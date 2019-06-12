VANCOUVER, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - GGX GOLD CORP. ("GGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated June 3, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 3 (three) old for 1(one) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, June 14, 2019, the common shares of GGX Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

16,949,360 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: GGX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 36171K201 (new)

________________________________________

HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 31, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) four old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 14, 2019, the common shares of Huntington Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,899,431 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: HEI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 445901309 (NEW)

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 5) CORE FUND ("STUS.A"), ("STUS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Tricon Capital Group Inc. ("Tricon") and Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (NO. 5) Core Fund ("Starlight") dated April 02, 2019 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Tricon has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding units of Starlight by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Transaction"). Under the Transaction, each Starlight unitholder is entitled to receive the following ratio of common shares of Tricon for each unit of Starlight held:

Class of Units Exchange Ratio (Per Unit)** Class A* 0.9669 Tricon Shares Class C 0.9820 Tricon Shares Class D 0.9697 Tricon Shares Class E 1.2737 Tricon Shares Class F 0.9713 Tricon Shares Class H 1.0563 Tricon Shares Class U* 1.2800 Tricon Shares

*Note Class A and Class U units of Starlight are listed on the Exchange.

**Note Exchange ratios have been rounded for presentation purposes.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by Starlight shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on June 06, 2019 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Court of Queen's Bench (Alberta) on June 07, 2019. The Transaction was completed on June 11, 2019.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, June 13, 2019, the units of Starlight will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to Starlight's Management Information Circular dated May 02, 2019 and news releases dated April 02, 2019, June 06, 2019 and June 11, 2019.

________________________________________

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC. ("SR")

[formerly Strategic Resources Inc. ("STI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Monday, June 17, 2019, the trading symbol for Strategic Resources Inc. will change from ('STI') to ('SR'). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

________________________________________

TRUTRACE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, June 13, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on CSE.

_______________________________________

19/06/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 146,403 common shares at a deemed price of $0.17 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $24,889.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 2, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTEE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 12 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 146 403 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,17 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 24 889 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 2 avril 2019.

_______________________________________

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 277,711 common shares at a deemed price of $0.17 per share, in settlement of a debt in the amount of $47,211.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 19, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTEE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 277 711 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,17 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 47 211 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 19 mars 2019.

_______________________________________

AURA RESOURCES INC. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated May 31, 2019 between Aura Resources Inc. (the "Company"), and Thorsen-Fordyce Merchant Capital Inc. and TF Minerals (USA) Inc. (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Jefferson Canyon gold-silver project ("the Property"), a property located in Nye County, Nevada, USA.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of USD$375,000 in cash, initial issuance of 670,000 common shares, and the incurrence of $100,000 in exploration expenditures over a six (6) year period. Further, the Company will assume obligation for certain annual advance royalty payments subject to an underlying option agreement forming part of the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 04, 2019.

________________________________________

CENTURY METALS INC. ("CMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COPPER FOX METALS INC. ("CUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,166,665 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 27, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 27, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.17

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,166,665 shares with 9,166,665 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 8, 2017.

________________________________________

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,125,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 1,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,125,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Michael Murphy Y 125,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:47 a.m. PST, June 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2019 and May 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Reginald F. Walker Y 350,000

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $100,200 and 250,500 finders' warrants payable to Qwest Investment Fund Mgmt. Ltd., Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. and Mine Equities Ltd. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.50 for a two year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued new releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 21,779,000 shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.095 per share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee Aggregate cash commission of CDN$65,047 was paid to Leede Jones Gable,

PI Financial Corp. and Fimecap

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, June 12, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC. ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 7, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,000,000 Class B subordinate voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from June 14, 2019 to June 14, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Mackie Research Capital CorporationError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a binding letter of intent dated April 18, 2019 and a share purchase agreement dated June 6, 2019 pursuant to which Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (the "Company") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of The Great Canadian Hemp Company Ltd. In consideration the Company will pay $60,000 in cash and issue a total of 2,500,000 shares with a deemed price of $0.20. The shares will be held escrow on a voluntary basis and released in stages over a two year period.

________________________________________

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:05 p.m. PST, June 11, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 12, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC. ("Z")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 12, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

http://www.tse.com

