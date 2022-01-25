VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS LTD. ("EDY")

[formerly Aumento Capital VIII Corp. ("AMU.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Aumento Capital VIII Corp.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated January 6, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, January 27, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:



Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement among the Company, Eddy Smart Home Solutions Inc. ("Former Eddy") and 2865357 Ontario Inc. dated September 13, 2021, as amended on December 15, 2021, the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding securities of Former Eddy in exchange for an aggregate of 43,095,403 common shares of the Company, excluding the securities issued under the private placement section below.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on November 29, 2021, the name of the Company has also been changed to Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (the "Resulting Issuer").

Effective at the opening on Thursday, January 27, 2022, the common shares of Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Aumento Capital VIII Corp. will be delisted.

Private Placement - Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Former Eddy completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer:

Number of Shares: 20,713,449 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.59 per common share



Number of Placees: 118 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of common shares Shalcor Management Inc. Y 631,083 (controlled by Mark Silver)



George Krieser Y 504,867 Gary Goodman Y 336,241 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 532,971 [4 placees]





Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and INFOR Financial Inc. received a cash commission in the aggregate amount of $794,552 and an aggregate of 668,571 Agent's Warrants of the Resulting Issuer, each Agent Warrant exercisable into two Resulting Issuer common shares at a price of $1.19 until January 12, 2025.

Capitalization

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 67,262,619 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: 32,336,125 common shares and 469,525 stock options.

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: EDY (new)

CUSIP Number: 279369102 (new)

The Company is classified as an "All other services to buildings and dwellings" company (NAICS#561799).

Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Resulting Issuer has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, January 27, 2022, the Resulting Issuer's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Resume Trading



Effective at the opening on Thursday, January 27, 2022, trading will resume in the securities of the Company.



Company Contact: Mr. Travis Allan, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 5255 Yonge Street, Suite 900, Toronto, ON, M2N 6P4

Company Phone Number: 877-388-3339

Company Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: www.eddysolutions.com

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: February 23, 2022

Record Date: February 2, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: February 1, 2022

NET ZERO RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. ("NZRE")

[formerly ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 11, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, January 27, 2022, the common shares of Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "renewable energy solar and wind technologies" company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 75,048,021 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 0 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: NZRE (NEW) CUSIP Number: 64112C104 (NEW)

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved Millennial Lithium Corp.'s (the "Company") plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), pursuant to which Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC) ("Lithium Americas") has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common securities of the Company.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, Company shareholders received $4.70 per Company share held, payable in common shares of Lithium Americas and C$0.001 in cash per Company share held.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by disinterested Company securityholders at a special meeting held on January 5, 2022.

The Company received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated January 11, 2022, in connection with the Plan of Arrangement. The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in the Company's information circular dated December 6, 2021.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 17, 2021, December 6, 2021, January 5, 2022, January 11, 2022, as well as the Company's information circular dated December 6, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Delist of Shares and Warrants:

In accordance with the above, the common shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Wednesday, January 26, 2022 the common shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. will be delisted.

In accordance with the above, the listed warrants of Millennial Lithium Corp. will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Wednesday, January 26, 2022 the listed warrants of Millennial Lithium Corp. will be delisted.

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated December 2, 2021, trading in the securities of Northern Graphite Corporation will resume at the opening on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's Reviewable Transaction announced by press releases dated December 2, 2021, December 30, 2021, and January 17, 2022, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

PENBAR CAPITAL LTD. ("PEM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated October 29, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta effective November 3, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, January 27, 2022, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to coccur on January 27, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: PEM.P CUSIP Number: 70662P106 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 3 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 29, 2021.

Company Contact: Queenie Kuang

Company Address: 2250-1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2E9

Company Phone Number: 604 688-9588

Company Email Address: [email protected]

NEX COMPANY:

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain - Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 22, 2021, effective at the close of business on Thursday, January 27, 2022, the common shares of Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to the delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

22/01/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Companies

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement dated November 9, 2021 between Aben Resources Ltd. ("Aben") and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains"), pursuant to which Aben may earn up to a 100% interest in Eagle Plains' Slocan Graphite Project.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Aben may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making certain cash payments and the issuance of common shares in the capital of Aben to Eagle Plains as well as completing certain expenditures on the Property as follows:

Within five (5) days of receipt of final Exchange approval of the Option Agreement, (i) pay $30,000 cash and (ii) issue 100,000 common shares of Aben;



on or before December 31, 2022 , (i) pay $25,000 cash, (ii) issue 150,000 common shares of Aben; and (iii) incur $250,000 in exploration expenditures;



on or before December 31, 2023 , (i) pay $35,000 cash, (ii) issue 250,000 common shares of Aben; and (iii) incur $300,000 in exploration expenditures; and



on or before December 31, 2024 , (i) pay $60,000 cash, (ii) issue 350,000 common shares of Aben; and (iii) incur $450,000 in exploration expenditures.

Aben has granted Eagle Plains a 2% net production royalty on the Slocan Graphite Project with half of the royalty being subject to a buy-back option for $1,000,000. Aben will also issue 500,000 common shares to Eagle plains as a success fee if at any time a resource in excess of 10 million tonnes is reported for the property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Timothy Termuende is a Director of Aben and President and Director of Eagle Plains.

For further information, refer to the news releases dated November 10, 2021 which are available under the Companies' profiles on SEDAR.

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,791,244 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 5,395,622 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,395,622 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $21,000 cash and 150,000 warrants payable.

Research Capital Corporation $69,999.59 cash and 499,997 warrants payable.

Arthur Perra $7,000 cash and 50,000 warrants payable.

Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. $754.60 cash and 5,390 warrants payable.

-each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

APOGEE MINERALS LTD. ("APMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan.24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, Jan.25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Jan.25, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

JABBO CAPITAL CORP. ("JAB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,825,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 20,825,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,825,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Belinda Labette Y 625,000 Gordana Slepcev Y 500,000 Vince Osbourne Y 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 1,500,000







Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp - $25,600 cash and 320,000 finder's warrants

Glores Securities Inc - $7,500 cash and 93,750 finder's warrants





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 19, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 22,353,278 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 22,353,278 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,353,278 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Lance Hubbard Y 14,325,555 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 833,256 [ 2 placees]





Finder's Fee:

Cormark Securities Inc. - $35,000 cash and 388,888 non-transferable compensation warrants

Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.15 per share for a one-year period from the closing date of this offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 24, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:38 a.m. PST, Jan.25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 23,250,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $40,000

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 1, 2021 and January 7, 2022.

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a field exploration agreement between Rock Tech Lithium Inc. and Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek and the Red Rock Indian Band. Consideration is 750,000 common share purchase warrants. Each first nation group will receive 250,000 share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $6.08 for five years from issuance.

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,530,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $726,500:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares JJJY Holdings Inc. (Jeff York) NP 14,530,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 10, 2022.

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 5, 2021:

Convertible Debentures: 2,588 convertible debenture units ("Units"). Each Unit consisting of $1,000 principal amount ("Principal") convertible into common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a conversion price of $0.60, in addition to 600 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants").



Interest Rate: 7% per annum



Maturity Date: 5 years from the date of closing



Warrants: Each Warrant will have a term of 5 years from the date of issuance of the Units and will entitle the holder to purchase one Share. The Warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.60.



Conversion Terms: After 3 years from the date of issuance of the Units, the Company has the right, but not the obligation, to redeem the Principal, in whole or in part, by providing a 30-day notice to the holders in writing or notice by way of a press release duly disseminated.



Number of Placees: 39 subscribers

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the final closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of any applicable hold period(s).

