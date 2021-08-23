VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD. ("RNP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, August 30, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire September 01, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 01, 2021.

TRADE DATES

August 30, 2021 - TO SETTLE – August 31, 2021

August 31, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 01, 2021

September 01, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 01, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.025

Payable Date: October 29, 2021; November 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021

Record Date: October 15, 2021; November 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: October 14, 2021; November 12, 2021 and December 14, 2021 respectively

________________________________________

COLLINGWOOD RESOURCES CORP. ("COLL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on July 30, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 25, 2021, the shares of Collingwood Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Capital Pool Company''.

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,243,700 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 813,000 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: COLL.P (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 194797205(new)

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement among Ely Gold Royalties Inc. ("Ely"), Gold Royalty Corp. ("Groy"), 1310560 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco") that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Groy, pursuant to the terms of an arrangement dated June 21, 2021, as amended on July 19, 2021 and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, Groy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Ely common shares. Based on elections received from shareholders of Ely under the terms of the Arrangement and after pro-rationing and adjustments in accordance with the Arrangement, shareholders of Ely will receive consideration per common share of Ely of either (i) 0.2450 of a Groy common share (each a "Groy Share"), plus C$0.0001 in cash (the "Share Alternative"); or (ii) 0.099166 of a Groy Common Share, plus $0.869053 for each common share of Ely (the "Cash Alternative"), resulting in a maximum aggregate cash consideration of C$84 million. Holders of outstanding Ely stock options ("Optionholders"), who approved of the Arrangement by way of unanimous written consent resolution, will have their in-the-money options automatically exercised and converted into common shares of Ely (the "Option Shares"), on a cashless basis, immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement and had the right to elect to receive either the Share Alternative or the Cash Alternative for their Option Shares. Optionholders that did not make an election prior to the election deadline were deemed to have elected to receive the Share Alternative.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Ely was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on August 17, 2021 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on August 20, 2021. The Arrangement is expected to close on August 23, 2021. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in Ely's Information Circular dated July 20, 2021, which is available under Ely's profile on SEDAR.

Delist:

Further to the completion of the Arrangement effective at the close of business Monday August 23, 2021, the common shares of Ely will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of Ely.

________________________________________

GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP. ("GRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since August 27, 2019, pending completion of a Change of Business.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the common shares of GrowMax Resources Corp. will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GRO".

Change of Business

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business, which includes the acceptance of the following transactions:

The COB involves the following –

the resignation in March 2019 of the Company's incumbent directors and officers and the appointment in March 2019 of the Company's current directors and officers;

of the Company's incumbent directors and officers and the appointment in of the Company's current directors and officers; the Company's intention (announced in March 2019 ) to dispose of its Peru -based phosphate and potash assets;

) to dispose of its -based phosphate and potash assets; the Company's private placement equity investment transactions in May 2019 , August 2019 , December 2019 , March 2020 , April 2020 , September 2020 , October 2020 , November 2020 , January 2021 , February 2021 , March 2021 , and April 2021 in various related party and arm's length issuers (as described below); and

, , , , , , , , , , , and in various related party and arm's length issuers (as described below); and a non-arm's length non-brokered private placement of 18,830,769 units at $0.065 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $1,224,000 (as described below),

all for the purpose of directing the Company's business from an Oil and Gas Issuer to an Investment Issuer primarily focused on (but not limited to) cannabis, hemp and related companies with a focus on advanced stage licensed producers in North America.

In connection with the COB, the Company has now filed requisite documentation and the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's May 2019 arm's length acquisition of 5,500,000 units in the capital of Quality Green Inc. at $0.55 per unit for a total cost of $3,025,000, pursuant to a seed round private placement of Quality Green Inc. Each unit comprised of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to purchase 1 additional common share at an exercise price of $1.00 per share for up to 1 year from the date of issuance.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's August 2019 related party acquisition of 3,000,000 units in the capital of First Responder Technologies Inc. at $0.35 per unit for a total cost of $1,050,000, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of First Responder Technologies Inc. Each unit comprised of 1 common share and one-half of 1 common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitled the holder to purchase 1 additional common share at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for up to 24 months from the date of issuance.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement and Property-Asset Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's August 2019 arm's length acquisition of 1,250,000 shares in the capital of Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation at $0.20 per share for a total cost of $250,000, pursuant to a seed round private placement of Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's January and February 2021 arm's length disposition of 1,250,000 common shares in the capital of Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation at an average price of $0.36 per share for total gross proceeds of $452,773.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's August 2019 arm's length acquisition of 240,000 units in the capital of Hempfusion, Inc. at US$1.25 for a total cost of US$300,000, pursuant to a brokered private placement of Hempfusion, Inc. Each unit comprised of 1 common share and one-half of 1 common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitled the holder to purchase 1 additional common share at an exercise price of US$7.00 per share any time prior to the earlier of (i) 36 months following the trading date of Hempfusion, Inc., and (ii) February 28, 2023.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement and Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's November 2019 non-arm's length acquisition of 5,882,400 units in the capital of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. at $0.085 per unit for a total cost of $500,004, pursuant to a subscription agreement. Each unit comprised of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to purchase 1 additional common share at an exercise price of $0.12 per share until May 1, 2022.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's February 2020 non-arm's length acquisition of 2,000,000 units in the capital of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. at $0.085 per unit for a total cost of $170,000, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Each unit comprised of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to purchase 1 additional common share at an exercise price of $0.12 per share until August 20, 2022.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's February 2020 non-arm's length disposition of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. at an average price of $0.08 per share for total gross proceeds of $160,000.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's March 2020 non-arm's length disposition of 2,350,000 common shares in the capital of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. at an average price of $0.24 per share for total gross proceeds of $570,325.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's April 2020 non-arm's length disposition of 375,000 common shares in the capital of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. at an average price of $0.44 per share for total gross proceeds of $165,263.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's May 2020 non-arm's length disposition of 266,000 common shares in the capital of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. at an average price of $0.50 per share for total gross proceeds of $132,717.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's June 2020 non-arm's length disposition of 661,000 common shares in the capital of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. at an average price of $0.31 per share for total gross proceeds of $207,230.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's December 2020 non-arm's length disposition of 1,154,000 common shares in the capital of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. at an average price of $0.39 per share for total gross proceeds of $446,697.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's February 2021 non-arm's length disposition of 259,500 common shares in the capital of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. at an average price of $0.36 per share for total gross proceeds of $93,933.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's March 2021 non-arm's length disposition of 700,000 common shares in the capital of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. at an average price of $0.34 per share for total gross proceeds of $240,750.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's April 2021 non-arm's length disposition of 1,300,000 common shares in the capital of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. at an average price of $0.19 per share for total gross proceeds of $244,900.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's March 2020 arm's length acquisition of 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of Pike Therapeutics Inc. at CAD$0.13 per share for a total cost of CAD$133,000, pursuant to a subscription agreement.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement and Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's April 2020 arm's length acquisition of 4,000,000 units in the capital of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. at $0.25 per unit pursuant to a subscription agreement. Each unit comprised of 1 common share and 1 share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to purchase 1 additional common share at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for up to 2 years from the date of issuance. The Company also purchased 1,800,000 special warrants of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. at $0.02 per warrant. Each special warrant converted into 1 common share of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. on September 8, 2020 when HAVN Life Sciences Inc. became a publicly listed company. The Company's total cost of investment in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. was $1,036,000.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's September 2020 arm's length disposition of 198,000 common shares in the capital of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. at an average price of $0.78 per share for total gross proceeds of $154,727.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's October 2020 arm's length disposition of 114,000 common shares in the capital of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. at an average price of $0.90 per share for total gross proceeds of $102,730.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's November 2020 arm's length disposition of 260,000 common shares in the capital of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. at an average price of $0.87 per share for total gross proceeds of $226,054.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's December 2020 arm's length disposition of 1,228,000 common shares in the capital of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. at an average price of $1.16 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,421,485.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's January 2021 arm's length disposition of 502,500 common shares in the capital of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. at an average price of $0.94 per share for total gross proceeds of $472,732.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's February 2021 arm's length disposition of 435,400 common shares in the capital of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. at an average price of $0.96 per share for total gross proceeds of $418,833.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's March 2021 arm's length disposition of 1,362,000 common shares in the capital of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. at an average price of $0.71 per share for total gross proceeds of $969,455.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's April 2021 arm's length disposition of 97,000 common shares in the capital of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. at an average price of $0.72 per share for total gross proceeds of $69,840.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's June 2020 non-arm's length acquisition of 500,000 membership units in the capital of Montana Silver Mines LLC at $0.02 per unit for a total cost of $10,000, pursuant to a subscription agreement.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's September 2020 arm's length acquisition of 1,250,000 units in the capital of Canarc Resources Corp. (now Canagold Resources Ltd.) at $0.08 per unit for a total cost of $100,000, pursuant to a subscription agreement. Each unit consisted of 1 common share of Canarc Resources Corp. and one-half of 1 common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitled the holder to purchase 1 additional common share of Canarc Resources Corp. at an exercise price of $0.13 per share for up to 2 years from the date of issuance.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's October 2020 non-arm's length acquisition of 3,000,000 units in the capital of AuAg Exploration Inc. at $0.15 per unit for a total cost of $450,000, pursuant to a subscription agreement. Each unit consisted of 1 common share of AuAg Exploration Inc. and 1 common share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to purchase 1 additional common share of AuAg Exploration Inc. at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for up to 2 years from the date of issuance.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's November 2020 arm's length acquisition of 2,857,143 units in the capital of Alpha Esports Inc. at $0.35 per unit for a total cost of $1,000,000, pursuant to a subscription agreement. Each unit consisted of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to purchase 1 additional common share of Alpha Esports Inc. at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for up to 2 years from the date of issuance.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's January 2021 arm's length acquisition of 1,400,000 common shares in the capital of Telecure Technologies Inc. at $0.35 per share for a total cost of $490,000, through a broker.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's January 2021 non-arm's length acquisition of 2,350,000 units in the capital of Manning Ventures Inc. at $0.15 per unit for a total cost of $352,500, pursuant to a subscription agreement. Each unit consisted of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to acquire 1 additional common share of Manning Ventures Inc. at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for up to 2 years from the date of issuance.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement and Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's February 2021 arm's length acquisition of 50,000 common shares in the capital of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. at $12.12 per common share for a total cost of $606,000, through a broker.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's February 2021 arm's length disposition of 15,000 common shares in the capital of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. at an average price of $13.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $195,007.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's February 2021 arm's length acquisition of an aggregate of 400,000 common shares in the capital of Rockshield Capital Corp. at $0.50 per share for a total cost of $200,000, through a broker.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's February 2021 arm's length acquisition of 200,000 common shares in the capital of Optimi Health Corp. at $0.75 per share for a total cost of $150,000, through a broker.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement and Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's February 2021 related party acquisition of 8,000,000 units in the capital of Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. at $0.125 per unit, pursuant to a subscription agreement. The Company also purchased an aggregate of 200,000 common shares of Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. at $0.19 per share and $0.21 per share.

In March 2021, the Company purchased an aggregate of 300,000 common shares of Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. at $0.24 per share and $0.245 per share.

The Company's total cost of investment in Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. was $1,113,000.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's related party disposition of an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. at $0.05 per share for total gross proceeds of $75,000.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,830,769 shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per share



Warrants: 18,830,769 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,830,769 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a one year period





$0.08 in the second year





$0.08 in the third year





$0.08 in the fourth year





$0.08 in the fifth year



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Kulwant Malhi Y 11,133,846 Rauni Malhi Y 7,696,923

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated July 29, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Management of Companies and Enterprises' company.

Capitalization unlimited shares with no par value of which

232,756,414 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed: 47,161,769 common shares Escrow Term 18 months



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GRO (UNCHANGED) CUSIP #: 39986E 10 5 (UNCHANGED)



Company Contact: Kulwant Malhi, CEO Company Address: 915 – 700 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8 Company Phone Number: (604) 398-3638 Company Email Address: [email protected]

Regional Office Change

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

________________________________________

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSXV bulletin of August 18, 2021, pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Manganese X Energy Corp (the "Company") on April 12, 2021, the Company has completed a plan of arrangement under Section 297, of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (THE "BCBCA"). The Plan of Arrangement will be completed on August 27, 2021 the Payable date and results in the Company shareholders receiving 1 share of Graphano Energy Ltd. for each 8 shares of the Company held on the record date August 24, 2021

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

124,372,407 shares are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency Inc. Trading Symbol: MN CUSIP Number: 562678300 (new)

________________________________________

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: September 15, 2021

Record Date: August 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2021

________________________________________

21/08/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective August 16, 2021, the Company's Final Short Form Prospectus dated August 16, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted in each of the provinces of Canada, expect Quebec.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 19, 2021, for gross proceeds of $5,000,000.

Underwriters: Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and PI Financial Corp.



Offering: 12,500,000 units. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one warrant.



Unit Price: $0.40 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable for one common share at $0.70 per share to August 19, 2023.



Underwriter's Commission: $140,962.50 cash paid to Cormark Securities Inc., with 148,126 broker warrants

$63,768.75 cash paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp., with 74,062 broker warrants

$63,678.75 cash paid to PI Financial Corp., with 74,062 broker warrants





Each broker warrant is exercisable for one common share at $0.40 per share until August 19, 2023



Over-Allotment Option: The Company has granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase additional units, up to 15% of the offering, within thirty days of closing.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 26, 2021 and August 19, 2021 for further details.

_______________________________________

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 27, 2021:

Number of FT Units and Premium FT Units: 520,972 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one

flow-through common share and one flow-through common share

purchase warrant.

5,312,360 Premium flow-through units ("Premium FT Units"). Each

Premium FT Unit consist of one flow-through common share and one

common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.60 per FT Unit

$0.60 per Premium FT Unit



FT Warrants and Warrants: 520,972 flow-through common share purchase warrants ("FT

Warrants") to purchase 520,972 shares on a flow-through basis.

5,312,360 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to purchase 5,312,360 shares.



FT Warrant/ Warrant Exercise Price: $0.675 for 24 months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of FT Units and Premium FT Units Stephen J. Letwin Y 333,333 Stephen Robertson Y 16,667





Finder's Fee: $150,795.50 cash and 251,325 Finder's Warrants payable to Emerging Markets

Capital Limited; and

$2,855.01 cash and 4,758 Finder's Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.675 until August 13, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD. ("CEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,569,131 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Warrants: 8,569,131 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,569,131 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Michael Gentile Y 5,739,131 John Tognetti Y 870,000





Finder's Fee:

$16,670, 384,969 finder's shares and 457,448 finders' warrants payable to Agentis Capital Markets Canada

Limited Partnership

Each Finders Warrant is exercisable into a unit at a price of $0.23 per unit for a period of 2 years and each unit consists of one common share and one warrant. Each of such warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 per share for 2 years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 12, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, August 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, August 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Interest Purchase Agreement dated August 4, 2021 between the members of GX Technologies, LLC (the "Vendor") and Graphene 3D Lab (the "Purchaser") and G6 Materials Corp. (the "Company") whereby the Purchaser will acquire all membership interests of the Vendor; this includes intellectual property and an option to lease ten acres of land in Adams County, Mississippi. The Purchaser is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parent. Consideration payable to the Vendor is an aggregate of 25,000,000 shares in the capital of the Company and will be subject to a staged escrow over a period of 28 months.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 4, 2021.

________________________________________

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement: # of Warrants: 3,743,629 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry, such that if the closing

price equals or exceeds $0.15 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the

Company may provide notice to the warrant holders that the exercise period of the

Warrants shall be reduced to 30 days, with the reduced period commencing seven

calendar days following the tenth consecutive trading day.

# of Warrants: 1,324,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 28, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 28, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry, such that if the closing

price equals or exceeds $0.15 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the

Company may provide notice to the warrant holders that the exercise period of the

Warrants shall be reduced to 30 days, with the reduced period commencing seven

calendar days following the tenth consecutive trading day.

# of Warrants: 528,440 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 11, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 11, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry, such that if the closing

price equals or exceeds $0.15 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the

Company may provide notice to the warrant holders that the exercise period of the

Warrants shall be reduced to 30 days, with the reduced period commencing seven

calendar days following the tenth consecutive trading day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,596,319 shares with 5,596,319 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 25, 2019.

________________________________________

GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,378,194 common shares at a deemed $0.07 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value $656,474.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 29, 2021.

________________________________________

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC. ("LBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated August 5, 2021:

Number of Securities: 5,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per common share



Warrants: 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.50 per share until August 19, 2023



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Réjean Gosselin Y 200,000 Michel Fontaine Y 200,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 subscriber) P 50,000







Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission of $81,920 and 256,000 common share

purchase warrants to purchase 256,000 common shares at a price of $0.50 per

share until August 19, 2023

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 19, 2021.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 août 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 5 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,32 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 5 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,50 $ par action jusqu'au 19 août 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 25 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Réjean Gosselin Y 200 000 Michel Fontaine Y 200 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 50 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 81 920 $ et

256 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acheter 256 000 actions à un prix de

0,50 $ par action jusqu'au 19 août 2023

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 août 2021.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 593,536 shares to settle outstanding debt for $249,285.11.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 516,395 shares



Purchase Price: $0.78 per share



Warrants: 516,395 share purchase warrants to purchase 516,395 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a six month period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Elliott Y/P 900,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,600,000 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $15,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, August 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

