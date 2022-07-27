VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OPENSESAME ACQUISITION CORP. ("OPEN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27 , 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 25, 2022, effective at the open of market July 29, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

22/07/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the indirect acquisition by the Company of partnership interests (the "Interests") in Alpine Maverick IV, LP ("Maverick") pursuant to each of the Contribution and Exchange agreements (the "Agreements") dated July 14, 2022 between HB2 Origination, LLC ("HB2"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and certain limited partners of Maverick (the "Vendors").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, HB2 will issue 706,975 Class B Non-Voting Units (the "HB2 Units") at a deemed price of $5.85 USD per HB2 Unit to the Vendors in order to complete the acquisition of the Interests. The HB2 Units are exchangeable on a 1:1 basis for subordinate voting shares of the Company ("Subordinate Shares").

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Securities The Darren and Nicole

Tangen Living Trust Y Up to 19,314 Subordinate Shares Mike McCoy Y Up to 1,545 Subordinate Shares



For further information, refer to the Company's new releases dated January 10, 2022; July 15, 2022 and July 27, 2022 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

EVERGEN INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. ("EVGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated July 13, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and 2418207 Alberta Ltd., 2418367 Alberta Ltd. (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 67% of the issued and outstanding shares of Grow the Energy Circle Ltd. (the "Property"). By way of consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $2,054,336, subject to working capital adjustments, and will issue 600,000 shares at a deemed price of $5.50 per share at closing of the Agreement. Additional cash considerations of up to a total of $4,000,000 can be paid to the Vendors if certain contingent requirements are met as per the terms of the Agreement.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2022 for further details.

_______________________________________

EV NICKEL INC. ("EVNI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,826,841 flow-through common shares

3,325,000 charity flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.18 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.24 per charity flow-through common share



Warrants: 5,575,920 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,575,920 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.25 until July 07, 2024



Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Travis Gingras Y 55,557 Sean Samson Y 55,557

Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $128,228.14 in cash and 639,464 finders warrants







Power One Capital Markets Limited - $20,790 in cash and 115,500 finders warrants



Each non-transferable finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.16 for a 24-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,218,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 13, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 13, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30



# of Warrants: 2,136,612 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 24, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,709,890 shares with 3,354,945 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 12, 2020.

________________________________________

GPM Metals Inc. ("GPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced: June 23, 2022.

Number of Shares: 4,912,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 2,456,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,456,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Waterloo Mining Inc. (Daniel Noone) Y 625,000 Peter Walsh Y 100,000 1283676 Alberta Limited (Rosseau Asset Management) Y 625,000 Rosseau Limited Partnership (Rosseau Asset Management) Y 1,250,000



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 26, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 19, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to a previously approved Limited Liability Company Agreement dated November 29, 2021, between Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the "Company") and an arm's length sales executive (the "Agent"), pursuant to which the deadline to generate the US$1,000,000 in sales for the Agent to earn 1,000,000 non-voting, non-‎participating units of the LLC (exchangeable into Class "A" non-voting common shares ‎of the Company) was extended from February 28, 2022 to August 31, 2022. All other terms remain unchanged.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 30, 2021 and July 26, 2022.

________________________________________

SHELLRON CAPITAL LTD. ("SHLL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, July 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an amendment to the maturity date of the following Convertible Debenture, which was issued on January 9, 2018 and was amended on December 23, 2020, December 9, 2021, and July 26, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $6,778,000



Conversion Price: $2.50 per share; outstanding principal is convertible into shares at $2.50 per share until maturity.



Maturity date: September 9, 2022 (New)



Interest rate: 7% per annum



Extension Bonus: The Company will pay an extension bonus on or before maturity, equaling 3.688% of the $5,422,400 principal amount of the Convertible Debenture (the "Extension Bonus Principal"). The Extension Bonus Principal is not convertible into shares.



For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 23, 2020, December 13,

2021, July 8, 2022 and July 26, 2022.

________________________________________

STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 7, 2022 & July 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,575,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per unit



Warrants: 787,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 787,500 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 per Warrant for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 10 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares 2665839 Ontario Inc. (Mark Goodman) Y 250,000 Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Cormel Capital Sarl received an aggregate cash commission equal to $8100.00



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, July 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

STRATHMORE PLUS ENERGY CORP. ("SUU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.29 in consideration of certain services provided to the Company by John DeJoia pursuant to an agreement dated January 13, 2022, as amended on July 19, 2022.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]