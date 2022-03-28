VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE.H")

[Formerly Eve & Co Incorporated ("EVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 24, 2022 and the Company's press releases dated March 25, 2022, effective at opening on March 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

Further, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of March 30, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from EVE to EVE.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

FREEMAN GOLD CORP. ("FMAN.WT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening March 30, 2022, the 19,130,804 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Metals and Minerals Mining' company. This security will trade in U.S. Funds.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

All provinces in Canada except Quebec





Capitalization:

Unlimited warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated

November 29, 2021 of which 19,130,804 warrants are issued

and outstanding





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: FMAN.WT.U CUSIP Number: 35658P113

Further to the news release dated November 29, 2021, the 19,130,804 warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of U.S $0.65 per share until November 29, 2026.

HELIUM EVOLUTION INCORPORATED ("HEVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares

The Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated March 11, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, and the Alberta Securities Commission on March 14, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts.

On October 29, 2021 and November 10, 2021, the Company completed a private placement of 41,220,849 subscription receipts (post exchange ratio) at $0.30 per subscription receipt for aggregate proceeds of $12,300,000. The Company filed the Prospectus in order to qualify all of its securities for distribution in British Columbia and Alberta.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and gas extraction (except oil sands)' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Alberta





Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which



78,738,474 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares:

22,888,752 common shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: HEVI (new) CUSIP Number: 42328K 10 2 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated March 11, 2022.

Company Contact: Greg Robb, Director and CEO

Company Address: 400, 505 3rd Street SW, Calgary, AB T2P 3E6

Company Phone Number: 403-816-4838

Company Email Address: [email protected].ca

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Pref LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125

Payable Date: April 29, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date March 30, 2022

PESORAMA INC. ("PESO") ("PESO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at opening on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Miscellaneous Store Retailers' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada (Ontario)



Capitalization: A maximum of 13,904,858 Warrants, authorized by the

Warrant Indenture dated February 8, 2022 and the

Supplemental Warrant Indenture dated March 8, 2022, of

which 13,904,858 Warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: PESO.WT (new) CUSIP Number: 715792 11 5 (new)

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company ("Share") at a price of $1.25 per Share and will expire on February 8, 2024.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision where in the event of the daily volume weighted average price of the Shares exceeds $2.00 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to give notice to the Warrant holders that the Warrants will expire no sooner than 30 days thereafter.

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated February 23, 2022, the Warrants were issued pursuant to (1) the conversion of outstanding subscription receipts originally issued on March 21, 2019, March 17, 2021 and November 19, 2021, (2) the prospectus offering and its agent's exercise of the over-allotment option. For more information, refer to the closing press release dated March 10, 2022.

22/03/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 11,950,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 2, 2022 (as to 4,530,000 warrants)

April 17, 2022 (as to 7,420,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 2, 2022 (as to 4,530,000 warrants)

October 17, 2022 (as to 7,420,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 18,000,000 shares with 18,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 17, 2020.

EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS LTD. ("EDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GENESIS ACQUISITION CORP. ("REBL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:42 p.m. PST, March 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. ("AUEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an option agreement dated March 3, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Optionor") whereby the Company will be acquiring a 100% interest in the Squid East Property, approximately 90 km southwest of Dawson City, Yukon (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property upon issuing an aggregate of 1,200,000 shares at deemed price of $0.285 per share to the Optionor, paying an aggregate of $100,000 to the Optionor and expended a minimum of $850,000 of exploration expenditures on the Property on or before December 31, 2025. The Optionor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 15, 2022.

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:51 p.m. PST, March 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 25, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $24,400 cash and 610,000 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for three years

from closing.

All other information remains unchanged.

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 23, 2022 and February 24, 2022:

Non-flow-through Shares ("NFT")





Number of Shares: 1,515,111 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 757,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 757,556 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two-year period







Flow-through Shares ("FT")



Number of Shares: 7,830,079 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,915,040 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,915,040 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two-year period







Charity Flow-through Shares ("Charity FT")



Number of Shares: 1,979,300 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.63 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 989,650 share purchase warrants to purchase 989,650 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two-year period











Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares R.S. (Tookie) Angus

Y 384,616 FT Craig Prenter

Y 48,077 FT







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 566,560 Charity FT and 224,000 NFT [5 placee(s)]





















Finder's Fee: Eventus Capital Corp. - $255,423 cash and 469,750 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $11,475 cash and 25,500 finder's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $50,568 cash and 108,784 finder's warrants

Richardson Wealth Ltd. - $1,872 cash and 3,600 finder's warrants







Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.70 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on March 25, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

TINTINA MINES LTD. ("TTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:43 a.m. PST, March 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TINTINA MINES LTD. ("TTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, March 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $224,000 in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 373,333 common shares of the Company at $0.60 per share of principal outstanding.



Maturity Date: 5 years from the date of issuance.



Interest Rate: 7% per annum, payable annually in cash.



Number of Placees: 10 placees



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11 (d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and, setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

