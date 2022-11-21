VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AXE2 ACQUISITIONS INC. ("AXET.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Amended and Restated Prospectus dated August 26, 2022 amending and restating the CPC Prospectus of the Company dated June 7, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, effective August 29, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $428,646.80 (4,286,468 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on November 22, 2022.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur after the market opening on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Trading will be HALTED at the opening on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, pending confirmation of closing of the public offering. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value, of which 6,886,468 common shares will be issued and outstanding upon closing of the offering.



Escrowed Securities: 2,907,468 common shares and 688,647 stock options



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company – Vancouver and Calgary Trading Symbol: AXET.P CUSIP Number: 05460C105 Agent: PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Options: 321,747 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated August 26, 2022.

Company Contact: David Dattels, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary Company Address: 25 King Street West, 29th Floor Toronto, Ontario M5L 1G3 Company Phone Number: (416) 848-1008 Company E-mail: [email protected]

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: Broad range of industry sectors and geographical areas.

______________________________________

GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH CORP. ("WOLF")

[Formerly Magen Ventures I Inc. ("MAGN.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Company Tier Reclassification, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.'s (formerly Magen Ventures I Inc.) (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction as described in its filing statement dated October 30, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening of markets on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction was completed by way of a "three-cornered amalgamation" pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to which, among other things, the Company acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of the corporation named Grey Wolf Animal Health Inc. in consideration for 27,432,227 shares at a deemed value of $2.00 per share.

As a result of the Qualifying Transaction, a total of 9,475,595 resulting issuer common shares, 467,384 resulting issuer warrants and 1,325,000 resulting issuer options have been escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Value Escrow Agreement.

The resulting issuer is classified as a "Pharmaceuticals and pharmacy supplies merchant wholesaler" issuer (NAICS Number: 414510).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated January 26, 2022, trading in the securities of the resulting issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "MAGN.P" to "WOLF".

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Name Change and Consolidation

Prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company consolidated its outstanding share capital on a 16.6667 to 1 basis. The name of the Company was also changed from "Magen Ventures I Inc." to "Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.". The name change and consolidation were approved by the shareholders of the Company at an annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2022,

Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the common shares of "Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp." will commence trading on the Exchange, and the common shares of "Magen Ventures I Inc." will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and

Post- Transactional Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 31,032,222 common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis.



Escrow: 10,675,595 common shares, 467,384 warrants and 1,685,000 options of which 2,668,899 common shares, 116,846 warrants and 337,000 options are released at the date of this bulletin on a post-consolidation basis.







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Toronto







Trading Symbol: WOLF (NEW) CUSIP Number: 397885104 (NEW)



Issuer Contact: Angela Cechetto, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary Issuer Address: 65 Front St. E. Suite 201, Toronto, Ontario, M5E 1B5, Canada Issuer Phone Number: 1-855-229-6522 Issuer email: [email protected] Issuer website: www.greywolfah.com

______________________________________________

22/11/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:18 a.m. PST, Nov. 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ACCELEWARE LTD. ("AXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 20, 2022:

Number of Units: 6,666,667 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.27 per Unit



Warrants: 6,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.36 for a two-year period. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares trading on the Exchange is at or exceeds $0.81 for 30 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company may, at its discretion, provide notice to the holders to accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date that is 30 days from the date such notice is provided.



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 154,249









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 10, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 3, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,505,000 common shares and

4,968,750 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share and

$0.08 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,505,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,505,000 common shares and 2,484,375 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 2,484,375 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.8 per common share purchase warrant share for a period of 24 months and $0.12 per flow-through purchase warrant share for a period of 12 months



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $22,500 N/A 281,250

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued news releases on November 3, 2022 and November 18, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP.(« BGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 novembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 3 novembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 3 505 000 actions ordinaires et

4 968 750 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire

0,08 $ par action accréditif



Bons de souscription : 3 505 000 bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires permettant de souscrire à 3 505 000 actions ordinaires et

2 484 375 bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives permettant de souscrire à 2 484 375 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,08 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois pour les bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires et

0,12 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois pour les bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives



Nombre de souscripteurs: 24 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés: 1 100 000 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bon de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 22 500 $ S/O 281,250

Les termes des bon d'intermédiation : Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,08 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 3 novembre 2022 et du 18 novembre 2022. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 24, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $630,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into one common share at a minimum price of $0.30 CAD per share 48 months from the date of issuance as to $330,000; and 60 months from the date of issuance as to $300,000 at the conversion price equal to the greater of (i) $0.30 per share, or (ii) the trading price of the Issuer's shares less a 30% discount subject to a maximum conversion price of $0.60 per share.



Maturity date: 36 months from the date of issuance as to $330,000; and 60 months from the date of issuance as to $300,000.



Interest rate 9.0% per annum, calculated and paid quarterly as to $330,000; and 8.0% per annum, calculated and paid monthly as to $300,000.



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 24, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ENWAVE CORPORATION ("ENW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 18, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,798,644 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period November 24, 2022 to November 23, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cormark Securites Inc. Error! Bookmark not defined.on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 21, 2022.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Exchange has accepted issuance of 2,222,222 commons shares at a $0.45 per share and 1,111,111 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one additional common share at $0.55 per share for the period of two years from issuance, to satisfy the $1,000,000 payment according to the terms of the Heads of Terms Relating to the Development Contract for the Joshua Orebody dated August 30, 2022, which will be applied against mine development services to be performed by Q.M.E. Mining Services (NI) Ltd..

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 8, 2022, August 11, 2022, August 30, 2022 and October 31, 2022.

_______________________________________

HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("HAPB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 22,380,459 Subordinate Voting Shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 22,380,459 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,380,459 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry







Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 2,481,072 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on November 9, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST") ("LFST.WT.A") ("LFST.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 Units consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.06 per Unit.



Warrants: 2,500,000 Warrants to purchase 2,500,000 Shares.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of three years from the closing date



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

The Exchange acknowledges that this Private Placement is in accordance with the first tranche of a drawdown equity financing facility. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 21, 2022.

________________________________________

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:17 a.m. PST, Nov. 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov.21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,746,346 shares



Purchase Price: $0.53 per share



Warrants: 8,746,346 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,746,346 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration clause







Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 137,736 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $246,087.80 N/A 151,244

Finder's Warrants Terms:

8750 of the aggregate of the finder's warrants are non-transferable, and each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $1.25 for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

142,494 of the aggregate of the finder's warrants are non-transferable, and each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.53 for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on November 3, 2022, and November 16, 2022, confirming the closing of the first tranche and the second and final tranche of the private placement.

_____________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,685,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.225 per common share



Warrants: 1,342,500 warrants to purchase 1,342,500 common shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.50 for a period of 24 months from the closing



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 917,500



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 8, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED ("TEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 15,170,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 7,585,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,585,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 122 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 9 1,120,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $100,450.00 N/A 200,900

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.90 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on November 8, 2022, and November 18, 2022, confirming the closing of the first tranche and the second and final tranche of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 214,285 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.07 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$15,000 in connection with services provided by Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated November 18, 2022 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

