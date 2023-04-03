VANCOUVER, BC, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTINA CAPITAL CORP. ("ALTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the common shares of Altina Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange Inc., a news release having been issued on March 31, 2023, announcing that the proposed plan of arrangement with Omega Gold Corp., as previously announced November 2, 2020, February 18, 2021, April 1, 2021, June 1, 2021, June 11, 2021, August 19, 2021, September 1, 2021, November 2, 2021, January 17, 2022, March 2, 2022, March 22, 2022, May 9, 2022, June 22, 2022 and August 5, 2002 has been terminated due to adverse market conditions. This transaction was intended to constitute the Company's Qualifying Transaction as defined in Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.007

Payable Date: April 28, 2023

Record Date: April 14, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: April 13, 2023

________________________________________

NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. ("NDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated January 5, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_________________________________________

GRID BATTERY METALS INC. ("CELL")

[Formerly NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("NICL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by the directors on March 01, 2023, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 05, 2023, the common shares of Grid Battery

Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Nickel Rock Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: UNLIMITED Common Shares with no par value of which

108,713,653 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: CELL (New) CUSIP Number: 398084103 (New)

__________________________________________

RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")

[formerly SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, April 4, 2023, the common shares of Record Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Silk Road Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,071,684 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Trans Canada Transfer Inc. Trading Symbol: REC (new) CUSIP Number: 756250106 (new)

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by Rogers Communications Inc. ("Rogers"), a TSX listed issuer, of all of the issued and outstanding Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares ("Class B Shares") and Class A Participating Shares ("Class A Shares") of the Company, with Class A Shareholders and Class B Shareholders receiving $40.50 in cash per Class A Share and Class B Share held as total consideration. This transaction will be completed by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated March 13, 2021. The Class B Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "SJR.B".

The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved on May 20, 2021 by the Class A and Class B Shareholders of the Company. The Court of King's Bench of Alberta granted the final order approving the Arrangement on May 25, 2021.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company's Class A Shares will be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 the Class A Shares under the symbol SJR.A of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated April 14, 2021 on SEDAR and its news releases dated March 15, 2021, May 20, 2021, May 25, 2021 and April 3, 2023.

________________________________________

23/04/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 9, 2023:

Number of Units: 10,050,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of one (1) common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit Warrants: 5,025,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,025,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 45 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Units Aggregate # of Finder's

Warrants Finder's Fee: $42,900.00 190,950 405,450

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on January 23, 2023 and January 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Finder's Fee: n/a

The Company issued a news release on February 22, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,250,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share



Warrants: 5,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,625,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees





For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 16, 2023. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share



Warrants: 5,000,000 warrants to purchase 5,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for or a two-year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 708,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 416,500



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,040 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 21, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Groupe Solution Collect Solu Inc. ("GSC"). Pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement ("SPA") dated March 20, 2023 between the Company and the shareholders ("Vendors") of GSC, the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of GSC from the Vendors in return for an aggregate cash payment of $3.4 million, subject to customary adjustments, and the issuance of a promissory note in the principal amount of $800,000 ("Promissory Notes").

$700,000 in principal amount of Promissory Notes will be payable, without interest, on the date that is six months from the closing date of the transaction either in cash payments or the issuance of up to 700,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $1.00 per common share. The remaining balance of the Promissory Notes will be payable in cash, without interest, within 18 months from the closing date of the transaction.

In accordance with the terms of the SPA, the Vendors will also be entitled to receive up to $1,400,000 in cash payments or in common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $1.00 per common share upon GSC achieving certain financial metrics within a 2 year period following the closing date of the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 21, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 1,842,106 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.38 per flow-through common share Number of Placees: 6 placees Insider / ProGroup Participation: None Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 17, 2023.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 1 842 106 actions ordinaires accréditives Prix : 0,38 $ par action ordinaire accréditive Nombre de souscripteurs: 6 souscripteurs Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 17 mars 2023.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 30, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: $1,465,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 29,300,000 Units at $0.05 during the first year and at $0.10 purchase price thereafter until maturity. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, each exercisable into one additional share at $0.20 per share for a period of five (5) years.



Maturity date: 5 years from issuance



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2022, and January 26, 2023:

Convertible Debentures $500,000.00



Conversion Price: Convertible into 1,666,667 common shares at $0.30 per share.



Maturity date: 2 years



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/a



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The finder's fee payable in the second tranche of the private placement should have been $14,280 and 106,600 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

The Company issued a news release on April 3, 2023, confirming the closing of the second tranche of the private placement.

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 3, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 21, 2023, and March 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,290,478 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.21 per share Warrants: 1,145,239 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,145,239 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 2,354,035 Charity Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.28 per share Warrants: 1,177,017 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,177,017 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 262,500



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $34,098.30 N/A 162,413

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share. 83,333 warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.21 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance, and 95,280 warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.30 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,549,714 shares at a deemed price of $0.035 for 645,714 shares and at a deemed price of $0.025 for 904,000 shares, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 9, 2022.

Number of Service Provider(s): One Arm's Length Party

For more details, please see the Company's news release dated April 3, 2023.

________________________________________

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 3, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,325,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per share



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 10,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on March 8, 2023 and March 31, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,435,050 shares to settle outstanding debt for $217,402.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $217,402 $0.04 5,435,050 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release on March 31, 2023.

________________________________________

