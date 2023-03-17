VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ -

LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA")

[formerly Altaley Mining Corporation ("ATLY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated February 23, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 21, 2023, the common shares of Luca Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Altaley Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value, 100,000,000Class "A" Preferred Shares, and 100,000,000 Class "B" Preferred Shares of which

35,603,243 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LUCA (new) CUSIP Number: 54929M106 (new)

GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. ("AUEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated December 13, 2022, among Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Thunderbird Minerals Corp. ("Spinco") pursuant to which the parties completed a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

The Company transferred the following assets to Spinco under the Plan of Arrangement:

(i) all of the Company's legal and beneficial interests in the Bullseye, Argo and Eagle Mountain

properties and related assets; and (ii) $355,000 cash,

(collectively, the "Assets").



As consideration for the Assets, Spinco issued the number of common shares of Spinco ("Spinco Shares") equal to 0.5 of the number of issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Company Shares").

Under the Plan of Arrangement, the Company (i) re-classified and re-designated its existing common shares as "Class A shares" (the "Class A Shares"); (ii) created a new class of common shares (the "New Company Shares"); and (iii) distributed to the shareholders of the Company (A) one New Company Share and (B) 0.5 of one Spinco common share for every one Class A Share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Plan of Arrangement by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on January 26, 2023 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on January 30, 2023. The Plan of Arrangement was completed on March 17, 2023 using letters of transmittal.

No Spinco shares will be listed on the Exchange on closing of the Plan of Arrangement; however, Spinco may at a later date make a separate application to the Exchange for the listing of the Spinco shares.

The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Company's management information circular dated December 19, 2022, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Company's shareholders who previously held Common Shares (the "Old Shares") will have their Old Shares redesignated as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one for one basis for New Company Shares. Accordingly, the New Company Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

19,674,613 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AUEN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 381186105 (NEW)



Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Monday, March 20, 2023 the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted.

SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION. ("SDCU")

[Formerly Prime Meridian Resources Corp. ("PMR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by the directors on January 20, 2022, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the common shares of Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Prime Meridian Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: UNLIMITED Common Shares with no par value of which

79,053,062 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SDCU (New) CUSIP Number: 83569N108 (New)

SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday March 21, 2023, trading in the shares of Smartset Services Inc. (the "Company") will resume.

Further to the Company's news releases dated February 6, 2023 and March 16, 2023, the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed qualifying transaction with GBM Resources Ltd. and Great Southern Gold Corp.

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR") ("SRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.015

Payable Date: April 14, 2023

Record Date: March 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2023

23/03/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,823,530 units. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.85 per unit



Warrants: 4,411,764 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,411,764 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 per common share at any time on or before March 9, 2026



Number of Placees: 50 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Underwriters' Fee: $450,000.03 Nil Share 264,705 Broker Warrants



Broker Warrants Terms: Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.85 at any time on or before March 9, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on March 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 mars 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 13 février 2023 :

Nombre d'actions: 8 823 530 unités. Chaque unité inclus une action ordinaire de la société et d'un demi-bon de souscription d'action ordinaire



Prix : 0,85 $ l'unité



Bons de souscription : 4 411 764 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 411 764 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,25 $ par action ordinaire à tout moment au plus tard le 9 mars 2026



Nombre de souscripteurs: 50 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire des preneurs fermes: 450 000,03 $ Aucun 264 705 bons de souscription de courtier



Modalités des bons de souscription de courtier : chaque bon de souscription de courtier permet de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,85 $ à tout moment au plus tard le 9 mars 2026.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 9 mars 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 6,985,752



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 30, 2023 (as to 6,316,405 warrants)

April 26, 2023 (as to 669,347 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 30, 2024 (as to 6,316,405 warrants)

April 26, 2024 (as to 669,347 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.23 (Unchanged)



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,985,752 shares with 6,985,752 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 6, 2021.

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 10,238,881



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 1, 2023 (as to 9,681,189 warrants)

April 26, 2023 (as to 557,692 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 1, 2024 (as to 9,681,189 warrants)

April 26, 2024 (as to 557,692 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.23 (Unchanged)



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,238,881 shares with 10,238,881 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 6, 2021.

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, March 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GROUNDED LITHIUM CORP. ("GRD ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 33 sections of land (the "Property"), consisting of approximately 8,498 hectares, located in the Kindersley Lithium Project in western Saskatchewan. As total consideration for the Property, the Company will provide the vendor with $175,000 in cash and further issue 779,557 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company, subject to certain escrow terms, at a deemed price of approximately $0.32 per Common Share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 1, 2023 and March 16, 2023.

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 2, 2022, December 23, 2022 and January 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,667,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per common share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 8 4,888,335



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $32,640 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 and March 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, March 16, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SABIO HOLDINGS INC. ("SBIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 22, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 754,571 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of March 22, 2023 to March 21, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Beacon Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2023.

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated March 23, 2022, regarding two amended and restated mining lease agreements between multiple mining claim owners (the "Lessors"), a subsidiary of Allegiant Gold Ltd., and a subsidiary of the Company, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted documentation pertaining to the second-year lump sum payments for these two amended lease agreements. The total amount of the second year's payment is $98,425, consisting of US$71,582 in cash and US$26,843 (CAD$36,785) to be paid in shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.6448 per share, amounting to 57,049 shares.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated March 23, 2022 and March 16, 2023.

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,433,899 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Warrants: 5,216,949 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,216,949 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 59 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 124,966 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 325,100







Agent's Fee:

Paradigm Capital Inc.- $198,341.20 cash and 330,569 broker warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc.- $126,217.13 cash and 210,362 broker warrants

Beacon Securities Limited - $36,062.04 cash and 60,103 broker warrants

Each broker warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

The Company issued a news release on March 10, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, March 16, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated March 16, 2023, the Bulletin should have stated as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated 3 mars 2023, between the Vior Inc. (the "Company") and Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in a block of 35 claims located near its Belleterre gold project in exchange for a cash payment of $15,000 and the issuance of 60,000 common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 7, 2023.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions, Correction

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 mars 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 16 mars 2023, le bulletin aurait dû se lire comme suit :

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une entente d'acquisition (l'« entente ») datée du 3 mars 2023, entre la Vior Inc. (la « société ») et Ressources Sphinx ltée (« Sphinx »), dans le cadre de l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100 % dans un bloc de 35 claims situés à proximité de son projet aurifère Belleterre en échange d'un paiement en espèces de 15 000 $ et de l'émission de 60 000 actions ordinaires de la société.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 7 mars 2023.

