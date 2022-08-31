VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EARTHLABS INC. ("SPOT")

[Formerly GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("SPOT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a shareholders' resolution passed on August 16, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows: EarthLabs Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, September 2, 2022, the common shares of EarthLabs Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gold Spot Discoveries Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Geophysical Surveying and Mapping Services" Issuer.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

136,555,193 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SPOT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 27034B108 (NEW)

________________________________________

JAEGER RESOURCES CORP. ("JAEG.H")

[Formerly Jaeger Resources Corp. ("JAEG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, September 2, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of September 2, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from JAEG to JAEG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0005

Payable Date: September 30, 2022

Record Date: September 3, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: September 1, 2022

________________________________________

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT") ("QIPT.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment, Halt, Delisting

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 5, 2019, which announced listing of 8% unsecured convertible debentures due March 7, 2024 (the "Debentures"), as of close of markets on August 8, 2022, the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares exceeded $6.48 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, which triggered the Company's conversion right under the debenture indenture dated March 7, 2019, which governs all of the Debentures, to convert (the "Conversion") all of the principal amount outstanding of the remaining Debentures on September 8, 2022 (the " Conversion Date ") into common shares of the Company.

As a result of the Conversion, the estimated remaining total of approximately $9,771,000 (face value or less, if any portion is converted prior to September 8, 2022) of Debentures outstanding will be converted into approximately 1,879,038 common shares, and accrued and unpaid interest (less any required deductions or withholdings) will be paid by the Company in cash to the applicable holders of the Debentures.

Effective at the closing, Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. There are no changes to listed common shares (symbol QIPT) of the Company, which will continue trading and settlement on a regular basis.

Details of the Debentures:



Original Maturity Date: March 7, 2024



New Maturity Date: September 8, 2022



Halt Date ("QIPT.DB.A" only): September 8, 2022 (at the opening)



Delisting Date ("QIPT.DB.A" only): September 8, 2022 (at the close)



Repayment price on maturity: 192 common shares per $1,000 principal amount at $5.20 per share and approximately $15.3425 for accrued and unpaid up to the New Maturity Date.



Interest: 8% payable in arrears in equal semi-annual payments on June 30 and December 31.



Conversion: The Debentures remain convertible into common shares of the Company at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of business on the Business Day immediately preceding the New Maturity Date at the price of $5.20 per share.





Mandatory Trading and Trade Date Settlement Date Settlement Rules: September 6, 2022 September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022 September 7, 2022

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9, 2022.

________________________________________

22/08/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,526,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 2 years from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: 3 years from the date of issuance Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,015,000 non-flow through shares and 2,037,000 flow-through shares with 1,526,000 purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 14, 2020.

________________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 16, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture: $4,376,663.19 principal amount



Conversion Price: convertible into common shares at $0.26 per share



Original Maturity Date: June 30, 2022



Amended Maturity Date: July 31, 2023



Interest Rate: 6% per annum, waived from July 1, 2022 until Amended Maturity Date

The convertible debentures issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 16, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2022.

_______________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:35 a.m. PST, August 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, August 31, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 8, 2022 and August 11, 2022:

Hard Dollar Units





Number of Shares: 12,766,667 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share



Warrants: 12,766,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,766,667 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a eighteen (18) months period











Flow-through Units





Number of Shares: 8,707,216 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 4,353,607 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,353,607 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a eighteen (18) months period











Number of Placees: 17 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 13,329,351 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 3,703,700

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 31, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 26, 2022 and August 23, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: $8,873,000 principal amount; each $1,000 principal amount of debentures was sold at a subscription price of $980. (The "Debentures")



Conversion Price: The principal amount of the Debentures is convertible into common shares at $1.02 per share until maturity. Assuming full conversion, the Debentures are convertible up to 8,699,019 common shares.



Maturity date: December 31, 2024 subject to Forced Conversion Right as defined below



Interest rate: 14% per annum



Forced Conversion Right: Provided that the closing price of the Company shares on the Exchange is equal to or greater than 200% of the Conversion Price for any ten (10) consecutive trading days, then at any time within 30 days after such tenth (10) consecutive trading day, the Company shall have the right, but not the obligation, to force the conversion of the principal amount of the Debentures into shares at the Conversion Price in connection with a U.S. Exchange Listing or a change of control (the "Forced Conversion Right").



Number of Placees: 24 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate Principal Amount

of Convertible Debentures





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 $2,037,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 $60,000













Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 321,273.40 N/A 401,603 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $1.02 per share for period of two years from the date of issuance.

$243,245.43 principal amount of the Debentures represents a replacement of previously issued convertible debentures. For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 23, 2020, December 13, 2021, and July 8, 2022, and the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated July 27, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated July 26 2022 and August 25, 2022, announcing the closing of the first tranche and the final tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,470,689 shares to settle outstanding debt for $402,362.

Number of Creditors: 13 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 6 $82,333.25 $0.09 914,814 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

547,639 shares issued to an Arm's Length Creditor will be subject resale restrictions whereby 20% of their shares will be released each month, with the first release occurring on the date of issuance of this bulletin.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 15, 2022 and August 31, 2022.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

