May 04, 2021, 22:15 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ORACLE ENERGY CORP. ("OEC.H")
[formerly Oracle Energy Corp. ("OEC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 6, 2021, the securities of Oracle Energy Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on April 26, 2021 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on March 2, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of May 6, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from OEC to OEC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
_______________________________________
SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per First Preferred share: $0.225
Payable Date: September 15, 2021
Record Date: September 1, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: August 31, 2021
________________________________________
SMALL PHARMA INC. ("DMT")
[formerly Unilock Capital Corp. ("UUU.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Company Tier Reclassification, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Qualifying Transaction-Completed
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Small Pharma Inc.'s (formerly Unilock Capital Corp.) (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated April 23, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.
The Qualifying Transaction includes the Company's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the corporation named Small Pharma Ltd ("Small Pharma") pursuant to the terms of an offer agreement and the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of the corporation named Small Pharma Financing Inc. by way of a "three-cornered amalgamation" pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction") in consideration for 255,079,477 shares at a deemed value of $0.96 per share.
As a result of the Transaction, a total of 97,286,859 resulting issuer common shares and 10,091,300 resulting issuer options have been escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Surplus escrow, as well as 144,217,400 resulting issuer common shares, 8,510,100 resulting issuer options have been escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Value escrow.
The resulting issuer is classified as a "Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing" issuer (NAICS Number: 325410).
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated April 23, 2021 available on SEDAR.
Resume Trading:
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 16, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "UUU.P" to "DMT".
Company Tier Reclassification
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, May 6, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification
Tier 1
Private Placement –Brokered
The Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement. This offering consisted of the issuance of subscription receipts, which were exchanged into common shares upon closing of the Qualifying Transaction, as follows:
|
Number of Shares:
|
60,416,667 common shares post-consolidation
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.96 per common share post-consolidation
|
Number of Placees:
|
162
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P
|
Number of
|
Harry Chew
|
Y
|
85,000
|
Sonny Chew
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Trent Hunter
|
Y
|
15,000
|
Agent Fee:
|
The agents collectively received $3,789,644 in cash and 3,947,547
The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated March 10, 2021.
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution by the board of directors dated February 25, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4.6 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "Unlock Capital Corp." to "Small Pharma Inc.".
Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the common shares of "Small Pharma Inc." will commence trading on the Exchange, and the common shares of "Unlock Capital Corp." will be delisted.
|
Post-Consolidation and
Post-Transactional
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
243,504,259 common shares, of which 46,283,036 shares are released
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company – Vancouver, Calgary
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DMT
|
(NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
831664107
|
(NEW)
|
Issuer Contact:
|
Peter Rands – CEO/Director
|
Issuer Address:
|
3rd Floor, 6-8 Bonhill Street, London United Kingdom EC2A 4BX
|
Issuer Phone Number:
|
+44 (0)2071 129118
|
Issuer Fax Number:
|
N/A
|
Issuer email:
|
Issuer website:
|
www.smallpharma.co.uk
______________________________________________
21/05/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated January 10, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,054,794 shares at $0.73 per share to Mandalay Resources Corporation in settlement of an outstanding payment for $1,500,000 that is in connection with the Share Purchase Agreement dated November 8, 2019 for the purchase of Minera Mandalay Challacollo Limitada.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,518,750 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$2.00 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,759,375 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,759,375 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$3.00 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
67 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Andrew Bowering
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
262,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Research Capital Corp. - $80,250.00 and 40,125 Finder's Warrants that are
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $60,000.00 and 30,000 Finder's Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 29, 2021announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,747,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.80 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
59 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Jessica Van Den Akker
|
Y
|
12,500
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,750,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $112,080 in cash and 140,100 finders' warrants payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,200,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Donald Njegovan
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee
|
$3,500 in cash payable to Kerri MacMillan.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 3, 2021, the following bulletin header should have read as follows:
Bulletin Type: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Suspended
All other information remains unchanged.
________________________________________
HANSCO CAPITAL CORP. ("HCO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:24 a.m. PST, May 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
25,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
25,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.265 per share for a period of 18 months following the closing of the Private
|
Number of Placees:
|
114 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y /
|
# of shares
|
12791889 Canada Inc. (Laurent Benezra)
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Eleven finders received a cash commission totaling $92,000, 1,012,120 common
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 8, 2021 and April 30, 2021.
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 4 mai 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
25 000 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,20 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
25 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 25 000 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,265 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
114 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y /
|
# d'actions
|
12791889 Canada Inc. (Laurent Benezra)
|
Y
|
500 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Once intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 92 000 $,
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 8 mars 2021 et 30 avril 2021.
________________________________________
NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,141,667 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 share
|
Warrants:
|
17,141,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,141,667 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.16 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Sungbum Huh (Spencer)
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Xiao Nan Zhao (Nancy)
|
Y
|
400,000
|
Jong Hyeok Park
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Robert Fia
|
Y
|
500,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,637,500 (post-consolidation)
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,125,000 (post-consolidation)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,762,500 (post-consolidation) shares with 2,762,500 (post-consolidation) share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 26, 2017.
________________________________________
TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021Ù
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 16, 2021, between the Company and 2736-1179 Québec Inc., Alain Darveau and Ovalbay Geological Services Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Obalski South Block property (the "Property") composed of 46 mining claims, located near Chibougamau in the north of the province of Quebec.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 3,000,000 common shares upon closing of the Agreement and will issue an additional 2,000,000 common shares or make a cash payment of $250,000 one year after closing.
The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 19, 2021.
TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (« LOT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 16 avril 2021, entre la société et 2736-1179 Québec Inc., Alain Darveau et Ovalbay Geological Services Inc. (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété Obalski South Block (la « propriété »), composée de 46 claims, localisée à proximité de Chibougamau, dans le nord de la province du Québec.
Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 3 000 000 actions ordinaires à la clôture de la convention et devra émettre 2 000 000 d'actions ordinaires additionnelles ou effectuer un paiement un espèces de 250 000 $ une année après la clôture.
Les vendeurs retiendront une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par la société pour 1 000 000 $.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 avril 2021.
_____________________________________
TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 15, 2021, between the Company and Visible Gold Mines Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the option to acquire a 30% interest in the Hazeur property (the "Property"), located near Chibougamau in the north of the province of Quebec. As a result of the Agreement, the Company will be the legal and beneficial owner of a 100% interest in the Property.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of $250,000 and issue 2,000,000 common shares upon closing of the Agreement.
The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 19, 2021.
TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (« LOT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 16 avril 2021, entre la société et Visible Gold Mines Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'option d'acquérir un 30% des intérêts dans la propriété Hazeur (la « propriété »), localisée à proximité de Chibougamau, dans le nord de la province du Québec. Suite à la clôture de la convention, la société sera le principal bénéficiaire légal d'un intérêt de 100% dans la propriété.
Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer un paiement de 250 000 $ et émettre 2 000 000 actions ordinaires à la clôture de la convention.
Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par la société pour 500 000 $.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 avril 2021.
_____________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,474,431 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share, in settlement of some debts and services having an aggregate deemed value of $208,467.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
15 creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider = Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Number of Shares
|
François LeComte
|
Y
|
$23,243
|
$0.06
|
387,383
|
Jean Desmarais
|
Y
|
$13,356
|
$0.06
|
222,597
|
Roger Bourgault
|
Y
|
$9,667
|
$0.06
|
161,114
The Company issued a press release dated December 3, 2018, in connection with that transaction.
EXPLORATION AMSECO LTD. (« AEL.H »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2021
Émetteur NEX
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission de 3 474 431 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,06 $ par action, en règlement de certaines dettes et services totalisant 208 467 $.
|
Nombre de créanciers :
|
15 créanciers
|
Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y /
Groupe Pro = P
|
Montana
|
Prix repute par
|
Nombre d'actions
|
François LeComte
|
Y
|
23 243 $
|
$0,06
|
387 383
|
Jean Desmarais
|
Y
|
13 356 $
|
$0,06
|
222 597
|
Roger Bourgault
|
Y
|
9 667 $
|
$0,06
|
161 114
La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 3 décembre 2018 relativement à cette transaction.
_______________________________________
AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 566,667 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share, in settlement of services having an aggregate deemed value of $34,000.
|
Number of Creditors
|
2 creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider = Y /
Pro Group = P
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Number of Shares
|
Jean Desmarais
|
Y
|
$4,000
|
$0.06
|
66,667
|
Liette Nadon
|
Y
|
$30,000
|
$0.06
|
500,000
The Company issued a press release dated April 22, 2019, in connection with that transaction.
EXPLORATION AMSECO LTD. (« AEL.H »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement de services
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2021
Émetteur NEX
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission de 566 667 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,06 $ par action, en règlement de services totalisant 34 000 $.
|
Nombre de créanciers :
|
2 créanciers
|
Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y /
Groupe Pro = P
|
Montana
|
Prix repute par
|
Nombre d'actions
|
Jean Desmarais
|
Y
|
4 000 $
|
0,06 $
|
66 667
|
Liette Nadon
|
Y
|
30 000 $
|
0,06 $
|
500 000
La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 22 avril 2019 relativement à cette transaction.
_______________________________________
AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in settlement of services having an aggregate deemed value of $40,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider = Y /
Pro Group = P
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Number of Shares
|
Jean Desmarais
|
Y
|
$27,500
|
$0.05
|
550,000
|
Roger Bourgault
|
Y
|
$12,500
|
$0.05
|
250,000
The Company issued a press release dated March 31, 2021, in connection with that transaction.
EXPLORATION AMSECO LTD. (« AEL.H »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement de services
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2021
Émetteur NEX
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission de 800 000 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,05 $ par action, en règlement de services totalisant 40 000 $.
|
Nombre de créanciers :
|
2 créanciers
|
Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y /
Groupe Pro = P
|
Montana
|
Prix repute par
|
Nombre d'actions
|
Jean Desmarais
|
Y
|
27 500 $
|
0,05 $
|
550 000
|
Roger Bourgault
|
Y
|
12 500 $
|
0,05 $
|
250 000
La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 31 mars 2021 relativement à cette transaction.
_______________________________________
