VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DOMINUS ACQUISITION CORP. ("DAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated November 10, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective November 17, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, February 10, 2022, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

February 10, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the

confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 9,300,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 4,200,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: DAQ.P CUSIP Number: 25756D104 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 5 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 10, 2021.

Company Contact: Kevin Ma

Company Address: Suite 1430, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6

Company Phone Number: 604 363-0411

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution approved by the shareholders of the Company on June 15, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a one hundred (100) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, February 10, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an "All other financial investment activities" issuer (NAICS Number: 523990).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 11,003,840 shares are

issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montreal and Toronto) Trading Symbol: ELXR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 28660W200 (NEW)

ELIXXER ltd. (« ELXR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN: 8 février 2022

Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX

En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les actionnaires de la société le 15 juin 2021, la société a regroupé son capital-actions sur la base de cent (100) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi le 10 février 2022. La société est catégorisée comme une société de « Toutes les autres activités d'investissement financier » (numéro de SCIAN : 523990).

Capitalisation après regroupement: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont

11 003 840 sont émises et en circulation



Actions entiercées: Aucune



Agent des transferts: Services aux investisseurs Computershare Inc. (Montréal et Toronto) Symbole au téléscripteur ELXR (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP: 28660W200 (NOUVEAU)

____________________________________

GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, February 10, 2022 under the symbol "GFP".

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "GFP" on TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, February 9, 2022, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

HOSHI RESOURCE CORP. ("HRC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated February 4, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

[formerly Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. ("PXA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors January 4, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday February 10, 2022, the common shares of York Harbour Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

48,840,317 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: YORK (new) CUSIP Number: 986641108 (new)

________________________________________

PLANET X CAPITAL CORP. ("XOX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated November 15, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 16, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open February 10, 2022 the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on February 10, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,100,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,100,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: XOX.P CUSIP Number: 72706J104 Agent: Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 15, 2021.

Company Contact: Bassam Moubarak Company Address: 1600-609 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3 Company Phone Number: 604-618-4919 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

PLANET X II CAPITAL CORP. ("PLXX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated November 15, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 16, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open February 10, 2022 the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on February 10, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,100,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,100,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: PLXX.P CUSIP Number: 72706M107 Agent: Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 15, 2021.

Company Contact: Bassam Moubarak Company Address: 1600-609 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3 Company Phone Number: 604-618-4919 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, CORRECTION

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 7, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated February 3, 2021 has NOT been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, trading will remain suspended in the securities of the Company.

___________________________________

SUNORA FOODS INC. ("SNF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on December 3, 2021, the Company has completed a plan of arrangement ("Arrangement") under Section 193 of the Business Corporation Act (Alberta). Pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement ("Agreement") dated October 22, 2021, between the Company and 2326230 Alberta Ltd. (the "Vendor"), a company owned by Folspire Inc., the Vendor will purchase 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. As total consideration for the purchase to the shareholders, the Vendor will provide an aggregate purchase price of $6,887,606.40 ("Purchase Price") to be satisfied by providing each shareholder of the Company with $0.17 in cash for each common share held for up to 35,294,117 common shares immediately prior to the transaction becoming effective. The balance of the Purchase Price, representing approximately $887,606.00, will be satisfied by providing the equivalent worth in series I preferred shares in the capital of the Vendor in exchange of the remaining common shares outstanding. The Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta granted a final order in connection with the Plan of Arrangement on December 7, 2021.

Delist

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, February 10, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company as a result of the Arrangement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 21, 2021, February 25, 2021, March 16, 2021, April 22, 2021, May 10, 2021, June 21, 2021, October 26, 2021, December 6, 2021 and February 7, 2022.

________________________________________

22/02/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 4, 2022 and January 13, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: 1,555 convertible debenture units ("Debentures") each comprised of $1,000

unsecured principal amount and 1,430 common share purchase warrants

("Warrants").



Conversion Price: At any time prior to the maturity date, the Debentures may be converted, at the

option of the holders, into common shares of CDX ("Common Shares") at a price

equal to $0.35 per share.



Maturity Date: 3 years from the date of issuance.



Interest Rate: 10% per annum.



Warrants: The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.50. Each warrant will have a term

of 2 years from the date of issuance of the debentures and entitle the holder to

purchase one Common Share.



Number of Placees: 33 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Units Purchased





S.S. Kohli Medicine Professional Corporation



(Sandeep "Sonny" Kohli) Y 20 Units Aggregate ProGroup Members



[7 placees] P 1,180 Units

Finders' Fees: $195,663.75 cash commission and 294,679 Finder's Warrants to Echelon

Wealth Partners Inc.

42,857 Finder's Warrants to TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

10,750 Finder's Warrants to RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

Each Finders' Warrant may be exercised at $0.35 per Common Share for a term 2 years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on January 27, 2022.

__________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 344,648 shares to settle outstanding debt for $86,162 at a deemed price of $0.25 per share.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. ("HAPB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 5, 2021, November 10, 2021, November 25, 2021, December 8, 2021 and January 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 25,616,857 subordinate voting shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per subordinate voting share



Warrants: 25,616,857 subordinate voting share purchase warrants to purchase

25,616,857 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Number of Placees: 109 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Scott Donnell Y 100,000 Lucky Good Dog LLC (Andrew Daniels) Y 199,950 Robert Dzisiak Y 70,000 Michael and Anna Matysik Y 500,000 John and Tamara Kingma Y 210,000 Yona Shtern Y 33,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 950,000 6 placees





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $30,450 cash, 275,660 subordinate voting shares and 377,160 finder's warrants.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $10,500 cash and 35,000 finder's warrants.

Intrynsyc Capital Corporation - $31,850 cash and 106,166 finder's warrants.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,407 cash and 4,690 finder's warrants.

Palos Wealth Management Inc. - $33,599.96 cash and 112,000 finder's warrants.

PI Financial Corp. - $8,400 cash and 28,000 finder's warrants.

Research Capital Corporation - $32,445 cash and 108,150 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one subordinate voting

share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per subordinate voting share for a

one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on November 25, 2021 and January 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated December 30, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and the J2 Syndicate (the "Syndicate"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire up to a 100% interest certain mineral claims (the "Bingo Property"), located in the Skeena Mining District, BC.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company can earn a 49% interest in the Property by: (i) incurring $190,000 of exploration expenditures by December 15, 2022; (ii) incurring a minimum of an additional $700,000 of exploration expenditures by December 31, 2023; (iii) making a $500,000 cash payment to the Syndicate members by December 31, 2023; and (iv) issuing 3,000,000 units (consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for a five year period) to the Syndicate members by December 31, 2023.

To earn the remaining 51% interest in the Property, the Company is required to: (i) incur additional exploration expenses of $10,000,000 between January 1, 2024 and December 15, 2027; and (ii) deliver a NI 43-101 technical report that includes a resource calculation of gold equivalent mineral reserves (proven and probable) and gold equivalent mineral resources (measured, indicated and inferred categories) on the property by December 31, 2027.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 13, 2022.

________________________________________

NORAM LITHIUM CORP. ("NRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Feb. 07, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,835,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.02 to an arm's length party and 4,743,105 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 to certain current and former non-arm's length parties to settle outstanding debt for $293,855.25.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Carlos Jaramillo Y $66,827.70 $0.05 1,336,554 Michael Malana Y $123,000.00 $0.05 2,460,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 17, 2021 and February 4, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC. ("BKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, Feb.08, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, Feb.08, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 147,411 shares at a deemed price of $0.051 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period October 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021 pursuant to an Addendum to an Advisory Agreement dated April 9, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Abingdon Capital (Robert Abingdon).

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Abingdon Capital Y $7,500 $0.051 147,411

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 71,429 shares at a deemed price of $0.051 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period October 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021 pursuant to a First Amendment to an Services Agreement dated September 16, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Robert Schafer.

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Robert Schafer Y $5,000 $0.051 71,429

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Feb.08, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 11:05 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

