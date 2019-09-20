VANCOUVER, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: October 31, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2019

________________________________________

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

[formerly LINCOLN MINING CORPORATION ("LMG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors September 6, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 24, 2019, the common shares of Lincoln Gold Mining will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Lincoln Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,064,595 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: LMG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 53359R106 (new)

________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 17, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, the common shares of Terra Firma Capital Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,564,968 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: TII (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 881002406 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")

[formerly GREENSHIELD EXPLORATIONS LIMITED ("GRX.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated August 31, 2019 and consented to by a majority of shareholders, the Company has been authorized to complete a share consolidation and subsequent stock split. The Company will consolidate its capital on a twenty (20) old for one (1) new basis. All fractional share positions resulting from the consolidation will be rounded to the nearest whole share. Immediately after the consolidation has taken effect, the Company's common shares will be sub-divided on a one (1) old for 25 (twenty five) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Tuesday September 24, 2019, the common shares of PEZM Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Greenshield Explorations Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Resource Exploration/Development' company.

Post – Consolidation/Split Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,637,773 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: PEZM.H (new) CUSIP Number: 71705M100 (new)

Shareholder approval by consent of a Director's Resolution dated August 31, 2019 was obtained providing for a one (1) old for 25 (twenty five) new split. Common shareholders of record at the close of business September 26, 2019 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates will be mailed on or about October 1, 2019. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

________________________________________

19/09/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,322,250 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 2,322,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,322,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a one year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated

exercise provision in the event the Company's shares are equal to or greater

than $0.15 for 15 consecutive trading days



Number of Placees: 8 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Anthony Baime Y 210,000 Martyn Element Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 600,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 19, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $620,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 4,133,333 common share and 4,133,333

common share purchase warrant at $0.15 of principal outstanding



Maturity date: May 31, 2021



Warrants: Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle

the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of

$0.20 for two years



Interest rate: 12 % per annum



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Finder's Fee: $17,500 cash and 217,233 warrants payable to Pathfinder Asset Management

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per share until May 31, 2021

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,116,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 8,116,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,116,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Finder's Fee: $8,085 cash and 393,155 warrants payable to Alphanorth Asset Management

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.30 per share until May 16, 2021

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, September 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION LTD. ("GPLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 824,376 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 to an arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated April 30, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 769,225 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per common share



Warrants: 384,612 warrants to purchase 384,612 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 17, 2019.

EXPLORATION HARFANG INC. («HAR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 769 225 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,26 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 384 612 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 384 612 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 2 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 17 septembre 2019.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated July 16, 2019 between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company") and Steven Scott whereby the Company acquires a 100% interest in and to a mining claim located in the Liard mining district in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Consideration is 100,000 common shares.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated July 20, 2019 between the Company and Robert Hamel whereby the Company acquires 14 claims located in the Liard mining district in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Consideration is 200,000 common shares.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 24, 2019.

________________________________________

METRON CAPITAL CORP. ("MCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 19, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 19, 2019

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Stephen Leahy Y 60,000 R. Kelly Vanry (Steven Vanry) Y 60,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 14 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,800,000 [5 Placees]











Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 20, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CATALINA GOLD CORP. ("CA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

