VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on October 3, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period







Ending







(Y/M/D) BTRU 2 Betteru Education Corp Audited annual financial statements, 2019/03/31





management's discussion and analysis







relating to the audited annual financial







statements and certification of the foregoing







filings as required by National Instrument 52-







109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'







Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the







Annual Filings)











BTRU 2 Betteru Education Corp Interim financial statements, management's 2019/06/30





discussion and analysis relating to the







interim financial statements, and certification







of the foregoing filings as required by







National Instrument 52-109 Certification of







Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim







Filings



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORPORATION ("GRCC")

[formerly Green Rise Capital Corporation ("GRCC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction ("QT") of Green Rise Capital Corporation (the "Company") described in its Filing Statement dated August 29, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.



Pursuant to a definitive agreement dated March 1, 2019 as amended on June 7, 2019, August 2, 2019 and September 30, 2019 between the Company, its wholly owned subsidiary, Green Rise Foods (Leamington) Acquisition Corp. ("Subco"), and Bull Market Farm Inc. ("Bull Market"), a total of 30,000,000 common shares of the Company were issued at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to the Bull Market shareholders in exchange for all the existing Bull Market outstanding shares. Bull Market amalgamated with Subco and amalgamated entity became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Private Placement –Non-Brokered



Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts resulting in the issuance of the following common shares of the Company:



Number of Shares: 18,343,000 common shares





Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Number of Placees: 34 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Vincent Narang Y 2,046,875 Lal Narang Y 2,046,875 Sandy Basolini Y 1,000,000 Rick Paolone Y 2,743,750





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 1 placee





Reinstated for Trading



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 59,731,690 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 44,525,527 common shares

Escrow Period: 36 months



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: GRCC (same symbol with .P removed)

CUSIP Number: 39327 Q 106 (same)



The Company is classified as a "Crop Production" company (NAICS 111)

Effective at the opening, October 8, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

Company Contact: Vincent Narang, CEO

Company Address: Suite 301, 47 Colborne Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5E 1P8

Company Phone Number: (416) 294-2881

Company email: vnarang@greenrisecapital.ca

Company Web Site: www.greenrisecapital.ca

_________________________________________

HUT 8 MINING CORP. ("HUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, under the symbol "HUT".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "HUT" on TSX Venture Exchange after October 7, 2019, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

JESSY VENTURES CORP. ("SARG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 19, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 20, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open October 8, 2019 the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on October 8, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the



closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of



the offering







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: SARG.P CUSIP Number: 47703L104 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc





Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder

to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share

for a period of 24 months from listing date

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 19, 2019.

Company Contact: Simon Tso Company Address: 605-815 Hornby St. Vancouver, BC V6Z 2E6 Company Phone Number: 604-721-9191 Company Email Address: simon@zeuscapital.ca

________________________________________

LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors September 30, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, October 8, 2019, the common shares of Loopshare Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,307,562 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: LOOP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 543527204 (new)

________________________________________

NEX Company

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia & Ontario Securities Commissions on October 3, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) EGD.H NEX Energold Drilling Corp. Interim financial report, interim management's discussion and analysis, and certification of interim filings. 2019/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

19/10/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,900,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 3, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 3, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,900,000 shares with 1,900,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 3, 2017.

________________________________________

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2019:





Convertible Debenture $122,851,094.60



Conversion Price: Convertible into 151,668,018 common shares at $0.81 per share for a three year term



Maturity date: September 25, 2022



Top-Up Rights: The placee is granted Top-Up Rights and Pre-Emptive Rights to permit the Placee to maintain its percentage ownership in the Company's shares, on a fully-diluted basis, with respect any securities or dilutive securities of the Company that are currently outstanding.



Interest rate: 4% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





1213509 B.C. Ltd. (Imperial Brands PLC) Y 151,668,018

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 25, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 9, 2019 between CanadaBis Capital Inc. (the "Company"), 2103157 Alberta Ltd., Travis McIntyre, and Kimberley McIntyre (collectively, the "Vendors") whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 2103157 Alberta Ltd. operating as Indicative Collection located in Red Deer, Alberta. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire ownership of the Vendor's shares by paying a cash consideration of $100.



For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 2, 2019.

___________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, October 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 9,700,000



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 9,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Woolford Y 6,200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 2, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 2, 2019, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.



We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed at the close of business October 3, 2019, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, October 4, 2019.



The Company has completed its public offering (the "Offering") securities prior to the opening of market on October 4, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $3,450,000.00 the Offering consisted of the sale of 17,250,000 units of the Company ("Units") at $0.20 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of a Common Share purchase warrant, each whole Common Share purchase warrant of which is exercisable into a Common Share at $0.25 per Common Share for 24 months. In connection with the Offering, the Company has issued 1,207,500 compensation warrants to the agent with each compensation options exercisable into a Common Share at $0.20 per Common Share for 24 months.

________________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated September 6, 2019 between Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Company") and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to 5 mining claims in Bruce Lake located near Red Lake, Ontario. Consideration is $58,000 cash, the payment of which is staged over a four year period, and 500,000 common shares. The Vendor will retain a 1.5% NSR of which the Company may repurchase 0.75% for $400,000 cash.

________________________________________

FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Share Offering

Effective August 23, 2019, the Company's Prospectus dated August 23, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidenced that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and a receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 30, 2019, for gross proceeds of $20,006,250.

Agents: BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc.



Offering: 7,275,000 shares



Share Price: $2.75 per share



Greenshoe Option: The Agents were able to over-allot the shares in connection with this Offering and the Company granted to the Agents an option to purchase additional shares, up to 15% of the Offering, at $2.75 per share, for a period of 30 days from and including August 30, 2019. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Greenshoe Option was not exercised by the Agents.





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l Y 1,818,182

For further information, refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 23, 2019 and news release dated August 30, 2019, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,272,727 shares



Purchase Price: $2.75 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l Y 7,272,727

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 600,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Number of Placees: 6 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares George Sanders Y 196,667 Gary Moore Y 40,000







Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $2,352 cash and 19,600 finder's warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 26, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,674,465 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $700,468.00 at a deemed price of $0.06.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/

ProGroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares Alex Romanov Y $22,667.00 $0.06 377,783 Bruce Reilly Y $22,667.00 $0.06 377,783 Anthony DeCristofaro Y $22,667.00 $0.06 377,783 Mark Thimming Y $11,282.00 $0.06 188,033 Bob MacBean Y $9,185.00 $0.06 153,083

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 654,703 shares to settle outstanding debt for $58,923.28.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Greig Beischer Y $22,500 $0.09 250,000 Roland Butler Y $5,625 $0.09 62,500 Larry Cooper Y $7,458.75 $0.09 82,875 Peter Chilibeck Y $5,625 $0.09 62,500 Kyle Negri Y $7,769.53 $0.09 86,328

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $182,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 455,000 units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.40 principal amount per share until maturity.



Maturity date: two years from issuance



Warrants: Each warrant will have a term of four years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.50.



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Agent's Fee: 5% of the funds raised payable to IBK Capital Corp

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated September 20, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PURE NICKEL INC. ("NIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 04, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on September 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.12 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Robert David Russell



and Liann Karolyn Russell JT TEN Y 2,000,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RESAAS SERVICES INC. ("RSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 10,000,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2020 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 27, 2018.

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,000,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2020 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants $0.30 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 3, 2019.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 5, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,777,500 shares

1,211,111 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share

$0.09 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,777,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,777,500 shares

1,211,111 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 1,211,111 flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share purchase warrant for a two year period

$0.12 per flow-through share purchase warrant for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $7,630 cash and 84,777 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for a flow-through share at $0.09 for 18 months from the date of issue.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2019, June 10, 2019 and June 11, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $23,507,500



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.50 per unit.



Maturity date: 36 months following the closing of the offering



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of five years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.75 per common share.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 382 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P

[ 13 placees]

1,379,500





Finder's Fee: $299,355 plus 598,710 compensation options payable in aggregate to Canaccord Genuity Corp, Raymond James Ltd., Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC, Mackie Research Capital Corporation. Compensation options are exercisable at $0.50 for three years.

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Francis Dube Y 100,000





Artisan Investments Inc.



(Greg Fenton) Y 857,143





Brian Bosse Y 57,143







Finder's Fee: $11,970 payable to Leed Jones Gable

$630 payable to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated September 12, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX Company

BLUENOSE GOLD CORP. ("BN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 10.07 a.m. PST, October 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

