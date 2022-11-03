VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: November 30, 2022

Record Date: November 16, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: November 15, 2022

________________________________________

CAPLINK VENTURES INC. ("CAPL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 1, 2022, effective at the open of market November 7, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD. ("CEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by American Pacific Mining Corp. ("American Pacific") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company in exchange for issuing 0.881 of a share of American Pacific by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated August 14, 2022.

The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved on October 25, 2022 by (i) 98.92% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders"), (ii) 98.99% of the votes cast by Shareholders and optionholders of the Company, and (iii) 98.71% of the votes cast by Shareholders other than votes attached to shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement on October 27, 2022.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular on SEDAR and its news releases dated August 15, 2022, October 26, 2022, and November 1, 2022.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on November 4, 2022 the Common Shares under the symbol CEM of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange.

_______________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per common share: $0.0003

Payable Date: November 16, 2022

Record Date: November 9, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: November 8, 2022

________________________________________

22/11/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,025,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 0 N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 3,025,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $48,400 0 242,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 31, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CAPLINK VENTURES INC. ("CAPL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:35 a.m. PST, November 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,666,820 non-flow through shares ("Common Shares")

9,583,525 flow-through shares ("FT shares")

Purchase Price: $0.30 per Common Share

$0.36 per FT Share

Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Common Shares and FT Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 3,585,000

Agent's Fee: Paradigm Capital Inc. – $46,467.20 in cash payment

Desjardins Securities Inc. – $46,467.20 in cash payment

Cormark Securities Inc. – $236,620.22 in cash payment

Société de développement de la Baie-James – $9,999.60 in cash payment

CDPQ Placement Privés Québec Inc. – $25,753.80 in cash payment

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 21, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,600,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 2,600,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,600,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.065 per common share purchase warrant for a period of 24 months

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 400,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 2, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 novembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 2 novembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions : 2 600 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 2 600 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 600 000 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,065 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois

Nombre de souscripteurs : 4 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs: # d'actions Participation total d'initiés: 1 400 000 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 novembre 2022.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 36,000,000 common shares and 20,000,000 charitable flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share and $0.21 per charitable flow-through common share

Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 10,000,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $355,200 N/A 12,360,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of up to 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on September 19, 2022, September 26, 2022, and October 31, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $4,663,000 principal amount of convertible debentures

Conversion Price: Convertible into subordinate voting shares at a conversion price of $0.60 principal amount per share until maturity

Maturity date: 60 months from date of issuance

Interest rate: 9% per annum

Number of Placees: 156 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $80,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $249,550 N/A 410,082

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share at the price of $0.60 for period of 3-years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 30, 2022, July 29, 2022, September 06, 2022 and October 11, 2022 confirming closings of the private placement.

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second amendment to the mining lease and option to purchase agreement ("Amending Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, both parties have agreed to, among other things, extend the terms of the agreement providing the Company with the option to purchase fifty (50) unpatented Iode mining claims located in Mineral County, Nevada until March 31, 2023. As total consideration ("Consideration") for amending the terms, the Company will provide the Vendor with US$129,875 in cash and issue 800,000 common shares at a deemed price US$0.08 per common share.

The Consideration provided will also be credited towards the purchase price of the 50 unpatented Iode mining claims as per the terms of the original agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 1, 2022 and November 3, 2022.

________________________________________

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 24, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $2,194,728 (US$1,600,000)

Conversion Price: Convertible into 9,542,296 common shares at $0.23 of principal outstanding

Maturity date: March 1, 2023

Interest rate: 12% per annum, subject to 16% in the event of default

Number of Placees: 1 placee (an Insider)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 19,800,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share

Warrants: 9,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,900,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of one year

Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement [2 Placees] Y 1,400,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,750,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share

Warrants: 6,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,875,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of one year

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").

Purchase Price: $0.20 per Share.

Number of Placees: 1 placee.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

Finder's Fee: None.

The Company issued a news release on November 2, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

