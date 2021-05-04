VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORACLE ENERGY CORP. ("OEC.H")

[formerly Oracle Energy Corp. ("OEC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 6, 2021, the securities of Oracle Energy Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on April 26, 2021 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on March 2, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of May 6, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from OEC to OEC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per First Preferred share: $0.225

Payable Date: September 15, 2021

Record Date: September 1, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: August 31, 2021

________________________________________

SMALL PHARMA INC. ("DMT")

[formerly Unilock Capital Corp. ("UUU.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Company Tier Reclassification, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Small Pharma Inc.'s (formerly Unilock Capital Corp.) (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated April 23, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction includes the Company's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the corporation named Small Pharma Ltd ("Small Pharma") pursuant to the terms of an offer agreement and the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of the corporation named Small Pharma Financing Inc. by way of a "three-cornered amalgamation" pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction") in consideration for 255,079,477 shares at a deemed value of $0.96 per share.

As a result of the Transaction, a total of 97,286,859 resulting issuer common shares and 10,091,300 resulting issuer options have been escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Surplus escrow, as well as 144,217,400 resulting issuer common shares, 8,510,100 resulting issuer options have been escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Value escrow.

The resulting issuer is classified as a "Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing" issuer (NAICS Number: 325410).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated April 23, 2021 available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 16, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "UUU.P" to "DMT".

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, May 6, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Private Placement –Brokered



The Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement. This offering consisted of the issuance of subscription receipts, which were exchanged into common shares upon closing of the Qualifying Transaction, as follows:

Number of Shares: 60,416,667 common shares post-consolidation



Purchase Price: $0.96 per common share post-consolidation



Number of Placees: 162

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of

Shares on a

post-

consolidation

basis Harry Chew Y 85,000 Sonny Chew Y 100,000 Trent Hunter Y 15,000

Agent Fee: The agents collectively received $3,789,644 in cash and 3,947,547

non-transferable compensation warrants of the resulting issuer. Each

compensation option is exercisable for one resulting issuer common

share at a price of $0.96 per share until April 29, 2023, on a post-

consolidation basis.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated March 10, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution by the board of directors dated February 25, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4.6 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "Unlock Capital Corp." to "Small Pharma Inc.".

Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the common shares of "Small Pharma Inc." will commence trading on the Exchange, and the common shares of "Unlock Capital Corp." will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

316,800,488 common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-

consolidation basis. Escrow: 243,504,259 common shares, of which 46,283,036 shares are released

at the date of this bulletin on a post-consolidation basis. Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company – Vancouver, Calgary





Trading Symbol: DMT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 831664107 (NEW)



Issuer Contact: Peter Rands – CEO/Director Issuer Address: 3rd Floor, 6-8 Bonhill Street, London United Kingdom EC2A 4BX Issuer Phone Number: +44 (0)2071 129118 Issuer Fax Number: N/A Issuer email: [email protected] Issuer website: www.smallpharma.co.uk

______________________________________________

21/05/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated January 10, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,054,794 shares at $0.73 per share to Mandalay Resources Corporation in settlement of an outstanding payment for $1,500,000 that is in connection with the Share Purchase Agreement dated November 8, 2019 for the purchase of Minera Mandalay Challacollo Limitada.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,518,750 shares



Purchase Price: $2.00 per share



Warrants: 3,759,375 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,759,375 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $3.00 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 67 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Bowering Y 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placees)] P 262,000





Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corp. - $80,250.00 and 40,125 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $3.00 per share to April 29, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $60,000.00 and 30,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $3.00 per share to April 29, 2024.



Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC in trust for Eight Capital - $150,000.00 and 75,000

Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $3.00 per share

to April 29, 2024.



Generic Capital Corp. - $300,000.00 and 150,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $3.00 per share to April 29, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 29, 2021announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,747,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Number of Placees: 59 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Jessica Van Den Akker Y 12,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[8 placee(s)] P 1,750,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $112,080 in cash and 140,100 finders' warrants payable to

Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp., Eventus

Capital Corp. and Couloir Capital. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to

acquire one common share at $0.90 for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,200,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Donald Njegovan Y 100,000





Finder's Fee $3,500 in cash payable to Kerri MacMillan.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 3, 2021, the following bulletin header should have read as follows:

Bulletin Type: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Suspended

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

HANSCO CAPITAL CORP. ("HCO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:24 a.m. PST, May 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 25,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.265 per share for a period of 18 months following the closing of the Private

Placement



Number of Placees: 114 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P # of shares 12791889 Canada Inc. (Laurent Benezra) Y 500,000





Finder's Fee: Eleven finders received a cash commission totaling $92,000, 1,012,120 common

shares and 1,397,796 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,397,796

common shares at a price of $0.265 until September 5, 2022

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 8, 2021 and April 30, 2021.

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 4 mai 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 25 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,20 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 25 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 25 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,265 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 114 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y /

Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 12791889 Canada Inc. (Laurent Benezra) Y 500 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Once intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 92 000 $,

1 012 120 actions ordinaires et 1 397 796 bons de souscription permettant de

souscrire à 1 397 796 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,265 $ par action jusqu'au

5 septembre 2022

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 8 mars 2021 et 30 avril 2021.

________________________________________

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,141,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 share



Warrants: 17,141,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,141,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Sungbum Huh (Spencer) Y 1,000,000 Xiao Nan Zhao (Nancy) Y 400,000 Jong Hyeok Park Y 250,000 Robert Fia Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement: # of Warrants:

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

New Expiry Date of Warrants: 1,637,500 (post-consolidation)

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2022 # of Warrants:

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

New Expiry Date of Warrants: 1,125,000 (post-consolidation)

May 29, 2021

May 29, 2022

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,762,500 (post-consolidation) shares with 2,762,500 (post-consolidation) share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 26, 2017.

________________________________________

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021Ù

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 16, 2021, between the Company and 2736-1179 Québec Inc., Alain Darveau and Ovalbay Geological Services Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Obalski South Block property (the "Property") composed of 46 mining claims, located near Chibougamau in the north of the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 3,000,000 common shares upon closing of the Agreement and will issue an additional 2,000,000 common shares or make a cash payment of $250,000 one year after closing.

The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 19, 2021.

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (« LOT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 16 avril 2021, entre la société et 2736-1179 Québec Inc., Alain Darveau et Ovalbay Geological Services Inc. (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété Obalski South Block (la « propriété »), composée de 46 claims, localisée à proximité de Chibougamau, dans le nord de la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 3 000 000 actions ordinaires à la clôture de la convention et devra émettre 2 000 000 d'actions ordinaires additionnelles ou effectuer un paiement un espèces de 250 000 $ une année après la clôture.

Les vendeurs retiendront une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par la société pour 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 avril 2021.

_____________________________________

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 15, 2021, between the Company and Visible Gold Mines Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the option to acquire a 30% interest in the Hazeur property (the "Property"), located near Chibougamau in the north of the province of Quebec. As a result of the Agreement, the Company will be the legal and beneficial owner of a 100% interest in the Property.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of $250,000 and issue 2,000,000 common shares upon closing of the Agreement.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 19, 2021.

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (« LOT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 16 avril 2021, entre la société et Visible Gold Mines Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'option d'acquérir un 30% des intérêts dans la propriété Hazeur (la « propriété »), localisée à proximité de Chibougamau, dans le nord de la province du Québec. Suite à la clôture de la convention, la société sera le principal bénéficiaire légal d'un intérêt de 100% dans la propriété.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer un paiement de 250 000 $ et émettre 2 000 000 actions ordinaires à la clôture de la convention.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par la société pour 500 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 avril 2021.

_____________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,474,431 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share, in settlement of some debts and services having an aggregate deemed value of $208,467.

Number of Creditors: 15 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider = Y /

Pro Group = P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Number of Shares

issued to creditor François LeComte Y $23,243 $0.06 387,383 Jean Desmarais Y $13,356 $0.06 222,597 Roger Bourgault Y $9,667 $0.06 161,114

The Company issued a press release dated December 3, 2018, in connection with that transaction.

EXPLORATION AMSECO LTD. (« AEL.H »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2021

Émetteur NEX

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission de 3 474 431 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,06 $ par action, en règlement de certaines dettes et services totalisant 208 467 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 15 créanciers

Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Montana

dû Prix repute par

action Nombre d'actions François LeComte Y 23 243 $ $0,06 387 383 Jean Desmarais Y 13 356 $ $0,06 222 597 Roger Bourgault Y 9 667 $ $0,06 161 114

La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 3 décembre 2018 relativement à cette transaction.

_______________________________________

AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 566,667 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share, in settlement of services having an aggregate deemed value of $34,000.

Number of Creditors 2 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Number of Shares

issued to creditor Jean Desmarais Y $4,000 $0.06 66,667 Liette Nadon Y $30,000 $0.06 500,000

The Company issued a press release dated April 22, 2019, in connection with that transaction.

EXPLORATION AMSECO LTD. (« AEL.H »)



TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement de services



DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2021

Émetteur NEX

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission de 566 667 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,06 $ par action, en règlement de services totalisant 34 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 2 créanciers

Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Montana

dû Prix repute par

action Nombre d'actions Jean Desmarais Y 4 000 $ 0,06 $ 66 667 Liette Nadon Y 30 000 $ 0,06 $ 500 000

La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 22 avril 2019 relativement à cette transaction.

_______________________________________

AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in settlement of services having an aggregate deemed value of $40,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Number of Shares

issued to creditor Jean Desmarais Y $27,500 $0.05 550,000 Roger Bourgault Y $12,500 $0.05 250,000

The Company issued a press release dated March 31, 2021, in connection with that transaction.

EXPLORATION AMSECO LTD. (« AEL.H »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement de services

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2021

Émetteur NEX

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission de 800 000 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,05 $ par action, en règlement de services totalisant 40 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 2 créanciers

Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Montana

dû Prix repute par

action Nombre d'actions Jean Desmarais Y 27 500 $ 0,05 $ 550 000 Roger Bourgault Y 12 500 $ 0,05 $ 250 000

La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 31 mars 2021 relativement à cette transaction.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

