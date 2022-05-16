VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BADGER CAPITAL CORP. ("YVR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 6, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 5, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

______________________________________

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG") ("ENTG.WT.A") ("ENTG.WT") ("ENTG.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________________

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on April 7, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 18, 2022, the shares of Fremont Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,611,431 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: FRE (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 35728V207 (new)

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: June 15, 2022

Record Date: May 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: May 30, 2022

________________________________________

PROTON CAPITAL CORP. ("PTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated May 12, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333

Payable Date: June 15, 2022

Record Date: May 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: May 30, 2022

______________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.03268

Distribution per US Unit: US $ $0.03268

Payable Date: June 15, 2022

Record Date: May 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: May 30, 2022

______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

RESOURO GOLD INC. ("RAU")

[formerly eShippers Management Ltd. ("EPX.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

NEX Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since May 11, 2021 pending completion of a Reverse Take-Over.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the common shares of Resouro Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "RAU".

Reverse Takeover-Completed

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the following transactions:

The RTO consists of the arm's length amalgamation involving ISON Mining Pte. Ltd. for consideration of 29,655,750 shares at a deemed price of $0.35 per share.

22,546,275 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the RTO will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 2,125,000 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the RTO will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period in accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Resmin Pte. Ltd.

(Christopher Eager) Y 18,155,750

Marcelo Carvalho Y 2,500,000

Geoff Anich Y 1,500,000

Koh Huan Fong Y 250,000

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 19, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Resouro Gold Inc."

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the common shares of Resouro Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of eShippers Management Ltd. will be delisted.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 24, 2021, November 19, 2021, January 19, 2022 and May 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,288,127 shares

Purchase Price: $0.35 per share

Warrants: 3,644,063 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,644,063 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a one year period

$0.50 in the second year

Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Asian Investment Management Services Ltd. Y 4,300,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 30,000 shares (1 placee)

Finder's Fee: Politt & Co. Inc. received $105,350 cash.

Haywood Securities Inc. received $50,421 cash.

Research Capital Corporation received $700.01 cash.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated January 17, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Ore Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

43,974,956 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed: 24,671,275 common shares

Escrow Term: 3 years

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: RAU (new)

CUSIP Number: 76132H 10 3 (new)

Company Contact: Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary

Company Address: 40440 Thunderbird Ridge

PO Box 1831

Garibaldi Highlands, BC V0N 1T0

Company Phone Number: (604) 377-0403

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

22/05/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:06 a.m. PST, May 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,164,472

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 1,300,000 – May 29, 2022

1,933,333 – July 3, 2022

1,166,667 – July 22, 2022

700,000 – August 6, 2022

2,300,000 – August 27, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: 731,138 – May 29, 2023

733,333 - July 3, 2022

1,000,001 – July 22, 2023

1,700,000 – August 27, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.125

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,000,000 flow-through shares at $0.10 per flow-through share and 4,400,000 non-flow-through shares at $0.075 per non-flow-through shares with 7,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 30, 2019.

________________________________________

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG)

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated February 07, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party: Azinam Holdings Limited (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azinam Group Limited (the "Target"), a Bermuda-based corporation which holds a material offshore petroleum assets base (the "Properties") in Namibia and South Africa.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the purchase price will be satisfied via issuance of 40,170,474 common shares of the Company to the Vendor. In addition, the Company will issue to the Vendor (i) 20,000,000 share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.00 for a period of 24-months from the date of closing; and (ii) 20,000,000 share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.50 for a period of 36-months from the date of closing (together "the Warrants"). The Warrants are exercisable only upon a commercial discovery on certain bocks forming part of the Properties.

Further, in connection with the acquisition an arms-length finder will receive USD$50,000 in cash and 350,000 shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated between January 10, 2022 and May 11, 2022.

________________________________________

ENERSPAR CORP. ("ENER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction – Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 13, 2022, the heading of the bulletin and the trading status should have read "Remain Suspended".

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,222,223 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $3.15 per flow-through common share

Warrants: 2,222,223 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,222,223 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $3.40 for a period of 24 months

Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees] P 825,398

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $89,715 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated April 7, 2022 and April 25, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FRANCHISE GLOBAL HEALTH INC. ("FGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 14, 2022 and May 04, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,500,000 common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.16 per common share

Warrants: 2,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,750,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.24 for a two (2) year period

Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: None

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and to the increase in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 40,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 19, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 19, 2024

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075 from May 20, 2022 to May 19, 2023

$0.085 from May 20, 2023 to May 19, 2024

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 40,000,000 units with 40,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 25, 2020.

________________________________________

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 214,120,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit

Warrants: 214,120,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 214,120,000 common shares

Warrant Price: $0.065 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance

Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y / ProGroup= P Number of Units

CDN Trust Y 69,000,000

(Patrick Harrison)

AJ Trust No. 2 Y 80,000,000

(Andrew Ritchie)

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,520,000

(Jennifer van Eijnsbergen, Anolita Menezes, Ian Griffin)

Finder's Fees: None.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS CORP. ("WAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,170,000 common shares ("Shares").

Purchase Price: $1.20 per Share

Number of Placees: 49 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y / ProGroup= P Number of Shares

Crescat Portfolio Management LLC Y 833,333

(Kevin C. Smith)

Kevin Nishi Inc. Y/P 25,000

(Kevin Nishi)

Finder's Fees: Cash commission payable to: Canaccord Genuity Corp. ($30,168), PI Financial Corp. ($1,080), Agentis Capital Ltd. ($88,197), Odlum Brown Limited ($7,920), and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. ($2,400).

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 5, 2022.

__________________________________

WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS CORP. ("WAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]