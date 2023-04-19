TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Apr 19, 2023, 23:55 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALUULA COMPOSITES INC. ("AUUA")
[formerly Bastion Square Partners Inc. ("BASQ.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.'s (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 18, 2023 (the "QT Bulletin"), the Exchange has been advised by the Company that the QT Bulletin should have referenced nil stock options as being subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement (not 6,305,155 stock options).
The remainder of the QT Bulletin remains unchanged.
________________________________________
23/04/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CAVALRY CAPITAL CORP. ("CVY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, April 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:02 p.m. PST April 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,200,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
6,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,200,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 for a period of 36 months following issuance
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$6,300
|
N/A
|
126,000 warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 31, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 19, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,250,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,080,609 shares and 2,080,609 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $749,020.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2023:
|
Convertible Notes
|
$10,000,000.00 in principal amount of convertible promissory notes ("Convertible Notes")
|
Conversion Price:
|
The Convertible Notes will be automatically convertible into units ("Units") of
|
Maturity date:
|
June 30, 2023
|
Warrants
|
Each Warrant will have a term of two years from the Conversion Date and entitle the holder to
|
Interest rate:
|
6% per annum payable on the earlier of the Conversion Date or the Maturity Date
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Principal of Convertible
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
$10,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on March 9, 2023 and April 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 23, 2023 and April 5, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
14,029,243 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.66 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
52 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
133,052
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
575,757
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$28,263.15
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 12, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, April 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, April 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.24 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
250,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
US CRITICAL METALS CORP. ("USCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement – Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In addition to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 14, 2023, the Company has issued to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ("Echelon") a total of 5,800 common share purchase warrants (the "Advisory Warrants"). Echelon may purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per Advisory Warrant for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement.
All other terms of the Private Placement remain unchanged.
__________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article