ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.06

Payable Date: January 14, 2022

Record Date: December 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2021

________________________________________

APHELION CAPITAL CORP. ("APHE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by shareholders on December 14, 2021, the Company's common shares will be split on a 1 old for 2 new basis.

The common shares of the Company will be listed for trading on a split basis at the opening, December 17, 2021, however, the shares will remain halted pending the completion of the Qualifying Transaction. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company."

Post - Split

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,004,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 4,000,000



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Trading Symbol: APHE.P CUSIP Number: 03790B103 (unchanged)

Shareholder approval to a Special Resolution providing for a 1 old for 2 new split was obtained at the Annual General Meeting held December 14, 2021. Common shareholders of record at the close of business December 14, 2021 will be issued a book position for electronic deposit on December 15, 2021. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 6 CORP. ("ECCS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated November 8, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 12, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on December 17, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, December 17, 2021, the Common

shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture

Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation

regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4. Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,650,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: ECCS.P CUSIP Number: 26827M 10 7 Sponsoring Member: Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Options: 200,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 60 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 8, 2021.

Company Contact: Doug McFaul Company Address: 1600 - 609 Granville Street

P.O. Box 10068 Pacific Centre

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3 Company Phone Number: (778) 331-8505 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: January 14, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2021

____________________________

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per 1st Preference Share: $0.225

Payable Date: March 15, 2022

Record Date: March 1, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Distributions:

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333

Payable Date: January 17, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: December 30, 2021

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.04943

Distribution per US Unit: US $ $0.05217

Payable Date: January 17, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: December 30, 2021

________________________________________

NEX Company:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: January 31, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2021

________________________________________

DATUM VENTURES INC. ("DAT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated July 22, 2013 and October 29, 2013, effective at the opening, Friday, December 17, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

___________________________________

21/12/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,033,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, Dec. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP. ("IZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,287,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 1,143,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,143,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a one year period











Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Raymon Paquette Y 675,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 22, 2021 and December 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

LAKEVIEW HOTEL INVESTMENT CORP. ("LHR") ("LHR.DB.C") ("LHR.DB.D")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Northern SUperior Resources Inc. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral claims purchase and transfer agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 14, 2021 between the Company and Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in five mineral claims known as the Gaspard Nord Property located in the Chapais-Chibougamau gold-copper camp in Quebec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Property by issuing 85,000 shares on closing. The Vendor will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property, of which 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1.0 million.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2021.

________________________________________

OPTIMUM VENTURES LTD. ("OPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,640,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares











Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 370,000 [3 placee(s)]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, Dec. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC. ("PINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:33 a.m. PST, Dec. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC. ("PINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated December 3, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Portofino Resources Inc. (the "Company") and two (2) arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "Greenheart Lake Lithium Property"), located in northwestern Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make aggregate cash payments of $67,800 over a three-year period and issue an aggregate of 500,000 common shares to the Optionors over a one-year period to earn the full 100% interest in the Property.

The Optionors will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Property, of which 50% is purchasable by the Company at any time for $400,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2021.

________________________________________

ROYAL FOX GOLD INC ("FOXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 28,300,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.10 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 14,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,150,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.08 for a three (3) year period



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - CDN$20,000 in cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of common shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 18, 2021 to the Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended October 31, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of C$2,452,141 and US$9,640,681, as set out below.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc. and

TD Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Canaccord Genuity LLC, H.C.

Wainwright & Co., LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC



Offering: 2,457,339 common shares in aggregate during the period from August 18, 2021 to October 31, 2021



Share Price: Varying prices during the period from August 18, 2021 to October 31, 2021



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being C$61,304 and US$241,017

in aggregate during the period from August 18, 2021 to October 31, 2021

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus; Prospectus Supplement dated August 18, 2021 and the Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 10, 2021, between the Company and Darryl L. Glade, LLC; Bagmanden, LLC; Michael Eckert; Hannah Huppi and Marcus Burrell (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of all the units of Imoto LLC (the "Target").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make cash payments of $1,800,000 at closing of the Agreement and $200,000 payable upon approval of the closing financial statements, issue 3,157,115 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.85 per Common Share, in consideration for the acquisition of the Target. The Company will also have to make contingent share payments totaling up to $2,310,000 payable in 3 equal annual payments of up to $770,000 each.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 13, 2021.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 10 décembre 2021, entre la société et Darryl L. Glade, LLC; Bagmanden, LLC; Michael Eckert; Hannah Huppi and Marcus Burrell (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de la totalité des unités de IMOTO LLC (la « cible »).

Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer des paiements en espèces de 1 800 000 $ à la clôture de la convention et 200 000 $ payables suite à l'approbation des états financiers de clôture, émettre 3 157 115 actions (les « actions ») à un prix de 0,85 $ par action ordinaire, en compensation pour l'acquisition de la cible. La société devra aussi effectuer des paiements en actions conditionnels totalisant jusqu'à 2 300 000 $ et payables en 3 versements annuels égaux d'un maximum de 770 000 $ chacun.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 13 décembre 2021.

_____________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

GSTAAD CAPITAL CORP. ("GTD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 8:19 a.m. PST, Dec. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

