VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NICAN LIMITED ("NICN")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

On July 26, 2022, 1000268474 Ontario Ltd. (formerly, 1287390 B.C. Ltd.) and NICAN Limited completed a business combination, resulting in the Company.

The Company is classified as a 'nickel-copper ore mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Ontario









Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which



69,398,902 common shares are issued and outstanding







Escrowed Shares:

17,013,332 common shares







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company











Trading Symbol: NICN



CUSIP Number: 65366M 10 2













For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated July 19, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Brad Humphrey, President and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 700A, 390 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y2 Company Phone Number: (416) 565-4007 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542



Payable Date: August 30, 2022

Record Date: August 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: August 12, 2022

_____________________________________

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of the Exchange on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, under the symbol "TTNM".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "TTR" on the TSX Venture Exchange after August 2, 2022, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

22/07/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,214,036 warrants to the following Insider in consideration of the second and final draw in the amounts of $608,860.00 in connection of a bridge loan of up to $1,000,000. The loan bears interest at rate of 12% per annum and a term of 12- months.

Warrants

Ou Moonrider 2,214,036 Bonus Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.275 per share for a one year period to July 27, 2023.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,130,537 shares to settle outstanding debt for USD$48,000 (CDN$61,786).

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 28, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GREEN RISE FOODS INC. ("GRF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 1, 2022 and an Amending Agreement dated May 30, 2022 (collectively the "Agreements"), pursuant to which the Company has indirectly acquired a 16-acre greenhouse range located on a 34-acre farm in Kingsville, Ontario from arm's length sellers; 2073834 Ontario Limited, a company principally owned and controlled by Adam Suder. The acquisition was approved by disinterested shareholders on June 29, 2022.

Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company has paid CAD$15,000,000 in cash as consideration.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 6, 2022, May 11, 2022 and July 4, 2022.

_______________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:32 p.m. PST, July 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 29, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP. ("JST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated July 27, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 7, 2022:

Non-flow-through shares















Number of Shares: 2,252,500 non-flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $ 0.20 per non-flow-through share







Warrants: 1,126,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,126,250 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three year period













Flow-through shares















Number of Shares: 5,451,934 non-flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $ 0.23 per non-flow-through share







Warrants: 2,725,967 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,725,967 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.33 for a three year period



















Number of Placees: 36 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares





D.G. Dupre & Associates Inc.

Y 50,000 (David Dupre)











Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases on June 14, 2022, and June 29, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to O3 Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") sale of 6,492,200 common shares held of Osisko Metals Incorporated ("OMI") for gross proceeds of CDN$2,045,043. The Exchange has been advised that the common shares of OMI were sold to a non-arm's length party - Osisko Mining Inc. at a price of $0.315 per OMI share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 22, 2022.

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 260,921 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for US$156,552.71.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 26, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 29, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,926,287 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding debts of $764,840.30.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Lee Ann Wolfin Y $277,690.83 $0.07 3,967,011 Carlos Lau Y $90,265.70 $0.07 1,289,510 DWG Yee & Associates Inc.







(Douglas Yee) Y $97,565.57 $0.07 1,393,794 Oniva International Services Corp.







(David Wolfin) Y $1,223.88 $0.07 17,484 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement







[1 Creditor] P $10,000.00 $0.07 142,857





















The 3,967,011 Shares issued to Lee Ann Wolfin will close in voluntary escrow until certain conditions are satisfied. Please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 27, 2022 for more information. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2022 and July 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,739,847 flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company ("FT Shares").





Purchase Price: $0.44 per FT Share.







Number of Placees: 11 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider= Y /

Name

ProGroup= P Number of FT Shares





Aggregate Pro Group



(2 subscribers)

P 75,000





Finder's Fees: $39,000.72 cash commission paid to Red Cloud Securities Inc.

$18,876.00 cash commission paid to National Bank Financial Inc.

$1,320.00 cash commission paid to Haywood Securities Inc.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 29, 2022.

__________________________________

