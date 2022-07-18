TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: August 15, 2022
Record Date: July 29, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: July 28, 2022
NEX COMPANY:
KLIMAT X DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("KLX")
[Formerly EARL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ERL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business, Name Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Shares for Services, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022
NEX Company
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the common shares of Klimat X Developments Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "KLX", and the common shares of Earl Resources Limited will be delisted.
Change of Business
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business, which includes the acceptance of the following transactions:
- 65.86% of the shares of Pomeroon Trading (Holdings) Ltd., a private vertically integrated agriculture company operating in Guyana for consideration of US$748,000 cash and 9,915,625 common shares at a deemed price of $0.45 per share;
- an assignment from Rewilding Maforki Ltd. of 51% of the carbon credits and timber revenues to be generated in connection with its Maforki Project in Sierra Leone for consideration of US$750,000 cash and 7,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.45; and
- an assignment from Compania Mexicana de Captacion de Carbono of all of its rights and interests to develop and market carbon credits under its existing contract with the Government of the State of Yucatan in Mexico for consideration of C$50,000 cash and 7,250,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.45.
32,376,886 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Change of Business will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 2,507,740 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Change of Business will be subject to a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period. 2,682,577 common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Change of Business will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Canvas Impact Advisors Ltd. (James Tansey)
Y
9,790,351
Aristeus Projects Limited (Kevin Godlington)
Y
8,790,351
662 Ventures Ltd. (Neil Passmore)
Y
7,562,008
Robert Cross
Y
2,000,000
Andrew Wright
Y
195,038
ILS Risk Consultants Limited (Andrew Wright)
Y
64,664
One Legal Square Limited (Andrew Wright)
Y
26,175
In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:
Name Change
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on February 23, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 the common shares of Klimat X Developments Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Earl Resources Limited will be delisted.
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 26, 2021, February 1, 2022 and June 3, 2022:
Number of Shares:
20,705,127 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.45 per share
Number of Placees:
70 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Bedrock Capital Corporation (Paul Matysek)
Y
500,000
Patricia Zacarias
Y
1,000,000
Agent's Fee:
483,334 common shares issuable to Guy-Philippe Bertin and 70,587 common shares issuable to Alexander Langer
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2022:
Number of Shares:
1,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.45 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Paloduro Holdings Inc. (Robert Cross)
Y
1,000,000
Shares for Services
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 807,588 shares at a deemed price of $0.45, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to agreements dated February 17, 2022 and February 25, 2022.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
ProGroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
ILS Consulting (Andrew Wright)
Y
$50,000
$0.45
111,111
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ERL.H to KLX.
The Company is classified as a 'Support activities for agriculture and forestry' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
86,222,661
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed:
37,567,203
common shares
Escrow Term:
18 & 36
months
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
KLX
(new)
CUSIP Number:
49863L 10 6
(new)
Company Contact: Christopher Colborne, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director
Company Address: Suite 390, 1050 Homer Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 2W9
Company Phone Number: 1-778-373-3736
Company Email Address: [email protected]
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AGUILA COPPER CORP. ("AGL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
5,953,778
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 25, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 24, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.45
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,907,556 shares with 5,953,778 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 29, 2020.
METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2022:
Number of Shares:
625,000 non-flow-through units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the
846,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 17, 2022 and July 13, 2022.
MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture(s), Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an extension of the maturity date and term of the underlying warrants of the following convertible debenture(s):
Convertible Debenture:
CDN$126,500 principal amount outstanding
Original Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.25 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.
Original Maturity Date:
July 31, 2022
Amended Maturity Date:
July 31, 2023
Interest Rate:
5% per annum
Convertible Debenture:
CDN$624,500 principal amount outstanding
Original Conversion Price:
Convertible into units at CDN$0.25 of principal amount outstanding per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is now exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.50 until July 31, 2024.
Original Maturity Date:
July 31, 2022
Amended Maturity Date:
July 31, 2023
Interest Rate:
5% per annum
Convertible Debenture:
CDN$20,000 principal amount outstanding
Original Conversion Price:
Convertible into units at CDN$0.25 of principal amount outstanding per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is now exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.50 until July 31, 2024.
Original Maturity Date:
July 31, 2022
Amended Maturity Date:
July 31, 2023
Interest Rate:
5% per annum
These convertible debentures were issued prior to the Company listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2022 and Long Form Prospectus dated August 18, 2021 and filed on SEDAR.
NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:
Convertible Debenture:
$2,000,000 principal amount outstanding
Original Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at $0.30 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.
Original Maturity Date:
August 16, 2022
Amended Maturity Date:
November 6, 2022
Interest Rate:
10% per annum
This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 17, 2021.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 18, 2022.
OSTROM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS INC. ("COO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 11, 2022:
Convertible Debenture
$280,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 2,800,000 common shares at $0.10.
Maturity date:
June 14, 2027
Interest rate:
5% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares upon conversion
WBZ GmbH
Y
2,800,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 20, 2022:
Number of Shares:
3,100,000 non-flow-through units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share")
5,455,713 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one-half of one
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into Common Shares at $0.05 per Common Share for a
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 13, 2022.
