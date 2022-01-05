VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION ("CCD.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening January 11, 2022, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire January 13, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business January 13, 2022.

TRADE DATES

January 11, 2022 - TO SETTLE – January 12, 2022

January 12, 2022 - TO SETTLE – January 13, 2022

January 13, 2022 - TO SETTLE – January 13, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

__________________________

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, January 13, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 17, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business January 17, 2022

TRADE DATES

January 13, 2022 - TO SETTLE – January 14, 2022

January 14, 2022 - TO SETTLE – January 17, 2022

January 17, 2022 - TO SETTLE – January 17, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: January 31, 2022

Record Date: January 18, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: January 17, 2022

________________________________________

SPARQ CORP. ("SPRQ") ("SPRQ.WT")

formerly MJ Innovation Capital Corp. ("MSMJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed, New Listing-Warrants, Private Placement - Brokered, Consolidation, Name Change and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing MJ Innovation Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated December 23, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Friday, January 7, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of SPARQ Systems Inc. (the "Target") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of the Target and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and issued 60,000,000 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of the Target (not including the private placements described below) on December 31, 2021. Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of the Target exchanged their common shares in the capital of the Target ("Target Shares") at an exchange ratio of 1:1 Resulting Issuer Shares for every one post-consolidation Target Share held.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of 1.25 pre-Consolidation common shares to 1 post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company, and changed its name from "MJ Innovation Capital Corp." to " SPARQ Corp."

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 44,060,626 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 856,000 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "Technology" (NAICS Number: 221119).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated June 11, 2021, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Private Placement (the "Financing") announced on June 10, 2021 and September 15, 2021. The Financing included 20,000,000 subscription receipts at a price of $0.50 for the gross proceeds of $10,000,000. Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, each Subscription Receipt was automatically converted, without payment of additional consideration or further action by the holder thereof, into one unit of SPARQ (a "Unit"). Each Unit was comprised of one Target Common Share and one common share purchase warrant of the Target (each whole warrant, a "Target Receipt Warrant"). Each Target Receipt Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Target Common Share at an exercise price of $0.75 (the "Warrant Exercise Price") at any time prior to the date that is 24 months following the closing of the Transaction. Upon closing of the Transaction, the Target Common Shares and Target Receipt Warrants issued to the holders of the Subscription Receipts were automatically exchanged for an equal number of Resulting Issuer Shares and common share purchase warrants of the Resulting Issuer (the "Listed Warrants"). Each Listed Warrant is exercisable by the holder thereof to acquire one Corporation Share for the Warrant Exercise Price at any time prior to the date that is 24 months following the closing of the Transaction.

Number of Resulting Issuer Shares: 20,000,000



Purchase Price: $0.50 per consolidated share



Number of Placees: 71 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Praveen Jain Y 50,000 Nishith Goel Y 200,000 Ravi Sood Y 400,000 Robbie Luo Y 1,000,000 Greg Steers Y 2,068,750 Highchart Investments Limited Y 2,600,000 2 Pro Group Participants P 250,000

In consideration for the services performed by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as the agent and certain finders of the Financing, SPARQ (i) paid aggregate cash consideration of $629,125 and (ii) and compensation options (the "Compensation Options") to purchase an aggregate of 1,258,250 SPARQ Units exercisable on the same terms as those issued pursuant to the Financing. Upon completion of the Transaction, each holder of Compensation Options will receive Resulting Issuer Shares and Resulting Issuer Warrants in lieu of SPARQ Shares and SPARQ Warrants upon exercise of the Compensation Options, including the payment therefor. Resulting Issuer Warrants will expire 24 months following the date the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financing via press release dated December 22, 2021.

Name Change

Pursuant to the Transaction, at the Company's Special Meeting of shareholders held on August 4, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved the Company's name change, from "MJ Innovation Capital Corp." to "SPARQ Corp."

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 7, 2022, the shares of SPARQ Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of MJ Innovation Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Consolidation

Pursuant to the Transaction, at the Company's Special Meeting of shareholders held on August 4, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved the Company's capital consolidation on the basis of 1.25 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share. The figures below reflect the consolidation.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 82,444,752 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 44,916,626 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Toronto office)



Trading Symbol: SPRQ (new)



CUSIP Number: 846570109 (new)

New Listing-Warrants



Effective at the opening on Friday, January 7, 2022 the Common Share purchase warrants of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario





Capitalization: 20,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: SPRQ.WT (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 846570117

These warrants are issued under a warrant indenture dated December 31, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Resulting Issuer Common Share at a price of $0.75 per share expiring on December 31, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated December 23, 2021.

Issuer Contact: Praveen Jain, Chief Executive Officer

Issuer Address: 945 Princess Street, Innovation Park, Kingston, Ontario K7L 0E9

Issuer Phone Number: 1-855-947-7277

Issuer email: [email protected]

____________________________________

22/01/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN CUMO MINING CORPORATION ("MLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 872,780 shares and 872,780 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $43,639.00.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Patricia A. Czerniej Y $4,012.50 $0.05 80,250 James Dykes Y $11,681.00 $0.05 233,620

Warrants: 872,780 share purchase warrants to purchase 872,780 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a five year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,074,644 shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Warrants: 2,037,317 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,037,317 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 to June 9, 2023



Number of Placees: 42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Crescat Global Macro Fund Y 77,143 (Crescat Capital LLC) Crescat Precious Metals Master Fund LP (Crescat Capital LLC) Y 308,571





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 81,429 [2 placees]

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $50,112.09 and 71,588 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.70 per share to June 9, 2023





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $4,200.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.70 per share to June 9, 2023

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,165,888 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 and 278,684 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 to settle outstanding debt for $176,130.85.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 13 and 17, 2021.

________________________________________

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 05, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 06, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,403,257 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.31 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,201,628 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,201,628 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.42 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Paul Sobie Y 64,517

Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$50,750 in cash and 163,712 finders warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.28 for a two (2) year period

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 8, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amendment to the terms of an assignment and assumption agreement dated October 15, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Damara Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Canagold Resources Ltd. (formerly Canarc Resources Corp.) (the "Assignor") relating to the acquisition by the Company of a 75% interest in the Princeton Property.

Consideration under the Agreement consists of an initial issuance equal to 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares to the Assignor, minimum exploration expenditures and, upon exercise of the option by the Company, an additional issuance of such number of shares required to increase the Assignor's holding in the Company to 19.9% of issued and outstanding common shares. The Exchange previously approved a total of 7,223,206 shares for issuance under the Agreement.

To date, the Company has issued 3,989,950 shares to the Assignor pursuant to the Agreement and, due to an increase in the Company's issued and outstanding shares, the Company must now issue an additional 9,841,371 common shares for a total of 13,831,321 shares, which will represent an aggregate issuance to the Assignor of 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases of December 7, 2020, April 30, 2021 and January 4, 2022.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,489,813 shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per share



Warrants: 1,244,906 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,244,906 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kevin Heather Y 75,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $15,120, plus 56,000 compensation warrants, each exercisable into 1 common share at a price of $0.40 for a period of 2 years, payable to Financiere Banque National and Research Capital Corporation

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,160,679 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.31 per share



Warrants: 1,079,839 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,079,839 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Andre Tessier Y 40,000

Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $42,568.44, plus 137,086 finder's warrants, each exercisable into 1 common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of 2 years, payable to Research Capital Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Laurentian Bank Securities, MoGo Trade Inc., Qwest Inv. Fund, and Marquest Asset

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,537,352 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.34 per share



Warrants: 3,268,676 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,268,676 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Sylvain Beauchamp Y 60,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 219,412 [6 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $147,827.59, plus 433,527 compensation warrants, each exercisable into 1 common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of 2 years, payable to Research Capital Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Laurentian Bank Securities, Qwest Inv. Fund, Leede Jones Gable, Mines Equities, and Sherbrooke Capital

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Fireweed Zinc Ltd. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2021, December 6, 2021 and December 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,473,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Brandon Macdonald Y 7,500 George Gorzynski Y 15,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 15,000 1 placee





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. – $93,144 cash and 116,430 finder's warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $10,560 cash and 13,200 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 per share for a one-year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Crescat Portfolio Management LLC Y 3,400,000 (Kevin C. Smith)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on January 4, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a non-arm's length Share Purchase Agreement dated December 20, 2021 between Liver Care Canada Inc. ("Liver Care"), the shareholders of Liver Care and Mednow Inc. (the "Company"), whereby the Company is to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Liver Care for an initial cash payment in the amount of $65,000 and two subsequent earn-out payments in the amount of 0.1 times the revenue generated by Liver Care in each of its 2022 and 2023 financial years.

________________________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,100,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Keith James Deluce Y 1,500,000 Norman Farrell Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:36 a.m. PST, Jan.5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 16, 2021, between Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("CNC"), whereby the Company has agreed to sell certain claims and patents in Crawford, Lucas, Nesbitt, Aubin, Mahaffy, Geary, Kingsmill, Mabee, Macdiarmid, Jamieson, Loveland, Dargavel, Bradburn and Calder Townships, Ontario (collectively, the "Properties"). The Properties are all within Company's Project 81.

As consideration for the Properties, the Company will be issued 3,500,000 common shares of CNC, which the Company has undertaken to distribute as a dividend-in-kind to the Company's shareholders after the expiration of the four-month hold period. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the claims in Bradburn, Mahaffy and MacDiarmid townships, subject to the right of CNC to re-purchase 1% for a re-purchase price of $1.5 million per property within one-year period after closing, increasing to $2.5 million per property during the second year after closing, and increasing to $5 million per property if re-purchased more than 2 years after closing.

For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated April 22, 2021, November 16, 2021, and December 20, 2021.

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,190,011 flow-through common shares

5,245,556 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.23 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.18 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,622,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,622,778 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.26 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units/Shares Alamos Gold Inc Y 4,690,000 Alger St-Jean Y 90,000 David Christie Y 39,141

Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$209,254.50 in cash payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc., Mine Equities Ltd. and 6132987 Canada Inc.; 866,062 finders warrants issued to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Mine Equities Ltd. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.26 for a two (2) year period

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PC 1 CORP. ("PCAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:28 p.m. PST, January 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PC 1 Corp. ("PCAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 05, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2021 and December 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,107,643 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.14 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 5,053,822 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,053,822 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.20 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$81,004.20 in cash and 578,601 finders warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc., Accilent Capital Management Inc. and PI Financial Corp. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.20 for a two (2) year period

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 15, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 442,105 Agent's and Corporate finance warrants in consideration for arranging a $10,200,000 Green Bond. Agent's warrants were issued pursuant to the closing of four tranches.

First Tranche: 245,955 Agent's and Corporate finance warrants exercisable at $1.33 for two years from closing.

Second Tranche: 86,083 Agent's and Corporate finance warrants exercisable at $1.44 for two years from closing.

Third Tranche: 92,595 Agent's and Corporate finance warrants exercisable at $1.48 for two years from closing.

Fourth Tranche: 17,472 Agent's and Corporate finance warrants exercisable at $1.25 for two years from closing.

For additional details, please see the Company's news releases dated October 2, 2020, October 29, 2020, December 15, 2020, and March 1, 2021.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 7,671,407 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.43 per share



Warrants: 3,835,704 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,835,704 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares John Mirko Y 116,280

Finder's Fee: Glores Securities Inc. received $128,700 cash and 149,651 finder's warrants, QWest Investment Fund Management Ltd. received $52,500.06 cash and 61,047 finder's warrants, Arthur Perna received $14,000 cash and 16,279 finder's warrants and Ascenta Finance Corp. received $1,204 cash and 1,400 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a two-year period, subject to accelerated expiry

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,333,334 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.06 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 4,166,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.10 until December 15, 2022



Number of Placees: 1 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - CDN$35,000 and 583,333 finder's Warrants, with each finder warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.06 until December 15, 2022

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("SGML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 10, 2021, December 13, 2021, and December 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,634,137 common shares



Purchase Price: $11.75 per common share



Number of Placees: 38 Placees



Finder's Fee: $5,779,190 payable to A10 Serviços Especializados de Avaliação de Empresas Ltda.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,761,905 shares



Purchase Price: $0.42 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares DM-Tech Group Trust (Richard Du) Y 4,671,905

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 24, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

