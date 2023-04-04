VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME") ("DME.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Additional Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Thursday, April 6, 2023, 545,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 11,845,000 warrants authorized by a warrant indenture dated

March 24, 2023, of which 11,300,000 warrants are issued and

outstanding for trading. 545,000 additional warrants will be listed

for trading on April 6, 2023.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $2.70 per common share to March 24, 2025, subject to acceleration, as described below.



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: DME.WT (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 25043D123 (Unchanged)



Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated March 29, 2023, the additional 545,000 warrants were issued pursuant to the Agent's over-allotment option from the Company's Final Short Form Prospectus Offering dated March 20, 2023.

In the event the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares in the capital of the Company for any ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $4.50, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing written notice to each registered holder of Warrants, Warrant Agent, and distributing a press release (collectively, the "Acceleration Notice") within ten (10) business days of the occurrence of such event. If an Acceleration Notice is provided by the Company, the expiry of the Warrants will be accelerated to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date that is not less than thirty (30) days following the provision of such Acceleration Notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"); provided, however, that if the Accelerated Expiry Date falls on a day that is not a business day, the Accelerated Expiry Date shall be deemed to be the next business day.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 24, 2023, and April 4, 2023, and the Short Form Prospectus dated March 20, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: May 3, 2023

Record Date: April 20, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: April 19, 2023

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation "Remain Halted"

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the directors' resolution passed on March 06, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of Thursday, April 06, 2023, the shares of Newrange Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,848,707 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NRG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 65250B303 (new)



Trading will remain halted

___________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.U") ("PINE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN unit: $0.0003

Distribution per US unit: $0.0003

Payable Date: April 17, 2023

Record Date: April 10, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: April 6, 2023

________________________________________

23/04/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to 6,000,000 purchase shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on March 30, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 30, 2023 and February 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 10,000,000 warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for or a two-year period



Number of Placees: 107 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 1,647,755 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 565,834



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $100,202 N/A 501,008



Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the offering.

The Company issued a news release on February 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, April 4, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, April 4, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 375,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.08, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated February 02, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company issued a press release dated March 31, 2023, in connection with that transaction. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 8, 2023 and March 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 29,272,675 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.11 per FT Unit



Warrants: 29,272,675 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,272,675 shares



Warrant Price: $0.14 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 1,192,211



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Units Finder's Fee: $193,940.12 N/A 1,763,092

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one FT Unit at $0.11. Each FT unit consists of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.14 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ("PHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 3, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,250,000 in outstanding principal amount of secured convertible debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 25,000,000 common shares of the Company at $0.05 per share of principal outstanding.



Maturity Date: June 30, 2023.



Interest rate: 15% per annum.



Detachable Warrants: 25,000,000 detachable warrants. Each detachable warrant entitles the holder to purchase 1 common share.



Detachable Warrant Price: $0.05 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate Convertible Debenture





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A



The Company issued the news releases on February 9, 2023, February 17, 2023 and March 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 16, 2023 and March 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,851,960 units



Purchase Price: $3.00 per unit



Warrants: 1,851,960 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,851,960 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.00 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,632,328 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 3,632,328 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,632,328 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 240,000









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $11,500.00 317,232 N/A



The Company issued news releases on March 17, 2023, March 27, 2023 and April 3, 2023, confirming closing the private placement.

________________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 22, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $4,000,000 in increments of $1,000 per Debenture.



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and 0.2 of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") at a conversion price of $1.45 of principal per Debenture.



Maturity date: 18 months from the date of issuance.



Warrants Each Warrant shall have a term of 36 months from the date of issuance of the Debentures, and shall entitle the holder to purchase one Share. The Warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.45 per Share.



Interest rate: 15% per annum, payable at the 12-month anniversary and/or upon maturity.



Number of Placees: 21 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Insider/Pro Group Involvement



[1 Existing Insider] Y $150,000 of principal amount [1 Pro Group Member] P $461,000 of principal amount



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $73,500 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

WEST VAULT MINING INC. ("WVM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 3, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 58,138,670 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of April 11, 2023 to April 10, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Calvin Buchanan) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

NURCAPITAL CORPORATION LTD. ("NCL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 4, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 1:10 p.m. PST, April 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]