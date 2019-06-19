VANCOUVER, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ -

BUCKHAVEN CAPITAL CORP. ("BKH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 17, 2019 effective at open of market on Friday, June 21, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")

[formerly Alta Natural Herbs & Supplements Ltd. ("AHS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders August 3, 2018, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening June 21, 2019, the common shares of Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Alta Natural Herbs & Supplements Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'other food manufacturing' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

37,514,237 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company Trading Symbol: GENX (new) CUSIP Number: 37232A109 (new)

________________________________________

INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 6, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 21, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

JERVOIS MINING LTD. ("JVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 21, 2019, the ordinary shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

The ordinary shares of the Company are currently listed for trading on the Australian Stock Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Western Australia

Capitalization: Unlimited ordinary shares with no par value of which 287,082,989 ordinary shares are issued and outstanding (inclusive of the 63,819,995 ordinary shares issued pursuant to the plan of arrangement between M2 Cobalt Corp. and the Company).



Escrowed Securities: Nil ordinary shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: JVR CUSIP Number: Q5058P361

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated xxxxx filed at www.sedar.com.

Company Contact: Bryce Crocker, CEO Company Address: Ground Floor, 585 Burwood Road, Hawthorn, Victoria 3122, Australia Company Phone Number: +61 (3) 9583-0498 Company Fax Number: +61 (3) 9818 3656 Company Email Address: bcrocker@jervoismining.com.au Company Website: https://jervoismining.com.au

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Halt

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 17, 2019, effective at the opening Wednesday June 19, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company were halted.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening Friday June 21, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

PANORAMA CAPITAL CORP. ("PANO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 17, 2019, effective at market open on Friday, June 21, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 19, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

19/06/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,000.000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares MRG President's Fund



(Andrew Pollard)

Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,400.00



PI Financial Corp. - $3,360.00



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 17, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BUCKHAVEN CAPITAL CORP. ("BKH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 24, 2018 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on October 24, 2018. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 13, 2019 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 24, 2018. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 22, 2019 for gross proceeds of $4,000,000.

Agents: Raymond James Ltd. and Cormark Securities Inc., together with their U.S. affiliates Raymond James (USA) Ltd. and Cormark Securities (USA) Limited



Offering: 20,000,000 shares



Share Price: $0.20 per share



Agents' Warrants: Nil



Greenshoe Option: The Agents may over-allot the shares in connection with this offering and the Company has granted to the Agent an option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares at $0.20 per share for additional gross proceeds of $600,000, up to the close of business on June 21, 2019



The Agents received a cash commission equal to $183,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 24, 2018 and Prospectus Supplement dated May 13, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated May 22, 2019, May 13, 2019 and April 10, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

DARELLE ONLINE SOLUTIONS INC. ("DAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:36 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELLIPSIZ COMMUNICATIONS LTD. ("ECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Jun 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 07, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,370,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,370,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,370,333 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Eric Chan Y 85,000 Wenling Xu Y 14,000 Mark Korol Y 70,000 Ou Yang Horng Y 100,000 Rhoda Mei Ling Liu Y 38,000 Chih-Huei Yen Y 35,000 Pei-Ling Chen Y 70,000 Wen-Hua Fu Y 50,333 Wen-Kai Hsieh Y 35,000 Joseph Shuen Chuen Chan Y 35,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FRECKLE LTD. ("FRKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:08 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending company contract; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

M2 COBALT CORP. ("MC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 850,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 850,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MEDIPHARM LABS CORP. ("LABS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus dated June 10, 2019, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, on June 10, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on June 17, 2019, for gross proceeds of $75,002,700.

Underwriters: Scotia Capital Inc., GMP Securities L.P., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Mackie Research Capital Corp., PI Financial Corp., AltaCorp Capital Inc. and Roth Capital Partners, LLC



Offering: 13,514,000 shares, plus an Over-Allotment Option of up to 2,027,100 shares – see below



Share Price: $5.55 per Share



Underwriter's Fee: $4,022,019.79 has been paid to the Underwriters.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to purchase up to an additional 2,027,100 shares at $5.55 per share, exercisable up to 30 days after the closing of the offering. As of the date hereof, the Over-Allotment Option has not been exercised.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEW ENERGY METALS CORP ("ENRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PANORAMA CAPITAL CORP. ("PANO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:22 p.m. PST, June 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

YSS CORP. ("YSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an investment and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 13, 2019 between YSS Corp. (the "Company") and Sweet Tree Modern Hypothecary Ltd. (the "Target") and the shareholders of the Target (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, (i) the Company shall purchase non-voting common shares in the capital of the Target on the Closing Date; (ii) the Company shall acquire a call right to acquire the voting common shares of the Target on the Closing Date; and (iii) the Company shall purchase from the Vendors non-voting common shares in the capital of the Target and issue to the Vendors additional Listed Shares upon the Corporation achieving the performance thresholds set forth in the Agreement. As consideration to the Vendor, the Company will pay $1,500,000 cash and issue 27,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price per share equal to $0.05 upon closing and issue an additional 161,768,000 common shares of the Company, on a pre-consolidated basis, upon achieving the performance thresholds set forth in the Agreement.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated June 13, 2019.

_______________________________________

