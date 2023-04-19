VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

ALUULA COMPOSITES INC. ("AUUA")

[formerly Bastion Square Partners Inc. ("BASQ.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.'s (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 18, 2023 (the "QT Bulletin"), the Exchange has been advised by the Company that the QT Bulletin should have referenced nil stock options as being subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement (not 6,305,155 stock options).

The remainder of the QT Bulletin remains unchanged.

CAVALRY CAPITAL CORP. ("CVY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, April 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:02 p.m. PST April 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,200,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 6,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,200,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of 36 months following issuance



Number of Placees: 2 placees







Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,300 N/A 126,000 warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 31, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 19, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A





Finder's Fee: N/A



The Company issued a news release on April 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,080,609 shares and 2,080,609 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $749,020.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2023:

Convertible Notes $10,000,000.00 in principal amount of convertible promissory notes ("Convertible Notes")



Conversion Price: The Convertible Notes will be automatically convertible into units ("Units") of

the Company at a conversion price of $0.10 per Unit within 10 business days ("Conversion

Date") following receipt of disinterested shareholder approval of Lush Land Investment

Canada Inc. as a new control person of the Company in accordance with Exchange policies.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and three-quarters

of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a

"Warrant").



Maturity date: June 30, 2023



Warrants Each Warrant will have a term of two years from the Conversion Date and entitle the holder to

purchase one common share. The Warrants are exercisable at the exercise price of $0.10 for

a period of three (3) months following the Conversion Date, exercisable at $0.12 for the

following nine (9) months and exercisable at $0.15 thereafter until 24 months following the

date of conversion of the Convertible Notes.



Interest rate: 6% per annum payable on the earlier of the Conversion Date or the Maturity Date



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Principal of Convertible

Notes ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $10,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued news releases on March 9, 2023 and April 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 23, 2023 and April 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,029,243 shares



Purchase Price: $0.66 per share



Number of Placees: 52 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 133,052 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 575,757









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $28,263.15 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on April 12, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, April 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, April 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 250,000







Finder's Fee: N/A









The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

US CRITICAL METALS CORP. ("USCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In addition to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 14, 2023, the Company has issued to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ("Echelon") a total of 5,800 common share purchase warrants (the "Advisory Warrants"). Echelon may purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per Advisory Warrant for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

All other terms of the Private Placement remain unchanged.

