A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: CUSIP Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening July 9, 2021, the CUSIP for A.I.S. Resources Limited will change from "001430107" to "001431105". There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its trading symbol and no consolidation of capital.

_________________________________________

MARVEL BIOSCIENCES CORP. ("MRVL")

[formerly Alphanco Venture Corp. ("AVC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since October 28, 2020, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 12, 2021, the common shares of Marvel Biosciences Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "MRVL".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated March 16, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Monday, July 12, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction includes the arm's length amalgamation involving Marvel Biotechnology Inc. for consideration of 19,013,431 shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share.

11,400,098 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 150,000 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 2,700,000 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares J. Roderick Matheson Y 5,000,049 Mark Williams Y 5,000,049 Jeremy Fehr Y 600,000 Preston Maddin Y 400,000 Jacqueline Groot Y 400,000

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,540,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 80 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





J. Roderick Matheson Y 500,000 Jacqueline Groot Y 250,000 Neil Johnson Y 125,000 Joanne Yan Y 50,000







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 2,080,000 shares

(7 placees)





Finder's Fee: $49,120 cash payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$40,000 cash payable to Raymond James Ltd.

$34,080 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$12,800 cash payable to iA Private Wealth

$6,400 cash payable to Research Capital Corporation

$1,600 cash payable to Acumen Capital

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 21, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 12, 2021, the common shares of Marvel Biosciences Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Alphanco Venture Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 16, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Research and Development (Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences)" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,586,231 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 14,250,098 shares







Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MRVL (new) CUSIP Number: 57384M 10 7 (new)





Company Contact: Jacqueline Groot, Corporate Secretary Company Address: 420, 505 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1G2 Company Phone Number: (403) 770-2467 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

[formerly Chilean Metals Inc. ("CMX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 08, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on March 15, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Power Nickel Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 12, 2021, the common shares of Power Nickel Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Chilean Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

77,786,273 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares







Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: PNPN (NEW) CUSIP Number: 739301109 (NEW)

________________________________________

FIRST HELIUM INC. ("HELI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 12, 2021, the common shares of First Helium Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas' and 'Industrial' company.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Long Form Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 28, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Nova Scotia. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Prospectus qualified the distribution of up to 35,844,952 common shares in the capital of the Company for no additional consideration upon automatic conversion of 26,228,286 subscription receipts of the Company (each, a "Subscription Receipt"); and up to 9,616,666 convertible debenture units of the Company (each, a "Convertible Debenture Unit") issuable upon the automatic conversion of principal and accrued interest on outstanding unsecured convertible debentures of the Issuer in the aggregate principal amount of $2,800,000 (each, a "Convertible Debenture"). The Subscription Receipts were issued on March 15, 2021 and March 18, 2021, at a price of $0.35 per Subscription Receipt. The Convertible Debentures were issued on March 2, 2021, at a conversion price of $0.30 per Convertible Debenture Unit.

Each Subscription Receipt consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.50 per common share until the end of two years from the date of listing the Company's common shares.

Each Convertible Debenture Unit will be comprised of one common share and one Warrant. The Warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.50 per common share until the end of two years from the date of listing the Company's common shares.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 65,611,370 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrowed Securities: 9,551,877 common shares and 965,166 common share purchase warrants are subject to escrow.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HELI CUSIP Number: 32050C105 Sponsoring Member: None



Agent's Warrants: 1,709,687 warrants that will entitle the holder to purchase one unit of the Company (each, a "Broker Warrant Unit") at a price of $0.35 each until the end of two years from the date of listing the Company's common shares. Each Broker Warrant Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one Warrant.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 and news release dated July 8, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Edward Bereznicki Company Address: 550 - 800 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6 Company Phone Number: 778-327-5799 Company Fax Number: Not Applicable Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC") ("GTEC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares and warrants will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on July 12, 2021, under the name "Avant Brands Inc." and symbols "AVNT" and "AVNT.WT", respectively.

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "GTEC" and "GTEC.WT" on TSX Venture Exchange after July 9, 2021, and its shares and warrants will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

ITAFOS INC. ("IFOS")

[formerly Itafos ("IFOS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Corporate Jurisdiction

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the continuation of the Company from the Cayman Islands to the State of Delaware as approved by the shareholders of the Company on June 4, 2021. The Company has advised the Exchange that the change was effective July 1, 2021. For information about the rights of shareholders in Delaware, see the Company's management information circular for the shareholders' meeting dated April 26, 2021.

Change of CUSIP Number

In conjunction with the change in corporate jurisdiction, the CUSIP number will be changed to 465270106 effective at the opening, on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Name Change

In conjunction with the change in corporate jurisdiction, the Company has changed its name as follows: Itafos Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, on Monday, July 12, 2021, the common shares of Itafos Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Itafos will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Capitalization: 5,000,000,000 shares with a par value of US$0.00001 per share of which

186,814,842 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: IFOS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 465270106 (NEW)

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia & Ontario Securities Commissions on July 07, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) LWR 2 Lake Winn Resources Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2020/12/31





Interim financial report for the period. 2021/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2020/12/31 & 2021/03/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2020/12/31 & 2021/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 08, 2021

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia & Ontario Securities Commissions on July 07, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) EPO.H NEX Encanto Potash Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2020/12/31





Interim financial report for the period. 2021/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2020/12/31 & 2021/03/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2020/12/31 & 2021/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

21/07/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 19, 2021 (the "Agreement") between CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company"), 1153046 B.C. Ltd., Dr. Jaspaul Manhas, 1300170 BC Ltd., DR. Jason Q. Lau, Optometric Corporation, Divyesh Gadhia and Steven Lee (the "Sellers") whereby the Company may acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of VisionPros.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make cash payments of $30,000,000, issue 10,909,090 common shares, which are subject to a statutory four months and one day hold period and trading restrictions (75% 8 months 50% 18 months 25% 24 months), at a deemed price of $2.75 per common share on closing, Reverse Earn-Out payment of $20,000,000 and Performance Based Earn-Out payment of $20,000,000 no later than December 31, 2022. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $2.58 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.

The Reverse Earn-Out payment of $20,000,000, which is payable by cash or common shares of the Company, is subject to a reduction due to development costs, and subject to completion of mutually agreed milestones no later than December 31, 2022 in accordance to the Agreement.

The Performance Earn-Out payment of $20,000,000, which is payable by cash or common shares of the Company, is subject to achievement of certain financial milestones by December 31, 2022 in accordance to the Agreement.

Any issuance of shares relating to the Reverse Earn-Out payment or Performance Earn-Out payment is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.

An arm's length finder's fee of 986,842 finder's shares is payable to 1209072 B.C. Ltd. (Pardeep Luddu)s on the transaction.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 16, 2021 and June 24, 2021.

________________________________________

CRANSTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("CRAN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, July 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRANSTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("CRAN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, July 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CRANSTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("CRAN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated July 6th, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business July 7th, 2021, commenced trading on Thursday, July 8th, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on July 8th, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $415,400 (4,154,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, July 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,980,000 common shares

5,386,855 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share

$0.11 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,980,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,980,000 common shares (attached to the common shares)

2,693,427 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,693,427 common shares (attached to the flow-through shares)



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period for the warrants attached to the common shares

$0.20 for a one-year period for the warrants attached to the flow-through shares



Number of Placees: 39 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 300,000 2 placees











Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. – $7,560 cash and 84,000 finder's warrants.

Echelon Wealth Partners – $4,389 cash and 44,100 finder's warrants.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $3,710 cash and 35,000 finder's warrants.

EMD Financial Inc. – $20,390.98 cash and 113,918 finder's warrants.

Roche Securities Ltd. (Francis Roche) – $18,000 cash and 163,636 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 22, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company has acquired 100% interest in 40 mining claims located in the Chapais area in Quebec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property in exchange for 400,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2021.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 795,455 shares to settle debt for $437,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Refer to the Company's news release dated February 24, 2021 for further detail.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 4,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 72 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Jean-Pierre Janson Y 80,000 André Gaumond Y 60,000 Marc Pothier Y 10,000 Frank Mariage Y 4,000 Aggregate ProGroup (21 placees) P 1,396,000







Finder's Fee: Five finders received a cash commission totaling $52,425.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 25, 2021.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 4 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,50 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 72 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Jean-Pierre Janson Y 80 000 André Gaumond Y 60 000 Marc Pothier Y 10 000 Frank Mariage Y 4 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (21 placees) P 1 396 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission totalisant 52 425 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 25 juin 2021.

________________________________________

LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. ("LXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 15, 2021:

Number of Units: 1,870,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.73 per Unit



Warrants: 1,870,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,870,000 flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Daryl Harvey Gilbert Y 137,000 Donald Cowie Y 68,000 Robert John Zakresky Y 910,000 John Brussa Y 210,000







Agent's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

METALLUM RESOURCES INC. ("MZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,750,000 Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per Flow-Through share



Number of Placees: 1 placees



Finder's Fee: $18,150 payable to Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,619,714 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Warrants: 5,619,714 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,619,714 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 60 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 130,000 [3 placees]





Finders' Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $35,490 cash and 101,400 broker warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $1,680 cash and 4,800 broker warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. – $24,297 cash and 69,420 broker warrants

PI Financial Corp. – $420 cash and 1,200 broker warrants

Each broker warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.50 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated July 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered - Revised

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 18, 2021, there is an amendment to the finder's fee paid pursuant to the Non-Brokered Private Placement. The bulletin should read as follows:

Finder's Fee: Anders Nerell - 320,600 broker warrants.

PI Financial Corp. – $20,097.35 cash and 154,595 broker warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. – $77,741.30 cash and 598,010 broker warrants.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $8,044.40 cash and 61,880 broker warrants.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $1,820 cash and 14,000 broker warrants.

GloRes Securities Inc. – $36,400 cash and 280,000 broker warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $42,660.70 cash and 327,390 broker warrants.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $6,020 cash and 46,307 broker warrants.

Couloir Capital Securities Ltd. – $1,750 cash and 13,461 broker warrants.

Carter, Terry & Company – $2,532.25 cash and 19,478 broker warrants.

CapitalPro International Inc. - $11,375 cash and 87,500 broker warrants

All other terms of the private placement remain unchanged.

________________________________________

OPTIMUM VENTURES LTD. ("OPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,538,191 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Warrants: 5,769,095 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,769,095 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 61 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Bowering Y 1,000,000





Jeremy Ross Y 400,000





Ed Kruchkowski Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 640,000 [4 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 907,000 bonus warrants to Green Island Investment Ltd. ("Green Island") in consideration of a secured debenture of USD$8,000,000 with an interest rate of 6.5% and a term of two years. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of CAD$4.00 per share for a three-year term.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 8, 2021.

________________________________________

SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. ("SLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.145 per share to Lithium Chile Inc. (the "Lender") pursuant to a Loan Extension Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 30, 2021 between the Company and the Lender.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 30, 2021.

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated April 6, 2021 between the Company and a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the storage assets, property and business used in the operation of one Greater Toronto, Ontario store owned by the Vendor. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue $4-million worth of common shares at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Exchange for the 30 business days preceding the date that is 2 business days prior to the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 4, 2021.

_______________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated March 3, 2021 and an amending agreement dated May 10, 2021, (collectively, the "Agreements") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will acquire all of the self storage assets, property and business used in the operation of the stores owned by the Vendor. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue $3-million worth of common shares at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Exchange for the 10 business days preceding the date that is 2 business days prior to the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 3, 2021 and June 23, 2021.

_______________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC ("SKP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,050,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 9,025,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,025,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 24 placees





Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Mangement Ltd. $45,000 cash and 180,000 broker warrants payable.

Research Capital Corporation $6,000 cash and 24,000 broker warrants payable.

Eventus Capital Corp. $171,000 cash and 684,000 broker warrants payable.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $1,800 cash and 7,200 broker warrants payable.

Accilent Capital Management Inc. $19,200 cash and 76,800 broker warrants payable.

-Each broker warrant is convertible into one common share at $0.35 for 18 months from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:28 a.m. PST, July 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,575,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 2,287,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,287,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 57 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares John Meekison Y 10,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 550,000 [8 placees]











Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. $57,925 cash and 115,850 finder's warrants payable.

Research Capital Corporation $38,850 cash and 77,700 finder's warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $5,127.50 cash and 10,255 finder's warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $3,500 cash and 7,000 finder's warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $10,150 cash and 20,300 finder's warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.50 for 18 months from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on May 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,960,186 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 12,960,186 flow-through warrants to purchase 12,960,186 common shares



Warrant exercise price: $0.35 during a period of 36 months following the closing date



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finders' Fee: An arm's length finder received 1,036,814 units. Each unit includes one common shares and one warrant. Each warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing date.

The Company has confirmed closing of the private placement by press release dated June 17, 2021.

________________________________

