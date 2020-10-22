VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: November 30, 2020

Record Date: October 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: October 29, 2020

________________________________________

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: November 17, 2020

Record Date: November 3, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: November 2, 2020

________________________________________

HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 21, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening on November 5, 2020 not November 4, 2020 as indicated. In addition, the due bill redemption date was omitted and is November 6, 2020.

The relevant dates are as follows:

Payable Date: November 4, 2020 Record Date: October 26, 2020 Due Bill Trading Commences: October 23, 2020 Ex-distribution: November 5, 2020 Due Bill Redemption: November 6, 2020

________________________________________

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 08, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (30) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, October 26, 2020, the common shares of LeoNovus Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation









Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,620,221 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: LTV (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 526681309 (NEW)

________________________________________

REBEL CAPITAL 2.0 CORP. ("RBZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 21, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 23, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

INTIGOLD MINES LTD. ("IGD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, October 23, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the majority of the minority shareholders of the Company on December 19, 2019.

For more information, please see the Company's information circular dated November 7, 2019.

________________________________________

20/10/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 11, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020.

Finder's Fee payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation has been amended as follows:

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $2,940.00 cash; 42,000 warrants

All other terms of the Private Placement remains unchanged.

________________________________________

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an Option Agreement dated September 1, 2020 between the Company and New Dimension Resources Ltd ("New Dimension") whereby the Company is acquiring 70% interest in certain mining claims in Ontario known as the Savant Lake Gold Project (the "property"). Consideration is as follows:



Cash Securities Work Commitments On signing $50,000.00 2,000,000 common shares - On September 20, 2021 $50,000.00 2,000,000 common shares $500,000.00 On September 20, 2022 $50,000.00 2,000,000 common shares $1,000,000.00 On September 20, 2023 $50,000.00 2,000,000 common shares $500,000.00

Additionally, in the event that a mineral resource in excess of one million ounces of gold is defined on the property, Ethos will make payments to New Dimension of $50,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares of Ethos.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 21, 2020.

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 450,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.10 for a period of five years, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 16, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

MIRA X ACQUISITION CORP. ("MIRA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated October 22, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NEVADA ENERGY METALS INC. ("BFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated October 15, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Nevada Energy Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Ursula Mowat (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in certain minerals claims (the "Klone Property"), located in the Omineca Mining Division approximately 100 km northwest of Fort St. James, BC.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $305,000, issue 550,000 common shares and incur $1,200,000 in exploration expenditures over a five-year period to earn the full 100% interest in the Property. The Optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property.

A finder's fee of 100,000 common shares is payable to Ron Loewen in connection with the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 20, 2020.

_______________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,360,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.25 per FT Unit



Warrants: 3,180,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,180,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period. The warrant contains an acceleration clause wherein if the common shares trade at $0.45 for 10 days the Company has the right to accelerate the expiration date upon 30 days' notice to the holders.



Number of Placees: 20 Placees



Insider Participation: None



Finders' Fee: $3,000 cash and 12,000 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrant 1") payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.; $5,000 cash and 20,000 Finder's Warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc.; $2,000 cash and 8,000 Finder's Warrants payable to John Walter. Each Finder Warrant 1 is exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.35 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.





$50,000 cash and 200,000 finder's warrants (Finder's Warrant 2") payable to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.; $11,750 cash and 47,000 Finder's Warrants 2 payable to Scarsdale Equities LLC. Each Finder Warrant 2 is exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.24 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 8, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. ("WMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 21, 2020, the following bulletin heading should have read as follows:

WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. ("WMR")

The correct symbol for the company is: WMR

All other information remains unchanged.

____________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

DXI CAPITAL CORP. ("DXI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,980,638 shares to settle outstanding debt for $4,265,803.05.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares



$ $

Hodgkinson Equities Corp.







(Robert Hodgkinson) Y $2,057,939.89 $0.475 4,332,505 Hodgkinson Ventures Inc.







(Charles Hodgkinson) Y $2,057,939.89 $0.475 4,332,505 David Cross Y $5,000.00 $0.475 10,526 573003 B.C. Ltd.







(Lon Hodgkinson) Y $7,045.00 $0.475 14,831 A. Ross Gorrell Y $21,000.00 $0.475 44,210 Ron Bozzer Y $38,000.00 $0.475 80,000 Robert L. Hodgkinson Y $10,500.00 $0.475 22,105

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 29, 2020.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

