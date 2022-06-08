TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 08, 2022, 23:17 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Class A Unit: US$0.04
Payable Date: July 15, 2022
Record Date: June 30, 2022
Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2022
________________________________________
BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375
Payable Date: June 30, 2022
Record Date: June 20, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: June 17, 2022
________________________________________
SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Subscription Receipt Offering, New Listing-Subscription Receipts
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus - Subscription Receipt Offering
Effective May 20, 2022, the Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 19, 2022 was filed with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. The Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 2, 2022 ("Prospectus Supplement").
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement occurred on June 8, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of $74,750,115.
|
Offering:
|
27,181,860 Subscription Receipts (which includes the issuance of 3,545,460
|
Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder, without payment of additional
|
The gross proceeds from the sale of Subscription Receipts (less 50% of the
|
Offering Price:
|
$2.75 per Subscription Receipt
|
Underwriters:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Beacon
|
Underwriters Fees:
|
Aggregate of $4,454,894 cash commission and 1,619,962 compensation
|
Over-allotment Option:
|
The Over-allotment Option was exercised in full resulting in the issuance of
Effective at the opening Friday, June 10, 2022, the Subscription Receipts of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Natural Resource Company, Oil & Gas".
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Saskatchewan
|
Capitalization:
|
27,181,860 Subscription Receipts will be issued as the result of the prospectus
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SOIL.R
|
CUSIP Number:
|
80412L198
|
Conversion:
|
Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder, without payment of additional
|
Delisting:
|
The Subscription Receipts will be listed and posted for trading until the earlier
The Subscription Receipts are governed by the terms and conditions of the Subscription Receipt Agreement and were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 2, 2022.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR on June 2, 2022 and the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2022 and June 8, 2022.
________________________________________
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividends:
Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542
Payable Date: June 28, 2022
Record Date: June 15, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: June 14, 2022
_____________________________________
TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("TCEC")
[Formerly TISDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("TRC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the resolution passed by shareholders on May 12, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows: TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 9, 2022, the common shares of Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tisdale Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
12,249,195
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TCEC (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
88825J 10 6 (new)
________________________________________
22/06/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTIMA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.075 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Stephen Watts
|
Y
|
3,141,568
|
Simco Services Inc. (Joe DeVries)
|
Y
|
1,171,333
|
G&O Energy Investment Ltd. (Joe DeVries)
|
Y
|
414,067
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Mining Rights Transfer Agreement dated May 31, 2022 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Macusani Yellowcake S.A.C. and Lithium Energy Peru S.A. (Luis Eduardo Guerra Arriaran) whereby the Company will acquire 18 mining concessions located in Southern Peru. Consideration is $400,000 and 2,250,000 common shares.
________________________________________
ARCPACTIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 10,536,666 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.0553 per share for a three year period.
Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a one year period.
The Early Exercise Period commenced on April 28, 2022 and expired on May 28, 2022.
In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 2,544,667 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $140,720.00 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 2,544,667 Common Shares and 2,544,667 Incentive Warrants as follows:
|
Number of shares issued upon the exercise of existing warrants:
|
2,544,667 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.0553 per common share
|
Incentive Warrants:
|
2,544,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,544,667 common shares
|
Incentive Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a 12-month period
6,416,999 warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.0553 per common share until November 24, 2022 and 1,575,000 warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.0553 per common share until October 27, 2023. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 28, 2021 and June 6, 2022
________________________________________
ATALEY MINING CORPORATION ("ATLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
14,285,714 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.35 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,142,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,142,857 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.55 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
|
Number of Placees:
|
56 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Parador Turistico Tecoh Mayapan SA
|
(Roberto Guzman)
|
Y
|
974,430
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,050.00
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,050.00
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $4,500.01
|
Couloir Capital Securities Ltd. - $1,260.00
|
German Mining Networks GmbH (Peter Krah/Andreas Becker) - $60,480.00
|
John Kutkevicius – 42,000 units
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated April 21, 2022 and May 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated May 16, 2022 between the Company and S2 Resources Ltd. (Mark Bennett, Jeff Downing, Anna Neuling, Matthew Keane, John Bartlett and Andy Thompson) whereby the Company has acquired 100% recorded and beneficial interest in and to an exploration permit known as the Keulakkopää property situated in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland. Consideration will be 200,000 common shares to be held pursuant to an escrow agreement until such time as the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency has transferred the property to the Company or to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and has extended the term of the tenure of the Property.
________________________________________
AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ("XX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 30, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Avante Logixx Inc. (the "Company") and SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC"), pursuant to which SSC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Logixx Security Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Logixx Shares"). Under the terms of the Agreement, to acquire Logixx Shares, SSC will pay $23,950,000 in cash, subject to working capital, debt and other closing adjustments.
For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated March 30, 2022, April 29, 2022, May 30, 2022, June 1, 2022, and its Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2022.
________________________________________
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,982,727 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.22 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
4,982,727 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,982,727 shares.
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.35 for a five year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
AlphaNorth Asset Management.
|
Y
|
1,500,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$5,544 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. with 25,200 warrants
|
$23,100 AlphaNorth Asset Management with 105,000 warrants exercisable at
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 27, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 17 and April 4, 2022:
|
Flow-Through ("FT")
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,300,000 FT shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.99 per FT share
|
Non-Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,472,159 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.70 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
George Gorzynski
|
Y
|
15,000
|
Ibaera Capital Canada Investments LLC
|
(Caroline Baker, James Wallbank
|
and Peter Hairsine)
|
Y
|
3,571,429
|
John Robins
|
Y
|
70,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,550,000
|
[3 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$21,000 and 30,000 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$60,900 and 87,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$$26,940 and 36,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.70 per share for a period of one year until April 6, 2023.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on April 6 and 14, 2022 and May 27, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Limited Partnership Agreement of Infinite Wealth LP (the "Agreement") dated November 21, 2018, as amended on December 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022, among Bellwether Investment Management Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and several arm's-length and non-arm's-length parties, whereby the Subsidiary was admitted as a limited partner of Infinite Wealth LP, an Ontario limited partnership.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $1,360,222 in cash for the limited partnership interest.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2022.
________________________________________
SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,766,667 shares (First Tranche)
|
2,070,000 shares (Second Tranche)
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share (first tranche of 13,766,667 units)
|
$0.15 per share (second tranche of 2,070,000 units)
|
Warrants:
|
6,883,333 warrants (First Tranche)
|
1,035,000 warrants (Second Tranche)
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
30 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Dutton Family Trust (Anthony Dutton)
|
Y
|
333,334
|
Rose Zanic
|
Y
|
100,000
|
S2 Management Inc.(Simon Anderson)
|
Y
|
333,333
|
1911745 Ontario Limited (Thomas Obradovich)
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Lithosphere Services Inc. (Buddy Doyle)
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Ian Smith
|
Y
|
330,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
450,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$10,500 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., with 70,000 warrants
|
$7,500 payable to Haywood Securities Inc., with 50,000 warrants
|
$13,410 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., with 89,400 warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 12, 2022 and June 02, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,150,684 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$172,602.74.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Co-operators Financial
|
Services Limited
|
Y
|
CA$172,602.74
|
$0.15
|
1,150,684
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 02, 2022.
________________________________________
SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 30, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Avante Logixx Inc. ("Avante") and SSC Security Services Corp. (the "Company"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Logixx Security Inc. ("Logixx Shares"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avante. Under the terms of the Agreement, to acquire Logixx Shares, the Company will pay Avante $23,950,000 in cash, subject to working capital, debt and other closing adjustments.
For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated March 30, 2022 and June 1, 2022.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article