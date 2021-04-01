VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: April 01, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia & Ontario Securities Commissions on March 31, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) CAY 2 Cache Exploration Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2020/09/30





Interim financial report for the period. 2020/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2020/09/30 &

2020/12/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2020/09/30 &

2020/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: April 27, 2021

Record Date: April 13, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: April 12, 2021

______________________________________

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 6, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Orders issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated October 5, 2020 and February 4, 2021 have been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

POCML 6 INC. ("POCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated March 17, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 17, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $280,000 (2,800,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on April 5, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Tuesday, April 6, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on April 6, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 11,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 8,200,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: POCC.P CUSIP Number: 69356C108 Agent: iA Private Wealth Inc.



Agent's Options: 196,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 17, 2021.

Company Contact: David D'Onofrio Company Address: 130 King Street West, Suite 2210

Toronto, Ontario M5X 1E4 Company

Phone Number: (416) 643-3880 Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL") ("PUL.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 31, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Summary:





Halt and Delist The rights will be halted at 12:00 pm ET,

on April 30, 2021 and delisted at market close.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the securities of Stria Lithium Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on March 17, 2021 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on September 28, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

______________________________________________________

21/04/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOLO IV ACQUISITION CORP. ("AIV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated March 30, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business March 31, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on April 1, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $750,000 (7,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 01, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Mar. 31, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share



Warrants: 13,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares is greater than $0.35 for 20 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Darcy McKeown

Y 445,000



Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,925.00 and 125,900 B Warrants that are

exercisable at $0.10 per share for a 24-month period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $2,475.00 and 45,000 B Warrants that are

exercisable at $0.10 per share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

COIN HODL INC. ("COIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 01, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a binding royalty letter agreement dated February 17, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Coin Hodl Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will sell its 0.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR"), on the Del Carmen project (the "Project") which is located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The NSR was granted by Minera Del Carmen S.A. to the Company with respect to a royalty agreement dated April 06, 2015.

As consideration for the sale of the NSR, the Company will receive a cash consideration equal to CDN$1,600,000, from the Purchaser.

Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 18, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ORCA GOLD INC. ("ORG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2021 and March 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 19,649,998 shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per share



Number of Placees: 63 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Resolute Canada Pty Ltd.

Y 2,727,273 Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l.

Y 4,363,636 Ross Beaty

Y 1,818,182 Richard Clark

Y 1,000,000 Robert Chase

Y 72,727 Brad White

Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $88,125 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Apex GT Capital Corp., PI Financial Corp. and EDE Asset Management Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 15, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture as announced on January 7, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: US$240,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: increased from US$0.037 to US$0.0475



Maturity Date: extended from December 17, 2020 to December 17, 2021



Interest Rate: increased from 7% per annum to 18% per annum



Number of Warrants: 500,000 warrants to purchase 500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.0475



Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2021

The convertible debenture was originally issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 26, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 7, 2021.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 581,026 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$22,660.00 (CAD$29,084.11).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 7, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 15, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture as announced on January 7, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: US$250,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: increased from US$0.037 to US$0.0475



Maturity Date: extended from October 19, 2020 to October 19, 2021



Interest Rate: increased from 7% per annum to 18% per annum



Number of Warrants: 500,000 warrants to purchase 500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.0475



Expiry Date of Warrants: October 19, 2021

The convertible debenture was originally issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 24, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 7, 2021.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 22, 2021, between the Company and David O'Neil and Lorena Hamilton (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Northwest Upsalquitch property (the "Property") composed of 24 mining claims, located in North New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendors.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 26, 2021.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 1 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 22 mars 2021, entre la société et David O'Neil et Lorena Hamilton (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété Northwest Upsalquitch (la « propriété »), composée de 24 claims, localisée au nord du Nouveau Brunswick.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 200 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Les vendeurs retiendront une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $. La société retient un premier droit de refus sur le 1% de redevance NSR restant détenu par les vendeurs.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 26 mars 2021.

_______________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 22, 2021, between the Company and David O'Neil (the "Vendor"), in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ten Miles Pool Road property (the "Property") composed of 36 mining claims, located in North New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue an aggregate of 300,000 common shares in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 26, 2021.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 1 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 22 mars 2021, entre la société et David O'Neil (le « vendeur »), concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété Ten Miles Pool Road (la « propriété »), composée de 36 claims, localisée au nord du Nouveau Brunswick.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 300 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $. La société retient un premier droit de refus sur le 1% de redevance NSR restant détenu par le vendeur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 26 mars 2021.

_______________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:04 a.m. PST, Apr. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:40 a.m. PST, Apr. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RUSORO MINING LTD. ("RML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 01, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Units, Commence Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Reference is made to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 29, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Class A Units and Class U Units (the "Listed Units") of Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 2) Core Plus Fund (the "Fund").



We have received confirmation that the closing of both the IPO and the acquisition of the Initial Portfolio has occurred. Therefore, the securities of the Fund which were listed at the close of business yesterday, March 30, 2021, commenced trading on April 1, 2021.



The Fund has completed its public offering of securities on March 31, 2021. Gross Proceeds received by the Fund were an aggregate of approximately CA$93.5 million of limited partnership units , the distribution of which is disclosed under the Capitalization section below and of which only Class A Units are listed.

And, US$10.7 million of limited partnership units, the distribution of which is disclosed under the Capitalization section below and of which only Class U Units are listed.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of authorized limited partnership units, including Class A Units at C$10 each, of which:



2,862,819 Class A Units (listed) are issued and outstanding;

2,436,500 Class C Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units) are issued and outstanding;



2,095,700 Class D Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units) are issued and outstanding;



1,959,606 Class F Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units) are issued and outstanding;





Capitalization: Unlimited number of authorized limited partnership units, including Class U Units at US$10 each, of which:

299,120 Class U Units (listed) are issued and outstanding;

236,840 Class E Units (unlisted and convertible into Class U Units) are issued and outstanding;



535,300 Class G Units (unlisted and convertible into Class U Units) are issued and outstanding;

___________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 2:00 a.m. PST, April 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

IDG HOLDINGS INC. ("IDH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,450,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Xen Stefanopolous Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

CT DEVELOPERS LTD. ("DEV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 31, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

