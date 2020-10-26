TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Oct 26, 2020, 18:54 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 21, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
There will be no CUSIP change accompanying the stock split and the current CUSIP 44570P201 will remain unchanged concurrent with the stock split.
A subsequent bulletin will be issued detailing the particulars of the name change and accompanying CUSIP change.
________________________________________
PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by Directors October 5, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Five (5) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening October 28, 2020, the common shares of Planet Ventures Inc. will commence trading on a consolidated basis on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Investment Issuer' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
44,807,838
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
10,500,000
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PXI
|
Unchanged
|
CUSIP Number:
|
727053209
|
New
________________________________________
SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. ("SPP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order, issued by the Ontario Securities Commission, dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
__________________________________
VLCTY CAPITAL INC. ("VLCY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated August 28, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 31, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening Wednesday, October 28, 2020, the common
|
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
6,000,000
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding on
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
3,000,000
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
VLCY.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
92856U 10 5
|
Agent:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
300,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 28, 2020.
|
Company Contact:
|
Michael Silver
|
Company Address:
|
206-3500 Carrington Road, West Bank, B.C. V4T 3C1
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(647) 235-1800
|
Company email address:
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL PHARMA CORP. ("CIP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated September 3, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening October 28, 2020 the common shares of Canadian International Pharma Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
3,845,302
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CIP.H
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
13615J207
|
(new)
________________________________________
20/10/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 23, 2020 with respect to the flow-through and non-flow-through private placement announce on September 29, 2020 the exercise term of the finder's warrants are amended as follows:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $16,800.00 cash and 280,000 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.06 per share for a two-year period.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $38,500.00 cash and 513,333 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for a two-year period, not $0.06 per share.
Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,440.00 cash and 19,200 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for a two-year period, not $0.06 per share.
Haywood Securities Inc. - $8,088.00 cash and 134,800 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.06 per share for a two-year period.
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. - $810.00 cash and 10,800 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for a two-year period, not $0.06 per share.
________________________________________
ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and closed on October 26, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,866,668 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
JMAC Resources Ltd. (Jonathan McCreary)
|
Y
|
6,666,667
|
Robert Beekhuizen
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Dana Archibald
|
Y
|
133,334
|
Mark Smith
|
Y
|
66,667
|
Don Paulencu
|
Y
|
750,000
|
Terrance Kutryk
|
Y
|
166,667
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
________________________________________
ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an Letter Agreement ("Letter Agreement") dated September 9, 2020 between the Company and Bear Mountain Gold Mines Ltd. ("BMGM") whereby the Company is acquiring a 50% interest in the Harrison Gold Project, consisting of the Omineca Mineral Claims and the Bear Mountain Mineral Claims, located near Harrison, British Columbia (the "Harrison Gold Project"). BMGM has an option to acquire 100% interest in the property from Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd ("Omineca"). Pursuant to the Letter Agreement, the Company will assume all the remaining obligations of BMGM due to Omineca. Consideration is $450,000 in cash with $50,000 payable to BMGM and $400,000 payable to Omineca, 2,500,000 common shares with 500,000 shares issuable to BMGM and 2,000,000 shares issuable to Omineca and $1,100,000 in work expenditures.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 14, 2020.
________________________________________
CINAPORT ACQUISITION CORP. III ("CAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 26, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 26, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
_________________________________________
ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 18, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,999,999 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
40 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Dennis Stover
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Mark Pelizza
|
Y
|
20,000
|
Nathan Tewalt
|
Y
|
20,000
|
Richard Cherry
|
Y
|
20,000
|
William Harris
|
Y
|
20,000
|
William P. Goranson
|
Y
|
67,500
|
William Sheriff
|
Y
|
210,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
62,500
|
[1 placees]
|
Agent's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $137,700 and 344,250 broker warrants are payable to Clarus Securities Inc., PowerOne Capital
Each broker's warrant is exercisable into one unit of the company at a price of 40 cents per unit for a period of 36 months from the issuance date.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,750,037 shares to settle outstanding debt for $4,262,521.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Longhedge Joint Partnership
|
Y
|
$4,262,521
|
$0.55
|
7,750,037
|
Trust (Peter Bradshaw)
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an Amendment Agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") dated September 25, 2020 between the Company, Clover Nevada II LLC ("Clover") and Intermont Exploration Corp. with respect to the Option Agreement dated September 27, 2019 (the "Option Agreement").
Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company is required to pay U.S.$30,000.00 to Clover on September 27, 2020 ("first anniversary payment").
Pursuant to the Amendment Agreement, Clover will reduce the amount due under the first anniversary payment to U.S. $15,000.00 and extend the date for the first anniversary payment to December 31, 2020.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 9, 2020
________________________________________
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 16, 2020 and September 22, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
28,870,667 non-flow-through common shares, 10,402,987 flow-through
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per non-flow-through common share
|
$0.135 per flow-through common share
|
$0.17 per charitable flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
57,691,987 share purchase warrants to purchase 57,691,987 non-flow-through
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a period of 36 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
15,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $474,000 and 3,411,519 agent options payable to Red Cloud
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated October 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GREENSTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("GSGS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:27 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:24 a.m. PST, Oct.26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RISETECH CAPITAL CORP. ("RTCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 21, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 23, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated September 9, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
________________________________________
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:06 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP. ("SRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 20, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,600,000
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
34 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Christopher Berlet
|
Y
|
743,750
|
Hao Li
|
Y
|
6,500
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 20, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
CT DEVELOPERS LTD. ("DEV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 11:26 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
