TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued, by the British Columbia Securities Commission, on August 17, 2021, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File ARS 2 Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Under 4.2(1) (j) (i) of National Instrument 43-101

Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Ares is

required to file a technical report to support the Lost

Sheep Disclosure (the required records). Ares has not

filed the required records

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

A-LABS CAPITAL V CORP. ("ALBA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the "Company") Prospectus dated June 11, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 15, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $275,000 (2,750,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 23, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Tuesday, August 24, 2021, upon

confirmation of closing.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 24, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,651,281

common shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to

confirmation of closing Escrowed Shares: 3,901,281 common shares and 665,128 options (subject to

confirmation of closing in respect of the options).



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company - Toronto Trading Symbol: ALBA.P CUSIP Number: 00166V101 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 275,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 60

months from the listing date, subject to confirmation of closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated June 11, 2021.

Company Contact: Margarita Alter, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 5255 Yonge Street, Suite 1110, Toronto, Ontario, M2N 6P4 Company Phone Number: (972) 545-4914 Company email: [email protected] Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: N/A

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.01 Payable Date: October 15, 2021 Record Date: September 30, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2021

J4 VENTURES INC. ("JJJJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 18, 2021, effective at market open on August 24, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on August 20, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATICO MINING CORPORATION ("ATY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ATICO MINING CORPORATION ("ATY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, August 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced:

Number of Shares: 10,230,982 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 5,115,491 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,115,491 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 66 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Terranora Limited (Paul Loudon) Y 380,000 Elena Tanzola Y 380,000 Megan Lewis Y 200,000 JLHLC Holdings Inc. Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 153,845 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Echelong Wealth Partners Inc. receive $54,600 and 419,999 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.18 for two years.

PI Financial Group receives $7,098 and 54,600 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.18 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 18, 2021.[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2021 and July 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 27,777,778 common shares

27,777,778 non-voting shares



Purchase Price: $1.80 per common share

$1.80 per non-voting share



Warrants: 16,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.09 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC. ("HI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated August 3, 2021 among Highland Copper Company Inc. (the "Company"), Upper Peninsula Copper Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Sweetwater Trona Fund LP, an affiliate of Orion Mine Finance III LP ("Orion", the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company is disposing all of its interest in UPX Minerals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which holds its interest in the UPX Property located in the upper peninsula of the state of Michigan, United States, for cash consideration of US$3 million and assumption of the US$15 principal amount owing under a promissory note. The disposition is a Non Arm's Length transaction, as Orion is a control person of the Company. For more information about the disposition, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 3, 2021.

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 124,967 shares to settle outstanding debt for $34,990.96.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares AlphaNorth Partners Funds. Y $24,000 $0.28 85,714

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

RECHARGE RESOURCES LTD. ("RR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Sale, Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated June 24, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Recharge Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and West Mining Corp. ("WMC""), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 75% interest in the cobalt-nickel Kagoot Brook property, subject to an underlying 2% NSR royalty (the "Project") - a 4,233 hectare area located in the Bathurst mining camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, WMC has assigned its original agreement between Great Atlantic Resources Corp. ("GARC") and Explorex Resources Inc. to the Company.

To earn a 75% interest the Project, the Company is required to issue 1,000,000 common shares to WMC, assume a $650,000 exploration commitment to be completed prior to May 10, 2023 and make a $50,000 royalty payment to underlying royalty holders by January 23, 2022.

The Company will also issue 500,000 common shares to GARC for extending the due date on the exploration expenditure requirement from May 10, 2022 to May 10, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2021.

WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Option Agreement dated July 30, 2021 between the Company and Jon Camillleri whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the KLW property and the KLC property located in the Larder Lake Mining Division, Ontario. The aggregate consideration is $70,000 payable over a four-year period and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares upon Exchange approval and 1,000,000 common shares at such time as the filing of a Pre-Feasibility Study and the garnet of a 1.5% Net Smelter Return.

The Vendor has been granted a 1.5% NSR and the Company has been granted a first right the purchase 1% for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:58 a.m. PST, August 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

