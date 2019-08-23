VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of further change to the Final Distribution Amounts

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

1). Further to the Distribution Bulletins issued by TSXV on June 27, 2019 and August 22, 2019 respectively, the Issuer as further advised of the final amount per Unit as follows:

Payable Date: July 15 , 2019

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.038605875 (final)



2). Further to the Distribution Bulletins issued by TSXV on July 16, 2019 and August 22, 2019 respectively, the Issuer as further advised of the final amount per Unit as follows:

Payable Date: August 15, 2019

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01292375 (final)

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Dividend per unit: $0.00060

Payable Date: September 16, 2019

Record Date: August 31, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: August 29, 2019

________________________________________

SUNSHINE AGRI-TECH INC. ("SAI.H")

[formerly Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. ("SAI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing two sale agreements dated September 30, 2018 (the "Bio-Tech Agreements") pursuant to which the Company has disposed of its 51% interest in Changchun Grain Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. ("Bio-Tech"), a subsidiary. The Company disposed of a 21% interest in Bio-Tech to Anhe Investment Management Centre (Limited Partnership) (China) and a 30% interest to Nongpaike Bio-Tech (Dalian) Co., Ltd. Aggregate consideration for the disposition of its 51% interest in Bio-Tech was RMB 3,700,000.

The Exchange has accepted for filing a sale agreement dated June 19, 2018 (the "Bio-Feed Agreement") pursuant to which the Company has disposed of a 100% interest in its subsidiary, Changchun Sunshine Bio-Feed Co., Ltd. ("Bio-Feed"). The Company disposed of its 100% interest in Bio-Feed to Jilin Province Wister Environmental Protection Science and Technology Co., Ltd for RMB 8,200,000.

The Exchange has accepted for filing a share transfer agreement dated December 25, 2018 (the "Dalian Agreement") pursuant to which the Company has disposed of a 100% interest in Dalian Sunshine Agri-Tech Co., Ltd. ("Dalian"). The Company disposed of its 100% interest in Dalian to Nongpaike Bio-Tech (Dalian) Co., Ltd. for consideration of RMB 4,500,000.

The Exchange has been advised that shareholders approved the Bio-Tech Agreements, Bio-Feed Agreement and the Dalian Agreement at an Annual General and Special Meeting held on July 31, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 10, 2019 and August 2, 2019 as well as the Management Information Circular dated June 25, 2019, each of which is available on SEDAR.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change:

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Continued Listing Requirements and Inter-Tier Movements, the Company does not meet Continued Listing Requirements. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.



The trading symbol for the Company will change from SAI to SAI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

19/08/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2019, July 10, 2019 and July 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,403,666 shares (of which 6,666,666 are Brokered and 737,000 are Non-Brokered)



Purchase Price: $1.50 per share



Number of Placees: 22 placees



Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. - $329,999.97





Haywood Securities Inc. - $119,999.99 and 80,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $30,000.00 and 20,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021





Medalist Capital Ltd. - $59,999.99 and 40,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021





Sprott Capital Partners LP - $30,000.00 and 20,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021





PI Financial Corp. - $30,000.00 and 20,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021





Fidelity Clearing Canada – 220,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 22, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 946,875 shares to settle outstanding debt for $75,750.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at .8.30 a.m. PST, August, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.38 a.m. PST, August 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.15 a.m. PST, August 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EXPLOR RESOURCES INC. ("EXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.30 p.m. PST, August 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 314,000 bonus shares to Mario A. Flores.

________________________________________

JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 06, 2019:

Number of Shares: 26,448,763 shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per share



Warrants: 13,224,381 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,224,381 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.42



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 54 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Southern Arc Minerals Inc Y 1,648,200 (public company -)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [12 Placees] P 1,775,223





Finder's Fee:



Beacon Securities Limited $3,685.50 cash; 13,650 warrants

Clarus Securities Inc. $5,088.00 cash; 18,844 warrants

PI Financial Corp. $4,860.00 cash; 18,000 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc $165,030.00 cash; 611,222 warrants

Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. $150,710.22 cash; 558,186 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp $5,994.00 cash; 22,200 warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $36,000.01 cash; 133,333 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.27







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 year



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 31,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 15,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,625,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd Y 31,250,000 (Eric Sprott)









Finder's Fee:



Mackie Research Capital Corporation 1,250,000 shares; 625,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 36 months from the Closing Date.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. ("MJS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 12, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 52,386,319 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 19, 2019 to August 18, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. (Scott Hunter)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

PURE NICKEL INC. ("NIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.30 p.m. PST, August 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,900,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $389,477.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 642,500 common flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common flow-through share



Number of Placees: 16 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Isabelle Proulx Y 75,000 André Proulx Y 50,000 Michel Boily Y 5,000





Finder's Fee: A cash commission of $2,000 has been paid to a finder.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated August 1, 2019.

STELMINE CANADA LTÉE. («STH»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 642 500 actions ordinaires accréditives



Prix : 0,20 $ par action ordinaire accréditive



Nombre de souscripteurs : 16 souscripteurs



Initiés / Participation Groupe Pro :





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Isabelle Proulx Y 75,000 André Proulx Y 50,000 Michel Boily Y 5,000





Honoraire d'intermédiation : Un intermédiaire a reçu des honoraires de 2 000$ en espèces.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 1 août 2019.

________________________________________

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 499,999 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 250,000 warrants to purchase 250,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup Involvement (2 Placees) P 499,999





Finder's Fee: A cash commission of $2,000 has been paid to a finder.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated August 1, 2019 and August 20, 2019.

STELMINE CANADA LTÉE. («STH»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 499 999 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,15$ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 250 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20$ pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 2 souscripteurs



Initiés / Participation Groupe Pro :





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble de participation Groupe Pro (2 Souscripteurs) P 499,999





Honoraire d'intermédiation : Un intermédiaire a reçu des honoraires de 2 000$ en espèces.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans les communiqués de presse datés du 1 août 2019 et 20 août 2019.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a mineral claims sale agreement dated July 22, 2019 between the Company and Frederic Bergeron and Magnor Exploration Inc. whereby the Company has acquired all of the interest in five surface rights claims adjacent to the Company's St-Onge Wollastonite property in Quebec in consideration of 1,000,000 common shares.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. ("LX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 4.40 a.m. PST, August 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

