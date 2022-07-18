VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: August 15, 2022

Record Date: July 29, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 28, 2022

NEX COMPANY:

KLIMAT X DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("KLX")

[Formerly EARL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ERL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business, Name Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Shares for Services, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022

NEX Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the common shares of Klimat X Developments Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "KLX", and the common shares of Earl Resources Limited will be delisted.

Change of Business

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business, which includes the acceptance of the following transactions:

65.86% of the shares of Pomeroon Trading (Holdings) Ltd., a private vertically integrated agriculture company operating in Guyana for consideration of US$748,000 cash and 9,915,625 common shares at a deemed price of $0.45 per share; an assignment from Rewilding Maforki Ltd. of 51% of the carbon credits and timber revenues to be generated in connection with its Maforki Project in Sierra Leone for consideration of US$750,000 cash and 7,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.45 ; and an assignment from Compania Mexicana de Captacion de Carbono of all of its rights and interests to develop and market carbon credits under its existing contract with the Government of the State of Yucatan in Mexico for consideration of C$50,000 cash and 7,250,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.45 .

32,376,886 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Change of Business will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 2,507,740 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Change of Business will be subject to a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period. 2,682,577 common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Change of Business will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Canvas Impact Advisors Ltd. (James Tansey) Y 9,790,351 Aristeus Projects Limited (Kevin Godlington) Y 8,790,351 662 Ventures Ltd. (Neil Passmore) Y 7,562,008 Robert Cross Y 2,000,000 Andrew Wright Y 195,038 ILS Risk Consultants Limited (Andrew Wright) Y 64,664 One Legal Square Limited (Andrew Wright) Y 26,175







In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on February 23, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 the common shares of Klimat X Developments Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Earl Resources Limited will be delisted.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 26, 2021, February 1, 2022 and June 3, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,705,127 shares







Purchase Price: $0.45 per share







Number of Placees: 70 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Bedrock Capital Corporation (Paul Matysek) Y 500,000 Patricia Zacarias Y 1,000,000

Agent's Fee: 483,334 common shares issuable to Guy-Philippe Bertin and 70,587 common shares issuable to Alexander Langer

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.45 per share







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Paloduro Holdings Inc. (Robert Cross) Y 1,000,000

Shares for Services

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 807,588 shares at a deemed price of $0.45, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to agreements dated February 17, 2022 and February 25, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor ProGroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares ILS Consulting (Andrew Wright) Y $50,000 $0.45 111,111

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ERL.H to KLX.

The Company is classified as a 'Support activities for agriculture and forestry' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

86,222,661 shares are issued and outstanding





Escrowed: 37,567,203 common shares Escrow Term: 18 & 36 months





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: KLX (new) CUSIP Number: 49863L 10 6 (new)







Company Contact: Christopher Colborne, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director

Company Address: Suite 390, 1050 Homer Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 2W9

Company Phone Number: 1-778-373-3736

Company Email Address: [email protected]

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AGUILA COPPER CORP. ("AGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,953,778 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 25, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 24, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,907,556 shares with 5,953,778 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 29, 2020.

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 625,000 non-flow-through units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the

Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

846,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share

("FT Share") and one-half of one Warrant.





Purchase Price: $0.42 per Unit and $0.42 per FT Unit.







Warrants: 735,500 whole Warrants to purchase 735,500 Common Shares.







Warrant Price: $0.50 exercisable for a period of 30 months from the date of issuance.







Warrant Extension Provision: If the closing market price of MMG five trading days prior to the Warrants' expiry is at or below $0.50,

the Company shall, upon written request by the warrant holder(s), extend the expiration date of such

warrants for an additional 6 months, subject to Exchange approval.





Number of Placees: 7 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units





Scott Petsel Y 25,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 17, 2022 and July 13, 2022.

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture(s), Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an extension of the maturity date and term of the underlying warrants of the following convertible debenture(s):

Convertible Debenture: CDN$126,500 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.25 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Original Maturity Date: July 31, 2022



Amended Maturity Date: July 31, 2023



Interest Rate: 5% per annum











Convertible Debenture: CDN$624,500 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into units at CDN$0.25 of principal amount outstanding per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is now exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.50 until July 31, 2024.



Original Maturity Date: July 31, 2022



Amended Maturity Date: July 31, 2023



Interest Rate: 5% per annum











Convertible Debenture: CDN$20,000 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into units at CDN$0.25 of principal amount outstanding per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is now exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.50 until July 31, 2024.



Original Maturity Date: July 31, 2022



Amended Maturity Date: July 31, 2023



Interest Rate: 5% per annum

These convertible debentures were issued prior to the Company listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2022 and Long Form Prospectus dated August 18, 2021 and filed on SEDAR.

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture: $2,000,000 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.30 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Original Maturity Date: August 16, 2022



Amended Maturity Date: November 6, 2022



Interest Rate: 10% per annum

This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 17, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 18, 2022.

OSTROM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS INC. ("COO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 11, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $280,000







Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,800,000 common shares at $0.10.







Maturity date: June 14, 2027







Interest rate: 5% per annum







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares upon conversion





WBZ GmbH Y 2,800,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,100,000 non-flow-through units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share")

and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

5,455,713 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one-half of one

Warrant.





Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit and $0.07 per FT Unit.







Warrants: 4,277,856 whole Warrants to purchase 4,277,856 Common Shares.







Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.







Warrant Extension Provision: If the closing market price of the Company on the Exchange is greater than $0.20 for 20 or more consecutive trading days,

the Company has the right to accelerate the expiry date of such warrants to the 30th business day following such notice.





Number of Placees: 10 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of FT Units





Steve Burelton Y 400,000 Daniele Spethmann Y 714,285





Finders' Fee: $7,000 cash and 140,000 Broker Warrants paid to Fosters & Associates Financial Services Inc.



$1,400 cash and 28,000 Broker Warrants paid to Haywood Securities Inc.



$1,400 cash and 28,000 Broker Warrants paid to Kernaghan Partners Ltd.



$14,000 cash and 200,000 Broker Warrants paid to Raymond James Ltd.



Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into Common Shares at $0.05 per Common Share for a

period of 12 months from the date of issuance.









Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 13, 2022.

