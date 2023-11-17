VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, November 29, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 01, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 01, 2023.

TRADE DATES

November 29, 2023 - TO SETTLE – November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 01, 2023

December 01, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 01, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Friday, November 24, 2023 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains

Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2017-0003 en date du 5 septembre 2017, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le mardi 21 novembre 2023 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du vendredi 24 novembre 2023.

Une date de règlement particulière T+3 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du jeudi 23 novembre 2023.

Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.

Company Name / Nom de la société Security / Titre US Dollar Symbol / Symbole (dollar américain) Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U AIP Realty Trust USD Units AIP.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares, Series A PVF.PR.U NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U Osisko Development Corp. Warrants ODV.WT.U Yerbae Brands Corp. USD Units YERB.U KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Warrants KWE.WT.U

__________________________________

MONUMENTAL ENERGY CORP. ("MNRG")

[Formerly Monumental Minerals Corp. ("MNRL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the director's resolution passed on October 31, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the common shares of Monumental Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Monumental Minerals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: UNLIMITED Common Shares with no par value of which

57,587,327 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 1,065,000 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Old Trading Symbol MNRL (Old) New Trading Symbol MNRG (New) CUSIP Number: 61534D108 (New)

_________________________________________

23/11/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,104,656 shares to settle outstanding debt for $183,139.68.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $183,139.68 $0.03 6,104,656 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

________________________________________

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length assignment and assumption of 100% interest in 5 mineral claims known as the Kannika Gold Project in south-east Vernon, British Columbia (the "Property"). The vendors of the assignment hold an option to acquire the claims pursuant to a mineral option agreement.

The Property is subject to a 2.0% NSR in favour of the underlying optionor of the mineral option agreement. The Company can buy-back 1.0% of the NSR from the underlying optionor for $1.0 million USD at any time after commencement of commercial production. The Company must also pay $250,000 USD to exercise the option.

The cash and share consideration outlined below will be paid to the arm's length vendors of the assignment and assumption agreement.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $1,500 1,500,000 Common Shares $50,000 within 18 months of signing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2023, and November 17, 2023.

________________________________________

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2023 and October 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 47 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 500,000







Agent's Fee: $90,000 cash and 450,000 options (the "Compensation Options") payable to Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood").





Each Compensation Option is exercisable to acquire one unit (each, a "Compensation Option Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Compensation Option Unit until November 2, 2025. Each Compensation Option Unit consists of one common share and one warrant (each, a "Compensation Option Warrant"), with each Compensation Option Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 per share until November 2, 2025.

The Company has paid Haywood a corporate finance fee of $36,000 in cash and issuance of 450,000 units (each, a "CF Unit") at a price of $0.20 per CF Unit. Each CF Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "CF Warrant"). Each CF Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.40 until November 2, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on November 2, 2023 and November 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 16, 2023, the exercise price of each warrant in Bulletin should have read as follows:

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 07, 2023:

Number of Shares: 17,827,635 Units Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit Warrant: 17,827,635 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,827,635 shares Warrant Purchase Price: $0.30 for 3 years from the date of issuance Number of Placee: 70 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 2 7 400,000 1,489,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 121,445.45 500,000 607,228

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 05, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2023 and October 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,571,428 common shares Purchase Price: $0.07 per share Warrants: 14,571,428 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,571,428 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 per share until December 31, 2026 Number of Placees: 6 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 9,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINAURUM GOLD INC. ("MGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Units: 7,275,000 Units Purchase Price: $0.11 per Unit Warrant: 3,637,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,637,500 shares Warrant Purchase Price: $0.18 for 3 years from the date of issuance. Number of Placee: 8 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 03, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:46 a.m. PST, November 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, November 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]