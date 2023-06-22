VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: July 17, 2023

Record Date: June 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2023

23/06/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATACAMA COPPER CORPORATION ("ACOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,567,332 shares

Purchase Price: $0.18 per share

Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 117,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder's Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,249.99 N/A 29,167 Finder's Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of two years from the closing date of the offering.

The Company issued a news release on June 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,136,799 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants: 13,136,799 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,136,799 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one-year period

$0.10 in the second year

Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:38 a.m. PST, June 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,604,546 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per common share

Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement [1 Placee] Y 90,910 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 950,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $49,000 N/A N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 5, 2023.

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share

Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 8 2,650,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $24,600 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on June 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. (Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.)

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the acquisition of a 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") from an arm-length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to a net smelter return royalty purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated June 1, 2023, Graphite One (Alaska) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will acquire a 1% NSR on certain State of Alaska mining claims from the Vendor in return for an aggregate consideration consisting of 456,500 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $1.48 per common share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2023 and June 21, 2023.

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,571,428 Charity Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.35 per share

Warrants: 8,571,428 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,571,428 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three year period

Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 428,571 units 857,149



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange acknowledges for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 62,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: AUD $0.04 per share

Warrants: 31,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 31,250,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: AUD $0.075 until September 5, 2025

Number of Placees: 47 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A













Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: AUD $150,000 N/A 15,000,000 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of AUD $0.04 until September 5, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on June 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement on May 19, 2023. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Software License Agreement dated February 1, 2023, as amended on March 7 and June 16, 2023, (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company purchased an exclusive license to digital cough technology for COVID-19 and its potential further R&D based expansion in future for all potential respiratory diseases, and includes all maintenance releases and licensee modifications made thereto (the "Licensed Software").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase the Licensed Software in exchange for paying up to US$1,740,000 in cash and issuing up to 5,000,000 common shares and 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.17 per share for a period of three (3) years, to the Vendor. Up to US$420,000 of cash consideration can be satisfied via issuance of up to additional 5,689,320 common shares.

The Exchange has also accepted issuance of 500,000 common shares and 500,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.17 per share for a period of three (3) years, to an arm's length party for finder services in connection with the Licensed Software acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 17, 2022, December 21, 2022, February 16, 2023, March 8, 2023 and June 22, 2023.

