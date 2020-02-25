VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BROADWAY GOLD MINING LTD. ("BRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business February 26, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on Neo Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



New Listing-Shares



Effective at the opening on Thursday, February 27, 2020, the common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company" or "CNC") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). CNC is classified as a "Nickel-Copper Ore Mining" company (NAICS Number: 212232).



CNC was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on October 11, 2019. CNC entered into an implementation agreement dated November 14, 2019 (the "Implementation Agreement") to, among other things, facilitate the transfer of mineral resource property interests covering approximately 649.5 hectares in Crawford Township, Ontario (the "Crawford Nickel Assets") from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: "NOB") to CNC.

Pursuant to the arrangement agreement dated November 14, 2019 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between NOB and CNC, NOB agreed, subject to certain conditions, to complete a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which, NOB will reorganize its share capital and a share exchange will take place under which each shareholder of NOB will ultimately be entitled to receive a pro rata share of 10,000,000 common shares of CNC held by NOB based on their holdings in NOB immediately before the effective time of the Arrangement. The Arrangement was approved by NOB shareholders on December 27, 2019, and by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on January 8, 2020. The certificate of arrangement became effective on February 25, 2020.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered



In connection with the new listing noted above, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:



Number of Shares: 5,316,333 common shares and 4,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share and $0.3625 per flow through-share



Number of Placees: 45 Placees



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Mark Selby Y 1,000,000 common shares David Smith Y 400,000 common shares Mike Cox Y 160,000 common shares Steve Balch Y 140,000 common shares Russell Starr Y 100,000 common shares

Company Information

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 57,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Securities: 20,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CNC

CUSIP Number: 13515Q 103

For further information, please refer to the Listing Application (Form 2B) dated February 19, 2020 of CNC, which is available on SEDAR. Please also refer to the Management Information Circular dated November 29, 2019 of NOB, which is also available on SEDAR.



Company Contact: Russell Starr

Company Address: 130 King Street West, Suite 1900, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5X 1E3

Company Phone Number: 647-669-9801

Company Email Address: [email protected]



____________________________________________________________

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE.H") ("GENE.WT")

[formerly Invictus MD Strategies Corp. ("GENE") ("GENE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 24, 2020, the following should have read as follows:

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GENE to GENE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

The warrants will not be transferred to NEX and their symbol will remain unchanged.

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Change in CUSIP

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, February 27, 2020, as a result of the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated as of November 14, 2019, between Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("NOB") and Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("CNC"), whereby 10,000,000 commons shares of CNC will be distributed to the shareholders of NOB, the CUSIP number of common shares of NOB will be changed to 65506N101. The Arrangement was approved by NOB's shareholders pursuant to special resolution passed at the Special Meeting held on December 27, 2019. The Arrangement has been completed on February 25, 2020.

Under terms of the Arrangement, each NOB shareholder will receive one new common share of NOB and 0.06748 of a common share of CNC for each NOB common share held immediately before the effective time of the Arrangement. The common shares of CNC will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange effective at the opening on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Registered holders of NOB shares (including investors who participated in the recent private placement by NOB) were provided with a letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal"). Each registered shareholder of Noble must forward TSX Trust Company, 100 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1 a properly completed and signed Letter of Transmittal, with accompanying NOB share certificate(s), in order to receive share certificates or DRS Advices evidencing the new common shares of NOB and the common shares of CNC to which such NOB shareholder is entitled under the Arrangement.

There is no change in the Company's name and no consolidation of capital as a result of the Arrangement.

Post – Arrangement

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 148,197,739 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: NOB (UNCHANGED)



CUSIP Number: 65506N101 (NEW)

For further details, please refer to NOB's Management Information Circular dated November 29, 2019 and news releases dated October 1, 2019, December 13, 2019, December 30, 2019 and January 10, 2020, February 19, 2020 and February 25, 2020.

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per common share: $0.0006

Payable Date: March 16, 2020

Record Date: February 29, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: February 27, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

U3O8 CORP. ("UWE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening Thursday, February 27, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on NEX.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

23,043,436 common shares are issued and outstanding

0 common shares subject to Escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: UWE.H (new) CUSIP Number: 903415 80 0

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 25, 2020 available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Richard Spencer Company Address: Suite 1005-36 Toronto Street

Toronto, Ontario

M5H 2Y4 Company Phone Number: (416) 868-1491 Company Email Address: [email protected]

___________________________________

20/02/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANQUIRO VENTURES LTD. ("AQR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:59 a.m. PST, February 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 12, 2020, between Multi-Ressources Boreal Inc. (the "Vendor") and Delta Resources Limited (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in 5 claims located in Queylus Township, southeast of the municipality of Chibougamau, Quebec.

In consideration, the Company shall pay $5,000 and issue 50,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For more information refer to the Company's news release dated February 18, 2020.

________________________________________

DURANGO RESOURCES INC. ("DGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2019 and February 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 625,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 312,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 312,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.125 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Marcy Kiesman Y 62,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.2367 per share to settle outstanding debt for $71,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The short form prospectus of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") dated February 7, 2020 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed and receipted by the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable securities acts.

Agents: Paradigm Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc



Offering: A minimum of 24,200,000 units (the "Units") of the REIT and a maximum of 29,000,000 Units of the REIT



Trust Unit Price: $0.62 per Unit



Agents' Commission: Up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering in cash (3% for the president's list)



Agents' Warrants: N/A

For further information, please refer to the REIT's Prospectus dated February 7, 2020.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 29,000,000 Units have been issued at a price of $0.62 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of $17,980,000.

FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER FRONSAC (« FRO.UN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission de parts par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 février 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Le prospectus simplifié de la Fiducie de placement immobilier Fronsac (la « FPI ») daté du 7 février 2020 (le « Prospectus ») a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par les autorités en valeurs mobilières de la Colombie-Britannique, l'Alberta, la Saskatchewan, le Manitoba, l'Ontario, le Québec, le Nouveau-Brunswick, la Nouvelle-Écosse, l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard, Terre-Neuve et Labrador.

Agents : Paradigm Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc Offre : Un minimum de 24 200 000 parts (les « parts ») de la FPI et un maximum de 29 000 000 parts de la FPI



Prix des parts: 0,62 $ par part



Commission des agents: Rémunération au comptant jusqu'à 6 % du produit brut du placement (3% dans le cas de la liste présidentielle)



Bons de souscription des agents : N/A

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le Prospectus de la FPI daté du 7 février 2020.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 29 000 000 de parts a été émis au prix de 0,62 $ par part, dans le cadre de la clôture du placement, pour un produit brut de 17 980 000 $.

_________________________________________________

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("GOLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("GOLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, February 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 10, 2019:

Flow-Through Offering

Number of FT Units: 4,741,130 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.22 per FT Unit

Non-Flow Through Offering

Number of Units 10,000,000 non-flow through units ("Non-FT Units"). Each Non-FT Unit consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Non-FT Unit







Warrants: 7,370,565 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,370,565 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $.30 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Non-FT Units/FT Units C. Fraser Elliott Y 2,045,455 FT Units Peter Quintiliani Y 181,818 FT Units Fortune Future Holdings Limited



(Guogang Li) Y 5,000,000 Non-FT Units

Finder's Fee: Mine Equities Ltd. - $20,522.63 in cash payments

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. – $3,499.99 in cash payments

Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $1,750.98 in cash payments

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 20, 2019 and January 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the first and second tranche of the private placement, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, February 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 8, 2019, between Mas Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% undivided interest in certain mineral claims (the "North Lake Project"), located 50km northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $1,500 cash payment and issue 300,000 common shares to the Vendor to earn the full interest in the Property. The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 17, 2019.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reviewable Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Termination Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 18, 2020, among the Company, Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Spruce") and Canada Nickel Company Inc., ("CNC"), whereby the Company has terminated the Joint Venture Agreement (the "JV Agreement") with Spruce dated May 4, 2018, which allowed Spruce to earn up to 51% base interest in properties located in Crawford Township, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue $1,000,000 principal amount non-interest bearing promissory note to Spruce, maturing upon completion of the Plan of Arrangement by the Company, and issue 10,000,000 common shares and 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at $0.15 for a period of three (3) years. CNC will issue 20,000,000 common shares to Spruce and Spruce will issue 2,000,000 common shares to the Company at a deemed value of $0.065 per share.

Additionally, the Company transferred to Spruce the beneficial ownership of the Crawford VMS Assets on an as-is where-is basis. The Company has the right to acquire up to a 25% interest in the Crawford VMS Assets, exercisable at any time by making a payment to Spruce in the amount of the pro rata costs of exploration expenditures incurred by Spruce on the Crawford VMS Assets. Spruce shall have the right to exchange and substitute other potential properties held by the Company within Crawford township with properties of the same size from the Crawford VMS Assets, subject to prior approval of the Exchange.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 1, 2019, November 28, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

________________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 6, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $1,637,176



Conversion Price: Convertible into one common share per $1.00 of principal outstanding for a three year period from closing



Maturity date: January 31, 2023



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 18 placees



Finder's Fee: Deetken Asset Management Inc. $46,115 cash payable

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC. ("RRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:02 a.m. PST, February 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC. ("RRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, February 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Termination Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 18, 2020, among the Company, Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") and Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("CNC"), whereby the Company has terminated the Joint Venture Agreement (the "JV Agreement") with Noble dated May 4, 2018, which allowed the Company to earn 51% base interest (up to 75%) in properties located in Crawford Township, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Noble has agreed to issue $1,000,000 principal amount non-interest bearing promissory note to the Company, maturing upon completion of the Plan of Arrangement by Noble, and issue 10,000,000 common shares and 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at $0.15 for a period of three (3) years. CNC will issue 20,000,000 common shares to the Company and the Company will issue 2,000,000 common shares to Noble at a deemed value of $0.065 per share.

Additionally, Noble transferred to the Company beneficial ownership of the Crawford VMS Assets on an as-is where-is basis. The Noble has the right to acquire up to a 25% interest in the Crawford VMS Assets, exercisable at any time by making a payment to the Company in the amount of the pro rata costs of exploration expenditures incurred by the Company on the Crawford VMS Assets. The Company shall have the right to exchange and substitute other potential properties held by Noble within Crawford township with properties of the same size from the Crawford VMS Assets, subject to prior approval of the Exchange.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 1, 2019, November 28, 2019, December 3, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

________________________________________

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Termination Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 18, 2020, between the Company and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Investors"), whereby the Company has terminated the agreement with the Investors dated September 9, 2018 (the "JV Agreement"). The JV Agreement allowed the Investors to earn 25.5% base interest (up to 37.5%) in properties located in Crawford Township, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to transfer 10,000,000 commons shares in the capital of Canada Nickel Company Inc. and issue 10,000,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share at $0.10 for a period of three (3) years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 1, 2019, November 28, 2019, December 3, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 470,588 shares



Purchase Price: $0.31875 per share



Warrants: 470,588 share purchase warrants to purchase 470,588 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.53125 for a 3 year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 13, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

