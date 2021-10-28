VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA EXPLORATION LTD. ("ALEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares

The Company's Prospectus dated October 13, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission, and the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 14, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia Securities Acts.

On June 11, 2021, the Company completed a private placement of 2,620,938 subscription receipts at $0.65 per receipt for aggregate proceeds of $1,703,610. The Company filed the Prospectus in order to qualify all of its securities for distribution in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 1, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Base Metals Exploration' company.

Commence Date: At the opening, Monday, November 1, 2021, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with a par value of which

53,927,019 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 48,262,870 common shares

15,286,159 preferred shares (not listed)

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ALEX

CUSIP Number: G3198S 10 7

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 13, 2021.

Company Contact: Chris van der Westhuyzen, CFO

Company Address: 10 rue Muzy

1207 Geneva

Switzerland

Company Phone Number: + 44 20 7129 1148

Company Email Address: [email protected]

__________________________________

BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. ("BOLD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 1, 2021, the securities of Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a Company's news release having been issued on May 10, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on April 29, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. (« BOLD.P »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Reprise de la négociation

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 octobre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La négociation des titres de Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd. (la « société ») sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés, lundi le 1 novembre 2021, suite au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 mai 2021, annonçant que la société ne procédera pas à l'opération proposée, laquelle fut préalablement annoncée le 29 avril 2020. L'opération envisagée aurait constitué une opération admissible en vertu de la Politique 2.4 de la Bourse.

_______________________________________

IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 6, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated October 5, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 1, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

OROSUR MINING INC. ("OMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Effective at the opening Monday, November 1, 2021 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.



The Company is presently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will be delisted at the market close on Friday, October 29, 2021.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited authorized capital with no par value of which

188,420,300 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: OMI

CUSIP Number: 687196105



For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 15, 2021.



Company Contact: Brad George, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address Suite 200-204 Lambert Street, Whitehorse, Yukon, Y1A 1Z4

Company Phone Number: +1 778-373-0100

Company Email Address: [email protected]

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­__________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, November 1, 2021, under the symbol "STC".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "STC" on TSX Venture Exchange after October 29, 2021, and its common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")

[formerly ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 27, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, November 1, 2021, the common shares of Zentek Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 91,287,104 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 0 shares

Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency, ULC

Trading Symbol: ZEN (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 98942X102 (NEW)

________________________________________

21/10/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mining Exploration Agreement dated February 23, 2021 between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Advance Gold, S.A. de C.V. and Hot Spring Mining S.A. de C.V. (Joséde Jesύs Parga Perez and Gilberto Zapata Castañeda), the "Vendor", whereby the Company acquired a 90% interest in mining concessions located in the states of Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Consideration is 5,000,000 common shares. Upon commencement of commercial production, the vendor will have a 10% participating interest.

________________________________________

ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 27, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,886,286 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period November 3, 2021 to November 3, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Harold Leishman)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 5,793,333 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.25 per share to October 23, 2021.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share to October 23, 2024.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on October 7, 2021 and expired on October 23, 2021.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 4,760,000 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $1,190,000 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 4,760,000 Common Shares and 4,760,000 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 4,760,000 common shares

Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.25 per common share

Incentive Warrants: 4,760,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,760,000 shares

Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: at a price of $0.35 per share to October 23, 2024

Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares

Constance Norman Y 30,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 7, 2021 and October 26, 2021.

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, October 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 6, 2015, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on September 1, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: Conversion Price: Maturity Date: Interest Rate: Principal amount increased from $1,589,753.42 to $1,868,113 (no new gross proceeds, the increase in the principal amount is the result of the inclusion of accrued and unpaid interest) Reduced from $11.70 to $0.06 for the first 12 months and $0.10 thereafter Extended from July 21, 2020 to July 21, 2023 Increased from 12% to 15% per annum

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 6, 2015.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 1, 2021.

________________________________________

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:56 a.m. PST, October 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 4, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 777,165 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 27, 2021.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 23, 2021 and August 24, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: USD$45,000,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at USD$0.25 principal amount per share until maturity

Maturity Date: December 01, 2026

Interest Rate: 6.95% per annum

Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: USD$1,800,000 in cash to Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 03, 2021 and October 22, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORP. ("LBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, October 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Nicola Mining Inc. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,375,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through share

Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Peter Espig Y 208,336

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,458,333

(1 placee)

Finder's Fee: BMO - $34,999.98 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION ("ORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 21, 2021 and May 20, 2021:

Convertible Debentures US$35,000,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at US$1.08 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.

Maturity date: October 15, 2026

Interest rate: 8.5% per annum

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. Y up to 23,148,148

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release on October 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,615,000 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.60 per share

Number of Placees: 46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 125,000

[1 placee]

Agents Fee: Lead agent, Cormark Securities Inc. received $407,603.97

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 27, 2021.

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:48 a.m. PST, October 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, October 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. ("SPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,067,900 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$753,395.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2021 and October 15, 2021.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 12, 2020, between Tarku Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire up to a 75% interest in 1,250 hectares of unpatented mineral claims (the "Property") in the Tombstone mining District, Arizona.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay issue 3,000,000 common shares, pay US$175,000 yearly for three years, of which a minimum of US$50,000 will be a cash payment and US$125,000 will be paid either in shares or in cash at the Company's discretion, and incur up to US$3,000,000 in project expenditures to earn the 75% interest in the Property.

In the even that the Company acquires a 100% interest in the Property, the Vendor will receive a 2% net smelter return royalty, being agreed that 1% of which could be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 6, 2020 and May 26, 2021.

__________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. ("VERY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (the "Company") has closed a unit offering pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated October 15, 2021 to an Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 5, 2021, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on October 6, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Acts and Multilateral Instrument 11-202 in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 19, 2021, for gross proceeds of US$30,000,000.

Agent: A.G.P. / Alliance Global Partners (lead agent), Roth Capital Partners

Offering: 15,000,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one half warrant.

Unit Price: US$2.00 per unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable for one additional share at a price of US$2.35 per share to October 19, 2026.

Agents' Warrants: 525,000 non-transferable compensation warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of US$2.50 from April 14, 2022 to April 14, 2025.

________________________________________

THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP. ("TVC") ("TVC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:44 a.m. PST, October 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP. ("TVC") ("TVC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, October 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,330,066 shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per share

Warrants: 2,665,033 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,665,033 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry

Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Bryce Bradley Y 800,000

Lawrence Roulston Y 250,000

Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $2,975.00 cash and 49,583 finder's warrants

Cormel Capital Sarl - $3,420.00 cash and 57,000 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $4,200 cash and 70,000 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a three-year period from closing, subject to an accelerated expiry.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Wealth Minerals Ltd. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 20, 2021 between the Company and Crockite Resources Ltd (Murray McLaren), Dawson Geological Consultants Ltd. (James Dawson) and James Dawson (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Lardeau-Goldsmith claim block, covering 6,951 hectares, and the Ledgend claim block covering 1,728 hectares (collectively, the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $895,000 in cash payments and issuing 3,000,000 shares over a four-year period. The Optionors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, of which 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for CAD$1,500,000. One claim in the Property is also subject to a pre-existing 2.5% net profits interest royalty which is held by a third-party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2021.

________________________________________

