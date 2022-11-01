VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAPLINK VENTURES INC. ("CAPL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 5, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 8, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open November 3, 2022 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on November 3, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,000,100 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 6,000,100 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: CAPL.P CUSIP Number: 14065G107 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 5, 2022.

Company Contact: Jaclyn Thast Company Address: 15718 39A Avenue, Surrey, BC V3Z 0L1 Company Phone Number: 604 825-4778 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

22/11/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 01, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 799,666 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 399,833 share purchase warrants to purchase 399,833 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 until October 26, 2024



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 26, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BONANZA MINING CORPORATION ("BNZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 flow-through shares

636,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share

$0.07 per common share



Warrants: 3,636,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,636,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 1,436,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,500.00 48,000 93,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 31, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 6, 2022:

Flow-Through Units

Number of Shares: 3,420,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through share Warrants: 3,420,000 non-flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 3,420,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a 42-month period

Non-Flow-Through Units

Number of Shares: 2,250,000 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per non-flow-through share Warrants: 2,250,000 non-flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 2,250,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 420,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $28,800 N/A 240,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.16 for period of 42-months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 19, 2022 and October 6, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 4, 2022, and Amending Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 24, 2022, (collectively the "Agreement") between Deveron USA, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deveron Corp. and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has indirectly acquired all the assets of Frontier Labs Inc., a leading soil lab and agronomy company that services Iowa and Minnesota based in Iowa, United States.

As consideration the Company has agreed to pay an aggregate USD$1,650,000 in cash, and issue an aggregate 1,100,000 common shares at a price of $0.50 per common share over a two-year period. In addition, the Vendor is entitled to receive three EBITDA milestone payments equal to 25% of the excess gross revenue upon certain milestones that is payable in cash and up to 280,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2022.

________________________________________

JAXON MINING INC. ("JAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,900,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.025 per share Warrants: 6,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,900,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 31, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022 and October 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,276,117 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 12,276,117 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,276,117 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three year period Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 4,976,117 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,750 N/A N/A

.

The Company issued a news release on October 31, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 250,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 28, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 25, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,556,350 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from November 3, 2022 to November 3, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 1, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,006,667 common shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,666,667

The Company issued a news release on November 1, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Carp River Mineral Claims Acquisition Agreement dated October 24, 2022 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the right, title and interest in and to certain mineral claims located north of Stone Rapids, SK, from a non-arm's length vendor ("Vendor") for a cash consideration of $7,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2022, and November 1, 2022.

________________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 11, 2022, between Urbanimmersive Usa Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Corelogic Solutions, Llc (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of all the membership interest of the real estate photography agency Homevisit, Llc (" HomeVisit "), for a total purchase price of $CAD 9.0M, payable as follows:

1) the issuance at closing of 9,287,707 Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.25 per Common Share;

2) the issuance of a 5-year Secured Promissory Note ("Note") for the adjusted balance of the purchase price amounting to $6,678,073, bearing interest at 7.50% per annum and capitalized to the Note.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 11, 2022 and October 21, 2022.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. («UI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 novembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat datée du 11 Octobre 2022, entre Urbanimmersive Usa Inc., une filiale de la société et Corelogic Solutions, Llc (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts de l'agence de photographie immobilière Homevisit, Llc (« Homevisit») pour un prix d'achat total de $CAD 9.0M, payable comme suit :

1) l'émission à la clôture de 9 287 707 actions ordinaires de la Société (les « actions ordinaires ») au prix de 0,25 $ par action ordinaire;

2) l'émission d'un billet à ordre garanti d'une durée de 5 ans (« billet ») pour le solde ajusté du prix d'achat s'élevant à 6 678 073 $, portant intérêt au taux de 7,50 % par année et capitalisé au billet.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 11 octobre 2022 et 21 octobre 2022.

________________________________________

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement and a subsequent amending agreement (collectively the "Agreement") dated October 12, 2022 and October 28, 2022 respectively, between Volatus Aerospace Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 51% of the outstanding shares of Synergy Aviation Ltd. ("Synergy"), an Alberta based company.









CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) Over the course of 10 months from closing Option to sell the remaining 49% of outstanding Synergy shares to the Company, expiring December 2024 $2,290,000 N/A N/A Maximum 3,392,308 common shares, with a minimum floor price of $0.65, for a total maximum cash value of the shares of $2,205,000 N/A N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 13, 2022 and October 31, 2022.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 30, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $2,000,000 USD.



Conversion Price: The principal amount owing is convertible for up to 6,666,667 conversion units consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), at a conversion price of $0.30 per conversion unit.



Maturity date: 18 months from the date of issuance.



Warrants Each Warrant will have a term of five years from the date of issuance of the Convertible Debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one Share upon exercise. The Warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.40.



Interest rate: 15% per annum, due quarterly in arrears in each year following the closing date (unless deferred at the election of the holder).

Number of Placees: 1 placee. Insider / Pro Group Participation: None. Finder's Fee: None.

The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2022, to confirm the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Second Amending Agreement dated September 28, 2022 (the "Amending Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Under the Amending Agreement, the Vendor has agreed to extend the first anniversary payment ($125,000) of the option agreement, which was announced on March 3, 2021, as modified on February 11, 2022, wherein the Company has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Upper Red Lake Project. As the result of the amendment, the anniversary payment will be extended to February 4, 2023. In consideration for the extension, the Company will issue 250,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 3, 2021, February 11, 2022, and October 4, 2022.

________________________________________

ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,614,257 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.15 per Unit.



Warrants: 9,614,257 Warrants to purchase 9,614,257 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.22, exercisable for three years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 42 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y /

Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



[3 Existing Insiders] Y 833,334 Units Aggregate ProGroup Involvement



[3 ProGroup Members] P 500,000 Units



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [5 Finders] $32,695.80 N/A 217,972



Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.22 per Finder's Warrant for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 28, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

MX GOLD CORP. ("MXL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the volume-weighted average trading price is equal to or greater than $0.25 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days. Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for one year Number of Placees: 19 places

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 7, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

