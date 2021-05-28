VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GAIA METALS CORP. ("GMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, May 28, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will commence trading on Canadian Securities Exchange on Monday, May 31, 2021.

________________________________________

HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, May 31, 2021, the securities of Hakken Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated March 2, 2021, a news release was issued on May 27, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

HELIX APPLICATIONS INC. ("HELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 31, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROYAL FOX GOLD INC. ("FOXG")

[formerly Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. ("HBE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") Reverse Takeover ("RTO") as described in its Filing Statement dated May 11, 2021, which includes the following transactions:



Pursuant to the share purchase agreement dated November 30, 2020, as amended March 23, 2021 and April 21, 2021 entered into between the Company, Frank Guillemette, Jonathan Girard and Jean-Francois Girard (together, the "Vendors"), the Company purchased from the Vendors all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of 9396-1217 Quebec Inc. ("9396"), whose sole asset is 100% of the common shares in the capital of 9220-5392 Quebec Inc. o/a Mines Royales Quebec ("MRQ"). MRQ holds an option to acquire from SOQUEM Inc. a 100% interest in the Philibert Property in Quebec.

The Company purchased the common shares of 9396 for a purchase price consisting of a payment of $1,000,000 cash and 60,000,000 common shares (paid and issued on the closing date "Closing Date"), and an additional $3,000,000 payable as follows: (i) $1,000,000 on the twelve-month anniversary of the Closing Date; (ii) $1,000,000 on the eighteen-month anniversary of the Closing Date; and (iii) $1,000,000 on the twenty four-month anniversary of the Closing Date, each such payment to be made through the issuance by the Vendors of that number of common shares equal to the $1,000,000 payment, divided by the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares for the 20 trading days prior to the date on which such payment is due, with each payment capped at 29,179,698 common shares, i.e. an aggregate of up to 87,539,094 common shares for the 3 above mentioned payments.

In connection with the RTO, the Company also paid a finder's fee of 5,650,000 common shares to an arm's length party.

The Exchange has been advised that the above RTO, approved by shareholders by way of written consents, has been completed.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts announced on December 3, 2020 and January 6, 2021. The subscription receipts have been converted into the following securities:

Number of Shares: 64,890,005 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 64,890,005 common share purchase warrants to purchase 64,890,005 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 per common share until January 6, 2024

Number of Placees: 76 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Simon Marcotte Y 3,000,000

Victor Cantore Y 3,500,000

Aggregate Pro Group

[1 Placee] P 400,000

The private placement closed on January 6, 2021.

Name Change, Resume Trading

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 7, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday May 31, 2021, the common shares of Royal Fox Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. will be delisted.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 236,910,925 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 66,500,000 common shares. If any of the additional 87,539,094 common shares issuable to the Vendors are issued within 36 months of the date of this bulletin, they will also be subject to escrow, with the release schedule applied retroactively from the date of this bulletin.

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: FOXG (new)

CUSIP Number: 78027L 108 (new)

The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS # 212220).

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening Monday May 31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

Company Contact: Simon Marcotte, President, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: Suite 401, 217 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2

Company Phone Number: (647) 801-7273

Company Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: www.royalfoxgold.com

_________________________________________



POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX.H")

[formerly Point Loma Resources Ltd. ("PLX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, May 31, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of May 31, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PLX to PLX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued June 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated May 25, 2021, effective at market open on Monday, May 31, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on May 27, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: June 15, 2021

Record Date: May 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: May 28, 2021

________________________________________

TUP CAPITAL INC. ("TUP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated May 3, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 6, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $750,000 (7,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on May 28, 2021.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Monday, May 31, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on May 31, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 11,900,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 4,400,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TUP.P CUSIP Number: 89979H102 Agent: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 750,000 warrants to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of five years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated May 3, 2021.

Company Contact: Paul Barbeau Company Address: One First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A4

Company Phone Number: (613) 232-1567 Company email: [email protected]

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: Food Sciences

______________________________________

VETERAN CAPITAL CORP. ("VCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated May 25, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Monday, May 31, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.02

Payable Date: June 21, 2021

Record Date: June 7, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: June 4, 2021

________________________________________

21/05/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated April 30, 2021 between 1301420 B.C. Ltd. ("1301420"), Stuart Lawrence and the Company whereby the Company will acquire the issued and outstanding share of 1301420, which through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1301420 Nevada Ltd. hold the rights to certain lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Consideration is 4,000,000 common shares.

________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 305,197 shares at $0.065 per share to settle outstanding debt for $19,837.81.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 7, 2021:

Number of Securities: 11,560,695 common shares

Purchase Price: CA$3.46 per common share

Warrants: 11,560,695 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,560,695 shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: US$3.01 for 42 months following the closing of the private placement

Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None Finder's Fee: H.C. Wainwright & Co. received a cash commission equal to $3,200,000.38 and 924,856 common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to purchase 924,856 common shares of the Company. Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire thereof one common share of the Company at a price of US$3.39 per common share until August 12, 2024.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated February 10, 2021.

________________________________________

CANASIL RESOURCES INC. ("CLZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2021 and May 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,900,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 3,950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,950,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 in the first year



$0.20 in the second year

Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 300,000 [2 placees]

Finder's Fee: $4,200 payable to PI Financial Corp. $1,500 payable to BMO Nesbitt Burns

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on May 18, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 05, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,157,895 common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.19 per share

Warrants: 13,157,895 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,157,895 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.25 per share until May 21, 2023

Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





Neil Burns Y 263,000 James A. T. Clare Professional Corporation (James Clare) Y 200,000 IPP of Alpha Services Inc. for Robert Bruggeman (Robert Bruggeman) Y 50,895 Sam Leung Y 50,000 Frances Kwong Y 80,000 Olivia Gamache Y 50,000 Alvaro Duenas Iturralde Y 50,000 Eric Barry Murphy Y 70,000 Paul Sweeney Y 100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 940,000 [2 placees]

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CAPITAN MINING INC. ("CAPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Number of Placees: 43 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Alberto Orozco Y 500,000 Arriva Management Inc. (John-Mark Staude) Y 175,000 Michael Gentile

Y 8,000,000 Rob Scott Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,625,000 [11 placees]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on May 7, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:46 a.m. PST, May 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated May 14, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Deveron Corp. (the "Company"), Tana AG Solutions Group, LLC ("Tana AG") and an arm's length shareholder of Tana AG (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendor a 100% interest in Tana AG (the "Target"), a US, Oklamhoma-based digital agronomy company focused on soil health and yield improvement.

As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will pay the Vendor an aggregate of USD$112,500 in cash and issue an aggregate of 166,005 common shares over a two (2) year period. Additionally, based on certain milestones, the Company may have to make additional contingent payments to the Vendor of up to USD$909,440 over a 36-month period, as follows: (i) up to USD$425,000 in cash; and (ii) issuance of up to USD$484,440 of commons shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 17, 2021.

________________________________________

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 2,407,333 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share

Warrants: 1,203,667 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,203,667 shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.20 until May 13, 2022

Number of Placees: 24 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (7 Placees) P 575,000



Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $20,766 and 138,440 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 138,440 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share until May 13, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated May 14, 2021.

________________________________________

GRAVITAS ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("GONE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2021, and March 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,082,500 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 8,082,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,082,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 43 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [2 placees]

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Inc. - $26,800 cash and 134,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.27 per share for a two-year period

Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $18,672 cash and 93,360 broker warrants exercisable at $0.27 per share for a two-year period

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,200 cash and 16,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.27 per share for a two-year period

Maxim Group - $65,448 cash and 327,240 broker warrants exercisable at $0.27 per share for a two-year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 143,750 shares at a deemed value of $0.16 per share to settle outstanding debt for $23,000.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RED MOON RESOURCES INC. ("RMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,333,335 flow-through units ("FT Unit") and 3,461,538 non-flow-through units ("Non-FT Unit"). Each FT Unit and Non-FT Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.75 per FT Unit and $0.65 for Non-FT Unit

Warrants: 2,397,437 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,397,437 shares

Warrant Price: $0.90 exercisable for a period of two years following the date of issuance

Number of Placees: 65 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 473,719 [ 6 placees ]



Finder's Fee: $34,299.98 cash and 51,333 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp; $13,650.00 cash and 21,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.; $29,925.02 cash and 43,166 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.; $9,100.00 cash and 14,000 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.; $12,880.02 and 19,097 finder's warrants payable to Richard Savage; $35,000.07 and 46,666 finder's warrants payable to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. Each finder warrant is exercisable for $0.90 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 7, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the exclusive and irrevocable right and option to acquire a 100% interest in one (1) gold and group mineral substances research and exploration permit, located in the Kayes Region of the Republic of Mali (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay CFA115,000,000 in cash, issue CFA115,000,000 worth of shares, of which 90,731 common shares at $0.50 per share representing CFA20,000,000 were issued on closing, to Vendors and complete an aggregate of CFA191,000,000 in work expenditures over a 2-year period. The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty ("NSR"), while the Company will be able to buy back 1% NSR for US$1,000,000. Furthermore, the Company is obligated to pay to the Vendor US$1,000,000 upon the Property entering into industrial gold production and another US$1,000,000, if the arranged bankable feasibility study reveals proven gold reserves equivalent to more than 1,000,000 oz.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 21, 2021.

________________________________________

SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated May 6, 2021 between Searchlight Resources Inc. (the Company) and Linda E. Wessels (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Robin Property located in Saskatchewan. Consideration is $100,000 cash, 2,000,000 common shares and $475,000 in exploration expenditures over a 4 year period. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1.5% for $2,250,000.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 253,572 common shares at $1.45 per share to settle outstanding debt for $367,680.16.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 25, 2021.

________________________________________

VETERAN CAPITAL CORP. ("VCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated April 15, 2021, April 27, 2021 and April 28, 2021:

Number of Securities: 10,178,600 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.42 per common share

Warrants: 5,089,300 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,089,300 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.55 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 70 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P # of shares Marc-André Aubre Y 100,000 Aggregate ProGroup (15 Subscribers) P 5,273,005





Finder's Fee: 9 finders received a cash commission totalizing $338,050 and 804,883 common share purchase warrants to purchase 804,883 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.42 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 6, 2021.

VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 mai 2021

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 15 avril 2021, 27 avril 2021 et 28 avril 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 10 178 600 actions

Prix : 0,42 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 5 089 300 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 089 300 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,55 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs: 70 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y /

Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Marc-André Aubre Y 100 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (15 souscripteurs) P 5 273 005

Honoraire d'intermédiation: 9 intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 338 050 $ et 804 883 bons de souscription permettant de souscrite à 804 883 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,42 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 mai 2021.

________________________________________

WOLVERINE ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE INC. ("WEII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an amalgamation and arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") dated February 16, 2021 among the Company, Blackheath Resources Inc. ("Blackheath" or the "Resulting Issuer"), Green Impact Partners Inc. ("BR Subco"), Green Impact Partners SpinCo Inc. ("SpinCo") and Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP Subco"). Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Company will be disposing of its water treatment and recycling and waste management facilities, clean energy development projects, plans and intellectual property related to future clean energy opportunities, and motor vehicles and equipment associated with the foregoing (collectively, the "Spinout Assets"). The Spinout Assets will be transferred to GIP Subco, which will be acquired by Blackheath, indirectly, pursuant to an amalgamation of GIP Subco, SpinCo and BR Subco pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement. In consideration for the Spinout Assets, the Company will ultimately receive $50,000,000 in cash and 5,150,000 Resulting Issuer Shares, and the Company's shareholders will receive 4,850,000 Resulting Issuer Shares pursuant to the transaction.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated February 16, 2021, April 26, 2021, April 30, 2021 and May 17, 2021.

________________________________________

