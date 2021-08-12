VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOTHAM RESOURCE CORP. ("GHM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated May 14, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 19, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, August 16, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Monday, August 16, 2021, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX

Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

Monday, August 16, 2021. A further notice will be published

upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be

lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

16,250,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GHM.P CUSIP Number: 383469 10 3 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 320,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase

one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 14, 2021.

Company Contact: Chase Taylor-Robins

Company Address: 25th Floor, 700 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1B3

Company Phone Number: 604.764.7093

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

BUILDDIRECT.COM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BILD")

[formerly VLCTY Capital Inc. ("VLCY.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on August 5, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 26.538 old for (1) new basis (the "Consolidation") and changed its name from VLCTY Capital Inc. to BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. The Consolidation was approved by shareholders of the Company on July 2, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Monday, August 16, 2021, the common shares of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange but remain halted, and the common shares of VLCTY Capital Inc. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.

Post-consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

226,091 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 113,046 shares, are subject to a 36 month staged release under

the CPC Escrow Agreement



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BILD (new) CUSIP Number: 12009C109 (new)

Remain halted:

Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

DATINVEST INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("DAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business August 13, 2021, the common shares of Datinvest International Ltd. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the majority of minority shareholders on June 24, 2021.

________________________________________

21/08/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 628,228 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 21, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 21, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 1,256,455 common shares and 628,228 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on October 24, 2019.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 628 228 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 21 août 2021 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 21 août 2024 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,75 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 1 256 455 actions ordinaires et 628 228 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 24 octobre 2019.

______________________________________________________

BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,357,144 charity flow-through shares

6,326,530 flow-through shares

8,035,715 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.38 per charity flow-through share

$0.35 per flow-through share

$0.28 per non-flow-through share



Number of Placees: 32 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Tara Christie Y 1,371,387 f/t Mark Ayranto Y 55,000 f/t





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,315,790 cf/t [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: Cormack Securities Inc. - $270,000.00

Sprott Capital Partners LP - $150,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 28, 2021 and August 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,055,647shares



Purchase Price: $1.10 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Y 1,823,685 (I-Pulse Inc. - Robert Friedland)









Intera Mining Investment Limited Y 1,231,962 (JCHX Mining Management Co. Ltd. – Xiancheng Wang)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 2 and June 21, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. ("DOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 17, 2021, between the Company and Windfall Geotek Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition K2 gold-copper property (the "Property") located in James Bay, in the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue, over a 24 months period, 1,000,000 common shares and 250,000 common share purchase warrants to acquire 250,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months following the closing of the Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 7, 2021.

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. (« DOS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 17 juin 2021, entre la société et Windfall Geotek Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de la propriété or-cuivre K2 (la « propriété ») localisée dans la Baie James, dans la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre, sur une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture de la convention, 1 000 000 actions ordinaires et 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 250 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 60 mois suivante la clôture de la convention.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 7 juillet 2021.

___________________________________________________

EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,500,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 5,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 5 placees



Finder's Fee: Glores Securities Inc. received $32,000 cash and 400,000 finder warrants,

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. received $28,000 cash and 350,000 finder

warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share

at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of

issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD. ("GCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,166,667

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 19, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 19, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,333,333 shares with 4,166,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 25, 2020.

________________________________________

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:09 a.m. PST, August 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JAXON MINING INC. ("JAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debenture: $1,350,000



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into 18,000,000 units (the "Units") at a conversion

price of $0.075 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of

the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants").

Each warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the

Company at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months

following the Warrant's issuance



Maturity date: 90 days from the date of issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider/ ProGroup participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated August 9, 2021.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 20, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of PGH Capital Inc., a services company specializing in high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate purchase price of up to $23,000,000 will be satisfied via (i) $3,000,000 cash payment; (ii) issuance of 12,068,965 common shares at deemed price of $0.58 per share; (iii) issuance of non-transferable promissory note to the Vendors for $4,000,000 principal amount, payable in cash or up to 40% in shares, bearing interest of 6% per annum and maturing in 24-months; and (iv) additional earn-out payments up to an aggregate of $9,000,000 over a 24-month period, payable in cash or up to 50% in shares, subject to the satisfaction of certain milestones.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 20, 2021 and August 3, 2021.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 250,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 23, 2021 and August 6, 2021.

________________________________________

MILLENNIUM SILVER CORP. ("MSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated July 22, 2021 and an addendum dated July 27, 2021 (together "the Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in 135 mineral claims located in the Pynn's Brook Property, in Deer Lake, in western Newfoundland (the "Property").

In order to exercise the option, the Company must pay the Vendors CDN$6,825 in cash and issue an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares over a six (6) month period. In addition, the Vendor will retain a 1.5% NSR of which 0.5% NSR can be bought back by the Company for CDN$500,000.

Additionally, the Company will issue 30,000 common shares as finder's fee to an arm's length third party.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 3, 2021.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,411,767 common shares at a deemed value of $0.2624 per share to settle outstanding debt for $370,447.73.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share # of Shares Wyloo Canada

Holdings Pty Ltd. Y C$370,447.73 $0.2624 1,411,767

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 4, 2021.

________________________________________

RECHARGE RESOURCES LTD. ("RR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated July 28, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company and the shareholders of Battmetals Resources Corp. ("Battmetals"), namely 1170147 BC Ltd. (Hani El Rayess), Roadman Investments Corp., Daniel Terrett, Arlene McGhee, 1274596 BC Ltd. (Nick Horsley), Kirk Hasley and John Malcolm Bell (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the issuer may acquire the shares of Battmetals through the issuance of 5,700,000 shares to the Vendors. Battmetals owns a 100% interest in the Murray Ridge and Pinchi Lake Nickel projects in British Columbia.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated August 3, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 28, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 28, 2021 (the "Supplement") to the short form base shelf prospectus dated December 1, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 3, 2021, for gross proceeds of $69,000,000 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp., Clarus Securities Inc., and

Sprott Capital Partners LP



Offering: 27,600,000 units (including those shares issued pursuant to the exercise of

the over-allotment option). Each unit is exercisable into one common share

and one-half of one warrant.



Unit Price: $2.50 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable at $3.25 per share to December 3, 2022.



Underwriter's Commission: $2,214,000 cash paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp., with 933,600 Broker Warrants

$738,000 cash paid to PI Financial Corp., with 203,400 Broker Warrants

$553,500 cash paid to Clarus Securities Inc., with 271,200 Broker Warrants

$184,500 cash paid to Sprott Capital Partners LP, with 67,800 Broker Warrants





Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase additional

units, up to 15% of the offering. The over-allotment option was exercised in

full at closing.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2021 and June 3, 2021 for further details.

_______________________________________

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 37,039,516 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.12 per share



Warrants: 37,039,516 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,039,516 common

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.18 per share for a three (3) year period



Number of Placees: 98 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 4,683,333 [8 placees]







Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$310,436.79 in cash and 3,388,801 finder warrants

payable to Canaccord Genuity Inc and Amalia Shechter Orly. Each finder

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at CDN$0.12 for a three (3)

year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

