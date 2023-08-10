TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
10 Aug, 2023, 20:08 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Autorite des marches financiers dated May 8, 2023, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, August 14, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR » ou la « Société »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Réadmission à la cote
DATE DU BULLETIN : 10 août 2023
Bourse de croissance TSX – Société de groupe 2
Comme suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 8 mai 2023, la Bourse a été informée de la révocation de l'interdiction d'opérations prononcée par l'Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec le 8 mai 2023.
Dès l'ouverture de la séance du lundi 14 août 2023, la négociation des titres de la Société sera rétablie.
__________________________________________
NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.01
Payable Date: September 12, 2023
Record Date: August 25, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: August 24, 2023
________________________________________
SILVER NORTH RESOURCES LTD. ("SNAG")
[formerly ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on July 25, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening August 14, 2023, the common shares of Silver North Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining" company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
31,877,994 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol: SNAG (new)
CUSIP Number: 828061101 (new)
________________________________________
23/08/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 20,000,000
Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: August 18, 2023 (as to 16,400,000 warrants).
September 20, 2023 (as to 3,600,000 warrants).
New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 20, 2024 (as to 20,000,000 warrants).
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (Previously amended from $0.30).
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 20,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 25, 2021.
________________________________________
GENERAL ASSEMBLY HOLDINGS LIMITED ("GA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,792,912 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,226,041.
Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$650,000
|
$0.085
|
7,647,059
|
1
|
$24,995
|
$0.06
|
416,583
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Second Option Agreement Amendment, dated July 21, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company extended the period of time to acquire up to a 100% interest of the Gold Chain Property, located in Mohave County, Arizona, USA.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has obtained the extension until July 30, 2028 to exercise the option in exchange for additional cash payment of US$5,000 and issuance of shares valued at US$48,000 on or before July 30, 2026. All other terms and scheduled payments and share issuances remain unchanged.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 24, 2023.
________________________________________
GOTHAM RESOURCE CORP. ("GHM.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:35 a.m. PST, Aug. 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG") ("GMG.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:11 p.m. PST, Aug. 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities: 17,777,776 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share
Warrants: 17,777,776 warrants to purchase a maximum of 17,777,776 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement
Number of Placees: 26 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / Pro Group = P
|
Number
of Shares
|
Insider Involvement
|
Y
|
211,111
Finders' Fees: Finders received $42,012.18 in cash and 466,802 common share purchase warrants at $0.14 for 24 months
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated July 7, 2023.
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 août 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
Nombre d'actions : 17 777 776 d'actions ordinaires
Prix : 0,09 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription : 17 777 776 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 17 777 776 actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,14 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs : 26 souscripteurs
Participation initié / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
Nombre
d'actions
|
Participation des Initiés
|
Y
|
211 111
Honoraires d'intermédiation : Un intermédiaire a reçu 42 012,18 $ en espèces ainsi que 466 802 bons de souscription en actions ordinaires à 0,14 $ pour 24 mois.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 juillet 2023.
________________________________________
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST") ("LFST.WT.A") ("LFST.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 1000501971 Ontario Inc. ("Zest"). As consideration, the Company issued 68,234,158 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to shareholders of Zest, of which 37,500,000 common shares are held in escrow and will be released over a period of nine months in accordance with certain milestones.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 1, 2023, and July 21, 2023.
_______________________________________
METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 21, 2023:
Number of Shares: 10,400,000 Flow-through shares (the "FT Share")
Purchase Price: $0.05 per FT share
Number of Placee: 6 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
N/A
|
3,000,000
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
25,900
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 31, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities: 2,400,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow-through common share
Number of Placees: 1 Placee
Insider / ProGroup Participation: None
Finder's Fee: None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 27, 2023 and July 18, 2023.
STELMINE CANADA LTD. (« STH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 août 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») :
Nombre d'actions : 2 400 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
Prix : 0,18 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 27 juillet 2023 et 18 juillet 2023.
________________________________________
STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to two option agreements between Stria Lithium Inc. (the "Company") and two arm's length parties to the issuer (the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in 2 mineral properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Québec, Canada.
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES
|
Year 1
|
$125,000
|
500,000 common shares
|
None
|
Year 2
|
$312,500
|
1,875,000 common shares
|
$92,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 2, 2023
________________________________________
TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Aug. 02, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted, Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
