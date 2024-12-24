TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange

Dec 24, 2024, 16:55 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - 

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3881

ALUULA COMPOSITES INC. ("AUUA") ("AUUA.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE:  December 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on December 30, 2024, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each shares held. One right and $0.01 are required to purchase one Share.  The expiry date for the Rights Offering is January 21, 2025.  As at December 23, 2024 the Company had 250,615,623 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, December 30, 2024, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time.  The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing-Industrial' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering:                                                           

One (1) Rights exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.01 per Share.

Record Date:                                                                 

December 30, 2024

Shares Trade Ex-Rights:                                                 

December 30, 2024

Rights Called for Trading:                                               

December 30, 2024

Rights Trade for Cash:                                                     

January 21, 2025

- Trading in the rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date.

Rights Expire:                                                                 

January 21, 2025, 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time)

Halt and Delist                                                               

The rights will be halted at noon, Toronto Time, on January 21, 2025 and delisted at the close.

TRADE DATES

January 21, 2025 - TO SETTLE - January 21, 2025

On the expiry date of the rights, trading in the rights shall cease at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) and 12:00 noon (Toronto and Montréal time).

Rights Trading Symbol:                                                   

AUUA.RT 

Rights CUSIP Number:                                                   

02231712

Subscription Agent and Trustee:                                     

Odyssey Trust Company

Authorized Jurisdiction(s):                                               

All Provinces and Territories in Canada as defined as an Eligible Jurisdiction in the Rights Offering Circular.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated December 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

24/12/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3882

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$600,000

Offering:                                   

4,000,000 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares

Offering Price:                         

$0.15 per FT Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms:           

N/A

Non-Cash Commissions:         

                                                                            Shares           Warrants
Finders (Aggregate)                                                 N/A             200,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a 2-year period

Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's two news releases dated December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3883

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  December 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                        

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Offering:                                   

2,206,990 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 22,069,990 Listed Shares and 11,034,995 warrants

Conversion Price:                     

$0.10 per Listed Share

Maturity date:                           

September 30, 2027

Interest rate:                             

14% per annum 

Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.15 per Listed Share for a five-year period

Commissions in Securities:               

Shares              Warrants
N/A                     22,400

Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 6, 2024, September 4, 2024, September 27, 2024, and September 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3884

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:             

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:           

$1,600,000.40

Offering:                                   

3,409,090 Flow Trough Shares (FT shares)
 263,160 Non-Trough Shares (NFT shares) with 263,160 warrants

Offering Price:                         

$0.44 per FT shares
$0.38 per NFT shares

Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.48 per FT shares for a six-month period, and $0.55 for the next 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right

Commissions in Securities:     

                                                                           Shares           Warrants
Finders (Aggregate)                                           111,441                   N/A

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.48 for a six-month period, and $0.55 for the next 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right

Disclosure:                    

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 17, 2024, and December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3885

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated April 24, 2023 and January 22, 2024, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

10,796,054

Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 13, 2028

Forced Exercise Provision:

If the closing price for the Company's shares is CA$1.02 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

Current Exercise Price of Warrants:

CA$1.00

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

CA$0.85      

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of US$51,000,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures with 10,796,054 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 24, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3886

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE:  December 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Offering:                                   

US$4,000,000 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 6,405,636 Listed Shares with 4,545,454 detachable warrants          

Conversion Price:                     

US$0.62445 per Listed Share

Maturity date:                           

November 12, 2027

Interest rate:                             

12% per annum 

Warrant Exercise Terms:           

CA$1.00 per share for a 2-year period

Non-Cash Commissions:           

                                                                         Shares           Warrants
Finders (Aggregate)                                                 N/A                  N/A

Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 25, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 24, 2023, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to the issuance of the following additional convertible debentures:

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Offering:                                   

US$6,521,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 2,629,435 Listed Shares

Conversion Price:                     

US$2.48 per Listed Share

Maturity date:                           

February 13, 2028

Interest rate:                             

8.99% per annum 

Non-Cash Commissions:         

                                                                            Shares           Warrants
Finders (Aggregate)                                                 N/A                  N/A

Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 14, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3887

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

US$1,000,000

Offering:                                   

1,841,620 Listed Shares

Offering Price:                         

US$0.543 per Listed Share

Non-Cash Commissions:         

                                                                            Shares           Warrants
Finders (Aggregate)                                                 N/A                  N/A

Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 25, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3888

MEDMIRA INC.  ("MIR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:09 a.m. PST, Dec. 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3889

MEDMIRA INC.  ("MIR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  December 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 24, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3890

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  December 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

