TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 19, 2022, 00:20 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
KP3993 RESOURCES INC. ("KPEN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated January 13, 2022, effective at market open on Thursday, January 20, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on January 17, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend
Dividend per Common Share: $0.01
Payable Date: February 23, 2022
Record Date: February 2, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: February 1, 2022
SPORTSCENE GROUP INC. ("SPS.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to Sportscene Group Inc.'s (the "Company") news releases dated November 18, 2021, January 12, 2022, and January 17, 2022, the Class A shares (the "Shares") of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
The delisting of the Company's Shares results from the completion of a going private transaction by amalgamation with two subsidiaries of 13401537 Canada Inc., a company controlled by Jean Bédard, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sportscene, and a consortium of investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation, including Fondaction, Société Financière Bourgie and Horizon Capital Holdings Inc. As a result of the amalgamation, each shareholder of Sportscene, other than Jean Bédard and Gestion Jean Bédard Inc., received one redeemable preferred share of the amalgamated corporation resulting from the Amalgamation for each Share of the Company held immediately prior to the amalgamation and each redeemable preferred share was redeemed for $7.25 payable in cash.
The amalgamation was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on January 12, 2022.
For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated December 13, 2021, which is available on SEDAR.
GROUPE SPORTSCENE INC. (« SPS.A »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 janvier 2022
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Suite aux communiqués de presse de Groupe Sportscene Inc. (la « société ») émis les 18 novembre 2021, 12 janvier 2022 et 17 janvier 2022, les actions catégorie A (les « actions ») de la société seront retirées de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le mercredi 19 janvier 2022.
La radiation de la cote des actions ordinaires de la société résulte de la réalisation d'une opération de privatisation par voie de fusion avec deux filiales de 13401537 Canada Inc., une société contrôlée par Jean Bédard, le président et chef de la direction de Sportscene, et un consortium d'investisseurs québécois dirigé par la Corporation Financière Champlain, incluant notamment Fondaction, Société Financière Bourgie et Gestion Horizon Capital Inc. Dans le cadre de cette fusion, les actionnaires de Sportscene, sauf Jean Bédard et Gestion Jean Bédard inc., ont reçu une action privilégiée rachetable de la société issue de la fusion pour chaque action de la société qu'ils détenaient immédiatement avant la fusion, chacune de ces actions privilégiées rachetables ayant été rachetée au prix de 7,25 $ en espèces par action.
La fusion a été approuvée par les actionnaires de la société lors d'une assemblée extraordinaire tenue le 12 janvier 2022.
Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter la circulaire d'information de la direction de la société datée du 13 décembre 2021 disponible sur SEDAR.
TRANSCONTINENTAL GOLD CORP. ("TCG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 27, 2019 and the news releases issued by Transcontinental Gold Corp. (the "Company") on June 1, 2021, effective at the opening, Thursday, January 20, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
NEX COMPANY:
RED ROCK CAPITAL CORP. ("RCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on December 21, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.75) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, January 20, 2022, the shares of Red Rock Capital Corp. will commence trading on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
22,520,366 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
1,053,090 shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
RCC.H (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
75700U207 (new)
22/01/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:24 p.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Jan.18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BLENDE SILVER CORP. ("BAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 19, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,000,000 flow-through shares
|
2,512,500 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per flow-through share
|
$0.08 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
8,512,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,512,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a four-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Pavilion Flow-Through L.P. (2021)
|
Y
|
6,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities - $630.00 and 7,875 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 48 month period.
|
Accilent Capital Management - $42,000.00 and 420,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 48 month period.
|
A Private Wealth Inc. - $9,800.00 and 122,500 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 48 month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 29, 2021 and January 17, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,250,000 flow-through common shares and 18,625,000 non-flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per flow-through common share
|
$0.04 per non-flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
35,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,875,000 non-flow-through common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 for a period of 36 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Chad Williams
|
Y
|
2,500,000
|
Jean Francois Metail
|
Y
|
625,000
Finder's Fee: An aggregate of 1,863,750 common shares and 1,596,000 finder's warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of three years. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable on the same terms as the financing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 30, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
2,712,500
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 28, 2022
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 28, 2023
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.40
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,425,000 flow-through shares with 2,712,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 4, 2020.
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")|
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 22, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,990,695 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.14 per share
|
Warrants:
|
599,535 share purchase warrants to purchase 599,535 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
28 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Christopher Marsh
|
Y
|
400,000
|
DMB Holdings Inc.
|
(Sonny Janda)
|
Y
|
214,286
|
Don Dudek
|
Y
|
360,000
|
Jared Scharf
|
Y
|
72,000
|
Larry Tsang
|
Y
|
72,000
|
Sonny Janda
|
Y
|
500,000
Finder's Fee:
$2,940 and 21,000 finders' warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $13,298.60 and 174,790 finders' warrants payable to M Partners Inc.
Finder Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years from date of issue
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 13, 2022, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 8, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,416,665 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Number of Shares:
|
100,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Kathleen McClay
|
Y
|
1,333,333
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 6, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. ("ICPH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 26, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
440,415 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.93 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Kenneth Coulson
|
Y
|
51,814
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated January 4, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") (JUMP.WT)
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to Share Purchase Agreements (the "Agreements"), between Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (the "Company") and shareholders of Real Time Medical Inc., a private Ontario company ("RTM"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will acquire a 7.82% minority equity interest in RTM in exchange for 6,679,805 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.12 per share and 1,335,961 common share purchase warrants payable to shareholders of RTM. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.
In addition, the Company will purchase from shareholders of RTM a promissory note with a face value of $100,000 and accrued interest of $30,000. The Company will pay $50,000 to the note holder upon closing of the transaction and the balance of the note principal and accrued interest on or before June 30, 2022.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2021.
NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
109,032,378 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.03 per share
|
Warrants:
|
109,032,378 share purchase warrants to purchase 109,032,378 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees: 58 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Kal-Mad Enterprises Inc. (Bryan Carson)
|
Y
|
3,333,333
|
1105953 BC Ltd. (J. Craig Goodwin)
|
Y
|
4,000,000
|
Lawrence Gilmour
|
Y
|
251,387
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P 21,733,334
|
[ 7 placee(s)]
Finder's Fee:
Clarus Securities Inc. - $42,700 cash and 1,423,338 non-transferable warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $21,350 cash and 711,666 non-transferable warrants
Research Capital Corporation - $7,035 cash and 234,500 non-transferable warrants
St. Peter Invest Group (Olaf Herr) - $10,500 cash and 350,000 non-transferable warrants
Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases on December 23, 2021, and January 13, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,691,668 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 to settle outstanding debts for an aggregate of $281,500.
Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors
Insider / ProGroup Participation: None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,757,475 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.42 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Don Gordon
|
Y
|
35,000
|
Hui Xia
|
Y
|
71,429
|
Ningtoa (Bill) Zhang
|
Y
|
104,166
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,327,272 Flow-Through Units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.055 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
2,663,636 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,663,636 common shares
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.10 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of closing
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
Finder's Fees: $31,200 cash commission and 231,364 Compensation Units. Each Compensation Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, payable to EMD Financial Inc. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable for $0.10 per common share for a period of two years from the date of closing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on January 17, 2022.
NEX COMPANY:
OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 89,844 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Joe Houssian
|
Y
|
$1,718.75
|
$0.125
|
13,750
|
Philip Hughes
|
Y
|
$5,000.00
|
$0.125
|
40,000
|
Arthur Willms
|
Y
|
$2,031.25
|
\$0.125
|
16,250
|
David Rehn
|
Y
|
$2,031.25
|
$0.125
|
16,250
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 89,844 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Joe Houssian
|
Y
|
$1,718.76
|
$0.12
|
14,323
|
Philip Hughes
|
Y
|
$5,000.04
|
$0.12
|
41,667
|
Arthur Willms
|
Y
|
$2,031.24
|
$0.12
|
16,927
|
David Rehn
|
Y
|
$2,031.24
|
$0.12
|
16,927
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
