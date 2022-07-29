TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NICAN LIMITED ("NICN")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
On July 26, 2022, 1000268474 Ontario Ltd. (formerly, 1287390 B.C. Ltd.) and NICAN Limited completed a business combination, resulting in the Company.
The Company is classified as a 'nickel-copper ore mining' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Ontario
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
69,398,902
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
17,013,332
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NICN
|
CUSIP Number:
|
65366M 10 2
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated July 19, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR.
|
Company Contact:
|
Brad Humphrey, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Company Address:
|
700A, 390 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y2
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(416) 565-4007
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividends:
Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542
Payable Date: August 30, 2022
Record Date: August 15, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: August 12, 2022
_____________________________________
TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of the Exchange on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, under the symbol "TTNM".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "TTR" on the TSX Venture Exchange after August 2, 2022, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
22/07/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,214,036 warrants to the following Insider in consideration of the second and final draw in the amounts of $608,860.00 in connection of a bridge loan of up to $1,000,000. The loan bears interest at rate of 12% per annum and a term of 12- months.
Warrants
Ou Moonrider 2,214,036 Bonus Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.275 per share for a one year period to July 27, 2023.
________________________________________
GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,130,537 shares to settle outstanding debt for USD$48,000 (CDN$61,786).
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 28, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GREEN RISE FOODS INC. ("GRF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 1, 2022 and an Amending Agreement dated May 30, 2022 (collectively the "Agreements"), pursuant to which the Company has indirectly acquired a 16-acre greenhouse range located on a 34-acre farm in Kingsville, Ontario from arm's length sellers; 2073834 Ontario Limited, a company principally owned and controlled by Adam Suder. The acquisition was approved by disinterested shareholders on June 29, 2022.
Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company has paid CAD$15,000,000 in cash as consideration.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 6, 2022, May 11, 2022 and July 4, 2022.
_______________________________________
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 1:32 p.m. PST, July 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 29, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP. ("JST.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated July 27, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 7, 2022:
|
Non-flow-through shares
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,252,500 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$ 0.20 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,126,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,126,250 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a three year period
|
Flow-through shares
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,451,934 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$ 0.23 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,725,967 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,725,967 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.33 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
36 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
D.G. Dupre & Associates Inc.
|
Y
|
50,000
|
(David Dupre)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases on June 14, 2022, and June 29, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to O3 Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") sale of 6,492,200 common shares held of Osisko Metals Incorporated ("OMI") for gross proceeds of CDN$2,045,043. The Exchange has been advised that the common shares of OMI were sold to a non-arm's length party - Osisko Mining Inc. at a price of $0.315 per OMI share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 22, 2022.
________________________________________
SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 260,921 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for US$156,552.71.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 26, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 29, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,926,287 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding debts of $764,840.30.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
11 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Lee Ann Wolfin
|
Y
|
$277,690.83
|
$0.07
|
3,967,011
|
Carlos Lau
|
Y
|
$90,265.70
|
$0.07
|
1,289,510
|
DWG Yee & Associates Inc.
|
(Douglas Yee)
|
Y
|
$97,565.57
|
$0.07
|
1,393,794
|
Oniva International Services Corp.
|
(David Wolfin)
|
Y
|
$1,223.88
|
$0.07
|
17,484
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
[1 Creditor]
|
P
|
$10,000.00
|
$0.07
|
142,857
The 3,967,011 Shares issued to Lee Ann Wolfin will close in voluntary escrow until certain conditions are satisfied. Please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 27, 2022 for more information. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2022 and July 27, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,739,847 flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company ("FT Shares").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.44 per FT Share.
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider= Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup= P
|
Number of FT Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
(2 subscribers)
|
P
|
75,000
|
Finder's Fees:
|
$39,000.72 cash commission paid to Red Cloud Securities Inc.
|
$18,876.00 cash commission paid to National Bank Financial Inc.
|
$1,320.00 cash commission paid to Haywood Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 29, 2022.
__________________________________
