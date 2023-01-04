VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, January 12, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 16, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business January 16, 2023.

TRADE DATES

January 12, 2023 - TO SETTLE – January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023 - TO SETTLE – January 16, 2023

January 16, 2023 - TO SETTLE – January 16, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

EUROPACIFIC METALS INC. ("EUP")

[Formerly Goldplay Mining Inc. ("AUC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by the directors on December 20, 2022, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 6, 2023, the common shares of Europacific Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Goldplay Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

51,967,163 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,940,000



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: EUP (new) CUSIP Number: 29876J108 (new)

________________________________________

KIDOZ INC. ("KIDZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Corporate Jurisdiction

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's continuance from Anguilla into Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act, as approved by the resolution of directors of the Company dated on December 13, 2022. The Company has advised the Exchange that the change was effective January 1, 2023

Change of CUSIP Number

In conjunction with the change in corporate jurisdiction, the CUSIP number will be changed to 493947105 effective at the opening on Friday, January 6, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2023.

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per unit: $0.0003

Payable Date: January 16, 2023

Record Date: January 9, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: January 6, 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletins dated September 18, 2020 and January 6, 2022 and Geyser Brands Inc. (the "Company") press release dated December 19, 2022, effective at the close of business on Friday, January 6, 2023, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.

_____________________________________

MCF ENERGY LTD. ("MCF")

[Formerly Pinedale Energy Limited ("MCF.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

NEX Company

PROPERTY-ASSET OR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition (the "Acquisition") of oil and gas interests pursuant to an assignment agreement, including farm-in rights for up to a 40% interest in the Welchau Well prospect, Austria, and potential farm-in rights to prospective oil and gas property interests in Germany. Consideration for the Acquisition includes the issuance of 25,000,000 shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.20 per share and the grant of a royalty interest to the assignor. The Company also paid a finder's fee of 1,250,000 shares to arm's length finders in connection with the Acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

PRIVATE PLACEMENT – NON-BROKERED

The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022.

Number of Shares: 42,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Number of Placees: 187 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 10,525,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 26 4,760,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $180,375 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

GRADUATION FROM NEX TO TSX VENTURE, SYMBOL CHANGE

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, January 6, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 6, 2023, the trading symbol for the Company will change from MCF.H to MCF. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas extraction' company.

NAME CHANGE

In connection with the Acquisition and pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on November 29, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 6, 2023, the common shares of MCF Energy Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Pinedale Energy Limited will be delisted.

RESUME TRADING

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 9, 2022, trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

184,222,114 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 25,000,000 common shares are subject to resale restrictions in accordance with Tier 2 Value Escrow terms



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MCF (same but with .H removed) CUSIP Number: 55401M100 (new)

_______________________________________

23/01/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "Plan"). The Company has reserved 341,786 Units under the Plan.

The Company will determine prior to each distribution payment date the amount of equity, if any that will be made available under the Plan on that date.

An eligible holder may direct that distributions payable in respect of all or some of the Company's Units held for such unitholder under the Plan, be applied to the purchase of additional Units of the Company. The price of Company's Units purchased with reinvested distributions will be at a 3% discount to the weighted average closing price of the Company's Units trading on the Exchange, for the 5 consecutive trading days immediately prior to the applicable distribution payment date.

Eligible holders under the Plan, include registered holders of at least one (1) Unit of the Company, who, on the applicable record date for a distribution, is a Canadian resident for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and is otherwise eligible to participate in the Plan.

For more information, refer to the Company's press release dated December 8, 2022 and the Company's other press releases announcing distributions.

________________________________________

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of 20% working interest in the NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project (the "Interest"), consisting of 5 mineral claims located northeast of Smithers, British Columbia for consideration of $1,000,000 in work obligations (includes 5% management fee to the Company). The Interest is subject to a 2% net smelter royalty, of which 1% can be bought back for $1,500,000. The Interest is also subject to a 1% net smelter royalty, of which 0.5% can be bought back for $1,000,000.







CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A N/A $1,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2022 and December 30, 2022.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 15,341,944 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 20, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 20, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.22 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 30,703,072 shares with 15,351,536 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 22, 2021. The Exchange has been informed that the Company stated there were originally 15,351,536 warrants, but due to rounding the aggregate number of warrants should have been 15,351,544.

________________________________________

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:16 a.m. PST, Jan. 04, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Jan.04, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EGR EXPLORATION LTD. ("EGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 15,875,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Number of Warrants: 15,875,000 share purchase warrants



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for three years



Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 4,175,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 900,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $11,130 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022:

Number of FT Units: 9,237,334 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant")



Number of NFT Units: 800,000 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units"). Each NFT Unit consist of one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, a "NFT Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.30 per FT Unit

$0.25 per NFT Unit



Warrants: 4,618,666 FT warrants to purchase 4,618,666 shares

400,000 NFT Warrants to purchase 400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: Each FT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.45 for a three year period

Each NFT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.40 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder's Warrants Finder's Fee: $173,472.04 N/A 586,240 Finder's Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 7, 2022 and December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. ("IGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2022, and December 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,523,668 shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per share Warrants: 20,523,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,523,668 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 6,142,998 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 863,668 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 675,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,700 NA 135,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of 15% working interest in the Manibridge project (the "Interest"), consisting of 19 mineral claims, located approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Wabowden, Manitoba. The Interest is subject to a 2% net smelter royalty, of which 1% can be bought back for $1,000,000 ‎prior to the expiry of one year ‎after the start of commercial production.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A N/A $1,500,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2022, December 30, 2022 and January 4, 2023.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Stream and Royalty Purchase Agreement dated December 22, 2022 between Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company") and Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos"), whereby the Company will acquire from Alamos one silver stream in Mexico and three royalties in Ontario for US$5 million worth of common shares, up to 939,355 shares of the Company. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2022.

________________________________________

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,838,720 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: 9,838,720 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,838,720 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news releases on December 30, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of 20% working interest in the NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project (the "Interest"), consisting of 5 mineral claims located northeast of Smithers, British Columbia for consideration of $1,000,000 in work obligations (includes 5% management fee to the vendor). The Interest is subject to a 2% net smelter royalty, of which 1% can be bought back for $1,500,000. The Interest is also subject to a 1% net smelter royalty, of which 0.5% can be bought back for $1,000,000.







CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A N/A $1,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2022 and December 30, 2022.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 440,277 shares to settle outstanding debt for $55,035.62.

Number of Creditors: 20 Creditors







Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $1,397.26 $0.125 11,178

________________________________________

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 04, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,419,650 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,209,825 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,209,825 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 8 7,869,650 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:39 p.m. PST, Jan. 03, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 04, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 546,388 common shares to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $196,700.

Number of Creditors: 2 creditors

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 30, 2022.

______________________________________

TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED ("TSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 18, 2021, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,804,055



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 25, 2023 and February 10, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 25, 2023 and August 10, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: USD$0.55

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,986,038 shares with 2,986,038 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 18, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 21, 2022.

________________________________________

