Feb. 28, 2024

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0627

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 21, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening March 1, 2024, the common shares of iMetal Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,608,006 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: IMR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45250A406 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0628

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on December 28, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, March 1, 2024, the common shares of Minehub Technologies Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' Company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

68,134,675 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,103,543 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MHUB (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 60273M204 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0629

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, March 6, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 8, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 8, 2024.

TRADE DATES

March 6, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 7, 2024

March 7, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 8, 2024

March 8, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 8, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0630

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated February 14, 2024, trading in the securities of Sterling Metals Corp. (the "Company") will resume at the opening on Friday, March 1, 2024.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's Reviewable Transaction announced by press releases dated February 14, 2024 and February 27, 2024, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

24/02/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0631

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 42,105,263 warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.095 until October 6, 2028, to an arm's length party (the "Lender") in consideration of a secured credit facility of $4,300,000 (the "Facility").

The Facility bears an interest of SOFR plus 5% per annum and has a maturity date of October 6, 2028. The Company may elect to capitalize the interest payable on the Facility semi-annually, in arrears, at a rate of SOFR plus 7%. The Facility will have an original issue discount of 7%. The Company also paid an arrangement fee of $100,000 to the Lender for the Facility.

The Company also issued 1,158,301 shares, at a deemed price of $0.0777 per share, and paid a cash fee of $90,000 to an arm's length financial adviser in relation to the Facility.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2023 and October 6, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0632

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered.

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Disposition:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of a 30% interest in the Alta Mesa project located in Texas. Consideration is US$60,000,000.

Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,564,102 shares



Purchase Price: $5.27 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 6, 2023, and February 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0633

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Urban Barry Property located in the James Bay/Abitibi region of Quebec.

Consideration is $90,000 cash, 2,750,000 common shares and $300,000 exploration expenditures. The vendor retains a 2% NSR, with the company having the option to repurchase 1% at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 19, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0634

MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:58 p.m. PST, Feb. 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0635

MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0636

NICAN LIMITED ("NICN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 2, 2024:

Number of Shares: 8,400,000 Flow-Through Common Shares ("FT Shares").





3,600,000 Common Shares ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.175 per FT Share and $0.10 per Share.



Warrants: NA



Warrant Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of FT Shares / Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $128,100 N/A 840,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 23, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0637

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2023 and February 14, 2024:

Number of Shares: 1,205,350 units



Purchase Price: $3.00 per unit



Warrants: 1,205,350 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,205,350 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.00 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 33,750 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0638

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,851,960 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $4.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,851,960 common shares with 1,851,960 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 4, 2023.

_______________________________________

