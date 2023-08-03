VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ODESSA CAPITAL LTD. ("ALFA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated August 1, 2023, the Company has submitted to the Exchange

acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.

______________________________________

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI.H")

[UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's news release dated February 1, 2023, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, as a result of the closing of the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc., the Company no longer satisfies the requirements of a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of August 8, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from UPI to UPI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

________________________________________

23/08/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of a property located in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta that consists of approximately 60 acres for consideration of $11,000,000 to extinguish the mortgage and a promissory note of up to $2,000,000 subject to conditions.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 17, 2023 and August 3, 2023.

________________________________________

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 781,250 shares at a deemed price of $0.32 per share and 781,250 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $250,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $150,000 $0.32 468,750



Warrants: 781,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 781,250 shares.

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a three year period.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on June 20, 2023. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated June 26, 2023 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $ pursuant to the ATM Distribution from to as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of U.S.$403,340.88.

Agents: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Canaccord Genuity LLC and Jett Capital Advisors, LLC

Offering: 171,501 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2023

Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of U.S. $2.3516 per share

Agents' Warrants: None

Over-allotment Option: None

Agents' Commission: 3.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being U.S.$10,083.52 in aggregate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated June 26, 2023, and the news release dated July 28, 2023 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:03 a.m. PST, August 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM") ("HAM.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:38 a.m. PST, August 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM)

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 3, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase and rights assignment agreement (the "Agreement") between KDA Group Inc. ("the Company") and an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of all the proprietary rights in the ZRx Digital Prescriber held by the seller.



CASH ($) SECURITIES

CONSIDERATION Upon closing of the transaction None 10,000,000 Class A Shares





For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 28, 2023.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 août 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat d'actifs et de cession de droits (la « convention ») entre Groupe KDA Inc. (la « société ») et un tiers indépendant vis-à-vis la société, concernant l'acquisition de tous les droits de propriété du prescripteur numérique ZRx que détenait le vendeur.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES

CONTREPARTIE À la clôture de la transaction Aucune 10 000 000 actions de catégorie A





Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 28 juillet 2023.

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:18 p.m. PST, August 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 3, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC.("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2023, and July 14, 2023:

Number of Units: 13,366,666 Common Shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants: 13,366,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,366,666 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.05 for a five-year period

Number of Placee: 5 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: N/A 1 N/A 200,000









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,550 416,667 85,000



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.05 for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 14, 2023, and August 02, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 24, 2023.

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 Common Shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per Common Share

Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 70,000 N/A N/A



The Company issued news releases on February 09, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 17, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario). The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated November 18, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 17, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,786,149.96 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from April 01, 2023, to June 30, 2023, as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, occurred for gross proceeds of $ 1,786,149.96.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and PI Financial Corp

Offering: 1,029,100 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2023

Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, with an average sale price of $1.736 per share

Agents' Warrants: None

Over-allotment Option: None

Agent's Commission: $ 44,653.75

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 17, 2022, and Prospectus Supplement dated November 18, 2022, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

ODESSA CAPITAL LTD. ("ALFA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,128,341 shares

Purchase Price: $15.29 per share

Warrants: N/A

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,443,759 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on August 3, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 23,496,667 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 23,496,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,496,667 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 32 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 4,700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 2,200,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares

Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $23,400 N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 2, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP. ("SILV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,858,741 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: N/A

Number of Placees: 30 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 350,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $13,600 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on July 18, 2023, and August 3, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement's first and second tranches. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.185 per share to satisfy severance payment to a former officer of the Company's subsidiary.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2023.

________________________________________

