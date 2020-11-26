VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DEALNET CAPITAL CORP. ("DLS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer), Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to our bulletins dated September 14, 2020 and October 16, 2020, DLS has completed a compulsory acquisition resulting from the previously announced take-over bid.

The delisting results from the compulsory acquisition by Simply Group Acquisition Corp (the "Offeror") of all of the outstanding Common Shares at a purchase price of $0.16 in cash per Common Share.

The Offeror mailed the notice of compulsory acquisition on October 27, 2020, and the Company intends to mail the notice to dissenting shareholders on November 27, 2020.

Effective at the close of business November 27, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

______________________________________

VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")

[formerly GALILEO EXPLORATION LTD. ("GXL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 15, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, November 30, 2020, the common shares of Visionary Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Galileo Exploration Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

51,644,987 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: VIZ (new) CUSIP Number: 92838A 10 2 (new)

________________________________________

HFX HOLDING CORP. ("HXC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 24, 2020, effective at the opening, Monday, November 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's prospectus dated November 23, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Acts.

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Leede Jones Gable

Inc. (together, the "Underwriters").



Offering: Offering of 28,000,000 units (the "Units") at the price of $0.45 per Unit (the

"Subscription Price"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the

holder to purchase one additional common share at the exercise price of $0.75

per share during a period of 60 months following the closing date.



Offering Price: $0.45 per Unit.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 per share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that

is 60 months following the closing date of the Offering.



Underwriter Fee: The Company has agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash fee (the

"Underwriters' Fee") equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the Offering

(including any gross proceeds raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

(as hereinafter defined)). The Underwriters will also receive, as additional

compensation, non-transferable compensation options (the "Compensation

Options") to purchase that number of Units that is equal to 6% of the Units sold

pursuant to the Offering (including any Over-Allotment Units (as hereinafter

defined) sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option). Each

Compensation Option is exercisable to purchase one Unit at a price of $0.45

for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase additional

Units, at the Subscription Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the

number of Units sold under the offering for a period of 30 days from the closing

date of the offering.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 32,200,000 Units have been issued at a price of $0.45 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering, including 4,200,000 issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option, for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,490,000.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Monday, November 30, 2020, the Warrants of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Issuer is classified as a "Cannabis product manufacturing" Issuer (NAICS Number 312310).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: 32,000,000 Warrants were issued and outstanding, including

4,200,000 that were issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the Over-

Allotment Option, and an additional 1,932,000 warrants have been

allocated for issuance to the Underwriters as part of the Underwriter

Fee.



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.75 per Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the

date that is 60 months following the closing date of the Offering. The

expiry date of the Warrants is November 26, 2025 as per the Warrant

Indenture



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Toronto



Trading Symbol: KHRN.WT



CUSIP Number: 49374L140

The Warrants will be governed by the terms of a Warrant Indenture executed on November 26, 2020, between the Company and TSX Trust Company – Toronto, as warrant agent.

The Warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus dated November 23, 2020 of 28,000,000 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per common share and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on the date that is 60 months following the closing date of the Offering. The Company granted to the Underwriter an option to purchase additional Units, at the Subscription Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the offering for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering, which was fully exercised.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 32,200,000 Units have been issued at a price of $0.45 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering, including 4,200,000 issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option, for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,490,000.

_________________________________________

20/11/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,999,999 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 4,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,999,999 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 23 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Robin Gamley Y 175,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 400,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 26, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 1,213,333 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,213,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,213,333 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Graeme O'Neill Y 600,000 Rick Low Y 150,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $2,100.00 cash; 14,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Two years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 833,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 1,666,666 flow-through common shares and 833,333 common share purchase warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on January 31, 2019.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 833 333 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 15 décembre 2020 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 15 décembre 2022 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,18 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 1 666 666 actions accréditives ordinaires et 833 333 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 31 janvier 2019.

_______________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 19, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Number of Shares: 51,428,566 shares



Purchase Price: $0.0875 per share



Warrants: 51,428,566 share purchase warrants to purchase 51,428,566 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for three year period



Number of Placees: 67 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

All other terms remain unchanged.

_______________________________________

CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the issuance of 4,682,861 non-transferable bonus warrants to a related party in connection with the proposed extension of $702,000 worth of debentures and advances (the "Loan"). The Loan will bear interest of 14% per annum and have a term of 2 years.

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of 2 years.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated October 9, 2020.

_______________________________

GATLING EXPLORATION INC. ("GTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:37 p.m. PST, Nov. 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GATLING EXPLORATION INC. ("GTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 8,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 32 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P # of shares Gestion DUVS Inc. (Sylvain Duvernay) Y 150,000 Monet Consultants Inc. (Pierre Monet) Y 200,000 Sogealpha Inc. (Jean-Pierre Robert) Y 100,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 placee) P 45,000







Finder's Fee: A finder has received a cash commission of $10,132.5 and 67,550 common

shares purchase warrants to purchase 67,550 common shares at a price of

$0.15 per common share until November 24, 2021.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 25, 2020.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 8 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 8 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 8 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 32 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Gestion DUVS Inc. (Sylvain Duvernay) Y 150 000 Monet Consultants Inc. (Pierre Monet) Y 200 000 Sogealpha Inc. (Jean-Pierre Robert) Y 100 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 45 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces 10 132,5 $ et 67 550 bons

de souscription 67 550 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,15 $ par action jusqu'au

24 novembre 2021.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 25 novembre 2020.

________________________________________

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, Nov. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2020, November 12, 2020 and November 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,560,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 3,560,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,560,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 35,500 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $240 cash payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $13,440 cash payable.

Odlum Brown Limited $2,400 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated November 11, 2020, between Pelangio Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party - BNT Resources Ghana Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in a gold mining property: Dankran property ("the Property"), a property located in the Ashanti Gold Belt, Ghana.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay an aggregate of CDN$300,000 and issue 1,000,000 common shares to the Vendor, over a two (2) year period. Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 12, 2020.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 28, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on September 23, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$2,900,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Reduced from US$1.00 to US$0.055 until maturity



Maturity Date: Extended from September 17, 2019 to March 31, 2021



Interest Rate: 5% per annum until maturity

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 28, 2018.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 23, 2020.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 20, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 20, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 26, 2020, for gross proceeds of $20,000,075.

Offering: 4,705,900 shares



Share Price: $ 4.25 per share



Underwriters: Paradigm Capital Inc. and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited



Underwriting Fee: Cash commission equal to 5.75% of the gross proceeds of the Offering

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 20, 2020 available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

CANADA COAL INC. ("CCK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 12:48 p.m. PST, Nov. 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA COAL INC. ("CCK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

