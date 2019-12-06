TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Dec 06, 2019, 20:53 ET
VANCOUVER, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commission on December 5, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
TVL
|
2
|
Traverse Energy Ltd
|
interim unaudited financial reports, interim
and certification of the interim filings
|
2019/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC") ("EAC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares and Warrants, Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares and Warrants
The common shares and warrants of Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (the "Company") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
|
Listing Date:
|
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Monday,
|
Commence Date:
|
The common shares and warrants of the Company will
The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Exchange has been informed by CSE that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the commencement of trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company is classified as a "Fertilizer Manufacturing" issuer (NAICS Number: 32531). For further information, please refer to the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Canada
|
Capitalization of common shares:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 195,944,714
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
Nil common share
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto
|
Common Share Trading Symbol:
|
EAC
|
Common Share CUSIP Number:
|
27031Q108
|
Capitalization of Warrants:
|
40,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 per Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Montreal time) on
|
Warrant Trading Symbol:
|
EAC.WT
|
Warrant CUSIP Number:
|
27031Q116
For further information, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated October 17, 2019 that is available on SEDAR.
|
Company contact:
|
Mr. Michael Warren, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
|
Company address:
|
9641 Clément street, Lasalle, Québec, H8R 4B4
|
Company phone number:
|
(438) 333-1680
|
Company fax number:
|
(438) 333-1675
|
Company E-mail address:
|
Company website:
Prospectus-Unit Offering
The Company's short form prospectus dated October 17, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Québec Securities Act.
|
Agent:
|
Desjardins Securities Inc
|
Offering:
|
The offering consists in a minimum of 40,000,000 units (the "Units") and a
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 per share during a period of 24 months following the closing date of the
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the offering in cash and non-transferable
For further information, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated October 17, 2019, that is available on SEDAR.
An aggregate of 40,000,000 Units were issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering for gross proceeds of $4,000,000, as announced by press release dated October 28, 2019.
EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« EAC ») (« EAC.WT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription – Actions et bons de souscription, Émission d'unités par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 décembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Nouvelle inscription – Actions et bons de souscription
Les actions ordinaires et les bons de souscription d'Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (la « société ») seront inscrites et admises à la négociation aux dates énumérées ci-après.
|
Date d'inscription à la cote :
|
À la fermeture des affaires (17 h 01 HNE) le lundi 9
|
Date d'entrée en vigueur:
|
Les actions ordinaires et les bons de souscription de la
Les actions ordinaires de la société sont présentement transigées sur Bourse des valeurs canadiennes (« CSE »). Bourse de croissance TSX a été informée par CSE que les titres de la société seront retirés de la cote de CSE lors du début de la négociation à Bourse de croissance TSX.
La société est catégorisée comme une société de « fabrication d'engrais » (numéro SCIAN : 32531). Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux documents d'information continue qui sont disponibles sur SEDAR.
|
Juridiction de la société :
|
Canada
|
Capitalisation des actions ordinaires :
|
Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale dont 195 944 714 actions ordinaires seront émises et en circulation.
|
Actions entiercés :
|
Nil action ordinaire
|
Agent des transferts :
|
Services aux Investisseurs Computershare Inc. – Montréal et Toronto
|
Symbole des actions ordinaires :
|
EAC
|
Numéro de CUSIP des actions ordinaires :
|
27031Q108
|
Capitalisation des bons de souscription :
|
40 000 000 bons de souscription sont émis et en circulation
|
Prix d'exercice des bons de souscription :
|
0,25 $ par action jusqu'à 17 h (heure de Montréal) le 29 octobre 2021.
|
Symbole des bons de souscription:
|
EAC.WT
|
Numéro de CUSIP des bons de souscription:
|
27031Q116
|
Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus simplifié de la société daté du 17 octobre 2019 qui est disponible sur SEDAR.
|
Contact de la société :
|
M. Michael Warren, Président, chef de la direction et administrateur
|
Adresse de la société :
|
9641, rue Clément, Lasalle, Québec, H8R 4B4
|
Téléphone de la société :
|
(438) 333-1680
|
Télécopieur de la société :
|
(438) 333-1675
|
Courriel de la société :
|
Site Internet de la société :
Émission d'unités par prospectus
Le prospectus de la société daté du 17 octobre 2019 a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des marchés financiers et les Commissions des valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta, Colombie-Britannique et Ontario, en vertu des dispositions des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières du Québec, Alberta, Colombie-Britannique et Ontario.
|
Agent :
|
Valeurs mobilières Desjardins inc.
|
Offre :
|
Le placement consiste en un minimum de 40 000 000 d'unités (les « unités ») et un maximum de 50 000 000 d'unités au prix de 0,10 $ par unité. Chaque unité consiste en une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription. Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur de souscrire une action ordinaire additionnelle au prix d'exercice de 0,25 $ par action pendant une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture du placement
|
Prix de l'offre :
|
0,10 $ par unité
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,25 $ par action pendant une période de 24 mois après la date de clôture du placement
|
Rémunération de l'agent :
|
Un maximum de 7 % du produit brut en espèces et des options non-transférables à l'agent permettant de souscrire un nombre d'actions ordinaires égale à un maximum de 4% du nombre d'unités vendues en vertu du placement, sous réserve d'un maximum de 800,000 actions ordinaires, au prix de 0,25 $ par action ordinaire pendant une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture du placement.
Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus simplifié de la société daté du 17 octobre 2019 qui est disponible sur SEDAR.
Un total de 40 000 000 unités ont été émises au prix de 0,10 $ par unité dans le cadre de la clôture du placement pour un produit brut de 4 000 000 $, tel qu'annoncé par communiqué de presse daté du 28 octobre 2019.
_________________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 25, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, the common shares of Gratomic Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
34,115,340
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GRAT
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
38900X207
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated November 22, 2019 , has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 22, 2019 , pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. This receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the prospectus.
The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $30,000,000 (20,000,000 units at $1.50 per unit). The Company is classified as an Investment company.
The common shares of the Company are listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
66,531,942
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
17,714,167
|
common shares subject to Tier 1 Value Escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
URC
|
CUSIP Number:
|
91702V 10 1
See the Company's Prospectus for information regarding all applicable hold periods.
Agents:
Haywood Securities Inc.,
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and
TD Securities Inc., acting a as co-lead agents; and
Sprott Capital Partners LP
Canaccord Genuity Corp., and
H. C. Wainwright & Co., LLC
|
Agent's Commission:
|
Aggregate cash payments of $1,800,000
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 22, 2019 available on SEDAR.
|
Company Contact:
|
Josephine Man
|
Company Address:
|
Suite 1830-1030 West Georgia Street
|
Vancouver, British Columbia
|
Company Email Address:
_________________________________________________
19/12/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
7,500,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 27, 2019 (as to 1,500,000), January 18, 2020 (as to 2,231,500) and March 2, 20120 (as to 3,768,500)
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 2, 2021
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,500,000 shares with 7,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 16, 2018.
________________________________________
BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $20,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
EMBLEM CORP. ("EMC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, trading in the warrants of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 19, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
43 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Adam Cegielski
|
Y
|
760,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
2,750,000
|
[2 placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 29, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,428,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,428,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,428,500 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$3,150.00 cash
|
Mackie Research Capital Corp.
|
$2,100.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 29, 2019 respecting the Company's Public Offering (the "Offering") announced on November 14, 2019 and November 15, 2019. The Offering was receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on November 29, 2019. The Short Form Prospectus has also been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador.
|
Number of Shares:
|
21,999,500 common shares in the Company (the "Common Shares") inclusive of the over-allotment option
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.15 per Common Share
|
Over-allotment:
|
The over-allotment option consisted of 2,869,500 Common Shares.
|
Agent:
|
Raymond James Ltd. (lead agent), National Bank Financial Inc., PI Financial Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., GMP Securities L.P. and Roth Capital Partners, LLC (the "Underwriters")
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Certain directors and senior officers of the Company participated in the Offering collectively subscribing for 126,087 Common Shares.
|
Agent's Fee:
|
The Underwriters were paid a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering other than from the issue and sale of Common Shares to certain purchasers on a president's list, for which a 3% cash commission was paid.
|
The Company also paid finder's fees of $98,019 in cash to third parties in conjunction with certain purchasers from the president's list.
For further details, refer to the Company's news releases November 14, 2019, November 15, 2019 and December 4, 2019.
_____________________________________________________
IRONWOOD CAPITAL CORP. ("IRN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.54 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,399,851 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,569,992.55
|
Number of Creditors:
|
24 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Santiago Yepez Davila
|
Y
|
$116,761.25
|
$0.05
|
2,335,225
|
Stuart Greene
|
Y
|
$21,930.40
|
$0.05
|
438,608
|
Francois Perron
|
Y
|
$38,104.05
|
$0.05
|
762,081
|
Joao Carrelo
|
Y
|
$95,091.85
|
$0.05
|
1,901,837
|
Steve Cozine
|
Y
|
$5,212.35
|
$0.05
|
104,247
|
Robert Rosner
|
Y
|
$75,805.15
|
$0.05
|
1,516,103
|
American Cumo Mining Corp.
|
Y
|
$9,518.85
|
$0.05
|
190,377
|
Geologic Systems Ltd.
|
Y
|
$23,944.15
|
$0.05
|
478,883
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.54 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced :
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,750,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,750,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC. ("NCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 8, 2019, effective Friday, December 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending review of Exchange Requirements.
_____________________________________
ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,027,579 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$123,548.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
3 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,308,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$1,065,500.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
3 Creditors
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 946,524 shares to settle outstanding debt for $124,657.53 due on convertible debentures issued March 6, 2019.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
RESAAS SERVICES INC. ("RSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8.30 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 5,000,000 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in connection with the amending loan agreement (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and Orca Holdings, LLC (the "Lender"). Pursuant to the Amending Agreement: (i) the Company will repay and eliminate $2.5-million in principal (ii) the maturity date of the loan will be extended to Nov. 30, 2021 (iii) the interest rate will be reduced from 15% to 9% and (iv) the Warrants will be issued to the Lender. Each Warrant will entitle the Lender to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 expiring on November 30, 2021.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on November 27, 2019.
_______________________________________
VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 333,331 common shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $73,333.33:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
|
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Non Arm's Length Party = NP /
|
# of shares
|
Trivamen Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell)
|
NP
|
106,060
|
Brian Ramjattan
|
NP
|
7,575
|
THLA Services Ltd. (Michael Anaka)
|
NP
|
181,818
|
Aconi Financial Corp Ltd. (Glenn Jessome)
|
NP
|
37,878
For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 1, 2019 and December 3, 2019.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
WESTERN TROY CAP RES INC. ("WRY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
Share this article