TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
HAW CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("HAW.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated January 6, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")
[formerly FANLOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("FLGC.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 7, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on November 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening on Monday, January 11, 2021, the common shares of Health Logic Interactive Inc. will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and remain suspended, and the common shares of Fanlogic Interactive Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
7,397,439
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CHIP.H
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
42227N 10 8
|
(new)
________________________________________
21/01/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ASIABASEMETALS INC. ("ABZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BLUE RHINO CAPITAL CORP. ("RHNO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION ("CVB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 08, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2020, December 7, 2020 and December 9, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
18,185,310 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
54 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Larry Phillips
|
Y
|
375,000
|
Fundeco Inc.
|
Y
|
500,000
|
(Bill Pugliese)
|
Joe Conway
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Louis Nagy
|
Y
|
35,000
|
Madani Diallo
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
|
P
|
900,000
Finder's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
|
$39,000.00 cash; 210,000 warrants
|
Stephen Ford
|
$6,780.00 cash; 33,900 warrants
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
$1,200.00 cash; 6,000 warrants
|
Portafortuna Pty Ltd
|
$35,000.00 cash; 175,000 warrants
|
Tisia Nominees Pty Ltd
|
$15,000.00 cash; 100,000 warrants
|
Cabletime Pty Ltd
|
$5,000.00 cash; 50,000 warrants
|
Denlin Nominees Pty Ltd
|
$5,000.00 cash; 50,000 warrants
|
The Catalyst Company
|
150,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
24 months from from date of issue
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated December 16, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2020 and December 29, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,400,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,400,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.165 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 7, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:35 a.m. PST, Jan. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, Jan. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 7, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
444,445 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 08, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 09, 2020 and December 11, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
150,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
150,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 150,000,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.08 for a twenty-four (24) month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
76 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Units
|
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
|
Y
|
80,000,000
|
Broker(s) Commission:
|
Aggregate of (i) CDN$186,994 in cash; (ii) 3,345,000 Units; and (iii) 7,084,880 non-transferable broker warrants payable to PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Richardson Wealth Limited. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.05 for an eighteen (18) month period.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 08, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2020:
Non-Flow-Through Units
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,833,336 non-flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.15 per non-flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,416,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,416,668 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.22 until December 24, 2022
Flow-Through Units
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,988,028 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.17 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,494,014 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,494,014 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.22 until December 24, 2022
Charity-Flow-Through Units
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,000,002 charity-flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.21 per charity-flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
3,500,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,001 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.22 until December 24, 2022
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Units
|
Robin Dunbar
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate of CDN$171,495.47 in cash and 895,699 finders warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc., Accilent Capital Management Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.15 until December 24, 2022.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HAW CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("HAW.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally announced on April 10, 2019, the Exchange has consented to the amendment of the convertible debenture:
|
Original Convertible Debenture
|
$1,000,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debenture
|
Amended Convertible Debenture
|
$1,000,000 principal amount of subordinated secured convertible debenture
|
Original Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.75
|
Amended Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.22
|
Original interest rate terms:
|
10% per annum, payable annually in advance in common shares at deemed price per common share equal to the volume weighted average trading price for the 10 trading days prior to the issue date.
|
Amended interest rate terms:
|
10% per annum from on and after December 13, 2020 to the Amended Maturity Date (as defined below). The interest payment shall be payable in either cash or common shares at sole discretion of the Company semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 with the first payment beginning June 1, 2020.
|
Original Maturity Date:
|
June 14, 2021
|
Amended Maturity Date:
|
December 31, 2022
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 14, 2020.
________________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 22, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
|
Original Convertible Debenture
|
$1,250,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debenture
|
Amended Convertible Debenture
|
$1,250,000 principal amount of subordinated secured convertible debenture
________________________________________
METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 32,352,942 shares at a deemed value of $0.085 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,750,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Kel-Ex Development Ltd.
|
Y
|
$2,750,000
|
$0.085
|
32,352,942
|
(Charles Fipke)
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Jan. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a non arm's length property transfer agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 15, 2020, between Osisko Mining Inc. (the "Purchaser") and NioGold Mining Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of O3 Mining Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, will transfer all of its rights, title and interests in its Blondeau Guillet Property, located in Belleterre, Quebec, to the Purchaser.
As consideration, the Purchaser will pay $100,000 to the Company.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Osisko Mining Inc.
|
Y
|
0
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2021.
________________________________________
ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 10, 2020:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$4,630,000.00
|
Initial Conversion Price:
|
$0.30 per common share
|
Term of Maturity:
|
2 Years
|
Interest Rate:
|
8%
|
Number of Placees:
|
111 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
Pro-Group=P
|
# of Shares
|
Bromley Consulting & Advisory Inc.
|
Y
|
0
|
(Steve Bromley)
|
Brandal Holding BV
|
Y
|
0
|
(Rients van der Wal)
|
Share Marketing and Mgmt Services BV
|
Y
|
0
|
(Rients van der Wal)
|
Agriser BV
|
Y
|
0
|
(Gert Jan van Noortwijk)
|
Robert Giustra
|
Y
|
0
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [7 Placees]
|
P
|
0
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
$72,900.00 cash; 243,000 warrants
|
Echelon Wealth Partners
|
$12,000.00 cash; 40,000 warrants
|
Hampton Securities
|
$4,800.00 cash; 16,000 warrants
|
Raymond James Ltd.
|
$22,800.00 cash; 76,000 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable
|
$14,184.00 cash; 47,280 warrants
|
Richardson Wealth Ltd.
|
$18,000.00 cash; 60,000 warrants
|
Leonardo Rodriguez Strauss
|
$57,789.00 cash; 192,630 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.30
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 years
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated November 30, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
9,750,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
4,875,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,875,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement, that is December 2, 2022 for 2,250,000 warrants and December 30, 2020 for 7,500,000 warrants
|
Number of Placees:
|
70 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Marcel Robillard
|
Y
|
18,500
|
Ginette G. Brisson
|
Y
|
35,000
|
Aggregate ProGroup (6 placees)
|
P
|
875,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Five finders received a cash commission totaling $142,184 and 710,920 common share purchase warrants to purchase 710,920 shares at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 2, 2020 and December 30, 2020.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 novembre 2020:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
9 750 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,20 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
4 875 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 875 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,25 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, c'est-à-dire le 2 décembre 2022 pour 2 250 000 bons de souscription et le 30 décembre 2022 pour 7 500 000 bons de souscription
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
70 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Marcel Robillard
|
Y
|
18 500
|
Ginette G. Brisson
|
Y
|
35 000
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (6 souscripteurs)
|
P
|
875 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 142 184 $ et 710 920 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 710 920 actions à un prix de 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 2 décembre 2020 et 30 décembre 2020.
________________________________________
RED MOON RESOURCES INC. ("RMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,275,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 9, 2021
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 9, 2024
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.12
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,550,000 units with 1,275,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on April 16, 2019.
________________________________________
ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 25, 2020 and December 9, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,529,411 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.85 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,529,411 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,529,411 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.00 for a period of 18 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
75 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [3 placees]
|
P
|
80,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $38,250 and 45,000 finder warrants are payable to Canaccord Genuity. Each finder warrant entitles holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of 18 months.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 16, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,900,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,900,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.06 for a one year period
|
$0.08 in the second year
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Greg Andrews
|
Y
|
420,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
400,000
|
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
14,261,889 Quebec flow-through common shares
|
5,079,117 federal flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per Quebec flow-through common share
|
$0.17 per federal flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
9,670,503 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,670,503 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.23 per share for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
56 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Michel Bouchard
|
Y
|
85,000
|
Aggregate ProGroup (10 placees)
|
P
|
966,895
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Six finders received a cash commission totaling $197,408.97.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 11, 2020 and December 16, 2020.
RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
14 261 889 actions accréditives ordinaires du Québec
|
5 079 117 actions accréditives ordinaires fédérales
|
Prix :
|
0,18 $ par action accréditive ordinaire du Québec
|
0,17 $ par actions accréditive ordinaire fédérale
|
Bons de souscription :
|
9 670 503 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 9 670 503 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,23 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
56 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Michel Bouchard
|
Y
|
85 000
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (10 souscripteurs)
|
P
|
966 895
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Six intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 197 408,97 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 décembre 2020 et 16 décembre 2020.
________________________________________
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,095,157
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 9, 2021
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 9, 2023
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,095,157 shares with 4,095,157 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 9, 2019.
________________________________________
VULCAN MINERALS INC. ("VUL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
980,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 31, 2021
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 31, 2024
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.12
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,960,000 units with 980,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on February 12, 2019.
________________________________________
