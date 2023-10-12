VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: November 22, 2023

Record Date: November 01, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: October 31, 2023

NEX COMPANY

EMPEROR OIL LTD. ("EM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2023

NEX Company

In accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, effective at the close of business, Friday, October 20, 2023, securities of Emperor Oil Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

23/10/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 12, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 360,939 shares at a deemed price of $ 0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $ 18,047.12.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $3,478.36 $0.05 69,565 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,297,862 common shares at a deemed value of $0.065 per share and 3,251,708 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.09 per share for a period of 3 years, to settle outstanding debt for $344,361.04.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 1 and September 11, 2023.

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Option Termination Agreement dated July 3, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length Party of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,142,858 common shares to a Non-Arm's Length Party to cancel its option to purchase an effective 15% additional interest in the Campus Creek and Donner Lake Lithium joint ventures.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 5, 2023 and October 2, 2023, and the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 28, 2023 (filed on SEDAR).

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 53 mineral exploration claims located in the Irwin, Pifher and Sandra Townships of the Thunder Bay District in Ontario (the "Properties"), pursuant to a purchase agreement, entered into between Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and certain arm's length parties (the "Vendors").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company has issued an aggregate of 142,857 common shares to the Vendors. Further, the Vendors will retain a 1% NSR on gold and base metal production from the Properties. The Company will have the option to buy-back at any time 0.5% of such NSR for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 11, 2023.

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:02 a.m. PST, October 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, October 12, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, October 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 12, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

