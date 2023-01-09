TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on January 6, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
WITT.P
|
2
|
Wittering Capital Corp.
|
Interim financial report for the period.
|
2022/10/31
|
Interim management's discussion and analysis for the period.
|
2022/10/31
|
Certification of interim filings for the period.
|
2022/10/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
ABASCA RESOURCES INC. ("ABA")
[Formerly AMV Capital Corporation ("AMV")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing AMV Capital Corporation's ("AMV") (to be renamed "Abasca Resources Inc.") Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") and related transactions, all as principally described in AMV's filing statement dated December 21, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.
1. Acquisition of the Key Lake South Uranium Project ("KLS Project")
Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated October 24, 2022, entered into between AMV and 101159623 Saskatchewan Ltd. ("SaskCo"), AMV acquired a 100% interest in the KLS Project from SaskCo in consideration of the issuance of 25,639,288 common shares of AMV to SaskCo.
The KLS Project is comprised of 12 contiguous mineral claims, comprising a total area of approximately 23,977 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.
The Exchange has been advised that AMV has received approval of the RTO by way of written consent from its shareholders.
For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under Abasca Resources Inc.'s profile on SEDAR.
2. Name Change
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated October 24, 2022, AMV Capital Corporation has changed its name to Abasca Resources Inc. There is no concurrent consolidation of share capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the common shares of Abasca Resources Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange and the common shares of AMV Capital Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
46,137,369
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
33,440,288
|
shares, 2,020,000 share purchase warrants and 1,790,000 incentive stock options will be subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement.
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ABA
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
00258D100
|
(new)
3. Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2022 and October 25, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,880,138 shares and 5,797,800 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per share and $0.50 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,838,969 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,838,969 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
46 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
7
|
3,880,000 flow-through
220,000 shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
20,000 flow-through
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$112,312
|
N/A
|
230,135 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.60 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
4. Resume Trading
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 the common shares of Abasca Resources Inc. will resume trading on the Exchange.
________________________________________
HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 5, 2023, effective at the open of market January 11, 2023 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 6, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
ZKL.H
|
NEX
|
China Keli Electric Company Ltd.
|
Interim financial report for the period.
|
2022/10/31
|
Interim management's discussion and analysis for the period.
|
2022/10/31
|
Certification of interim filings for the period.
|
2022/10/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on January 6, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
KUR.H
|
NEX
|
Kure Technologies, Inc.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
|
2022/08/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.
|
2022/08/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
23/01/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BIONEUTRA GLOBAL CORPORATION ("BGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $17,500.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$17,500
|
$0.07
|
250,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("CNRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2022:
|
Number of CFT Shares:
|
1,461,100 charity flow-through shares ("CFT Shares")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$3.42 per CFT Share
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
|
Aggregate
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$299,817.72
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 16, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2022, and increased on January 6, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,725,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,862,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,862,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
35 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
330,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
600,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$31,500
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23 and 29, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,166,720 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,083,360 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,083,360 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a two-year period.
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
400,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$500
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Jan.9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,150,000 Flow-Through Shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.28 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$42,140
|
NA
|
150,500
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $2,250,000.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 09, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective January 13, 2020 (the ""Original Convertible Debenture"), which closed in two tranches dated November 21, 2019 (the "First Tranche") and January 9, 2020 (the "Second Tranche"), the Exchange has consented to a replacement (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture") and amendment (the "Amendment Convertible Debenture") of the Original Convertible Debenture:
Original Convertible Debenture:|$7,350,882 ($7,000,882 for the First Tranche and $350,000 for the Second Tranche)
|
Replacement
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$5,613,706 for the First Tranche
|
Amendment
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$330,000 for the Second Tranche
|
Original Convertible Debenture
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into shares consisting of 73,508,820 common shares at $0.10 per share of the principal outstanding for the First Tranche and Second Tranche
|
Replacement Convertible
|
Debenture Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into shares consisting of 56,137,060 common shares at $0.085 per share of the principal outstanding for the First Tranche
|
Amendment Convertible
|
Debenture Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into shares consisting of 3,300,000 common shares at $0.10 per share of the principal outstanding for the Second Tranche (Conversion price remains unchanged)
|
Original Convertible Debenture
|
Maturity Dates:
|
November 21, 2022 for the First Tranche and January 9, 2023 for the Second Tranche
|
Replacement Convertible
|
Debenture Maturity Date:
|
November 21, 2025 for the First Tranche
|
Amendment Convertible
|
Debenture Maturity Date:
|
January 9, 2025 for the Second Tranche
For the First Tranche and Second Tranche, the terms of the Original Convertible Debenture are amended to permit the Company to repay all or any portion of the outstanding principal of the Original Convertible Debenture, and accrued and unpaid interest thereon, at its sole discretion without penalty or bonus.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 14, 2022, November 29, 2022, December 6, 2022, December 19, 2022, and January 6, 2023.
________________________________________
POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses - Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the Company's $500,000 senior secured debenture (the "Debenture") with an arm's length lender (the "Lender"). Pursuant to the amending agreement, the parties agreed to extend the repayment date of the Debenture and the expiry date of the bonus warrants until December 31, 2023.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 29, 2022.
________________________________________
RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2022, December 8, 2022 and December 19, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,365,000 Charity Flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.285 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,682,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,682,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.35 for a two year period
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,250,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 625,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.35 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
4
|
856,135
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase agreement dated December 30, 2022 whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest from two arm's length vendors in two claim blocks located in the Slocan Mining Division, BC. Consideration is 2,000,000 common shares.
________________________________________
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,168,569
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
Tranche 1: August 23, 2024, Tranche 2: January 27, 2025, Tranche 3: April 24, 2025.
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.72 (post 6:1 consolidation)
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,168,569 shares (post-consolidation) with 1,168,569 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 7, 2020.
________________________________________
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price and Term Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in price and extension in the term of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
2,129,166
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
First Tranche: January 18, 2023, Second Tranche: January 26, 2023.
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 31, 2025
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.1875 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.90 (post 6:1 consolidation)
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,129,166 shares (post-consolidation) with 2,129,166 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 27, 2021.
________________________________________
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in price and extension in the term of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,041,666
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
Tranche 1: June 1, 2023, Tranche 2: June 17, 2023.
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 31, 2025
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.90 (post 6:1 consolidation)
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.1875 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,041,666 shares (post-consolidation) with 4,041,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 25, 2021.
________________________________________
TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED ("TEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:57 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,
Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED ("TEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan.9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Strategic Investment Agreement dated December 16, 2022 ("Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("Vendor") (together, the "Parties"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will subscribe for 4,000,000 units of the Vendor with a right of first refusal to purchase the Palos Verdes project from the Vendor. In consideration for the subscription, the Company will remit to the Vendor a cash payment of $500,000 and will issue 1,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $1.50 per Share. The Shares issued in consideration are subject to a statutory holder period and a voluntary escrow period of 24 months, with 25% of the Shares released every six months. Upon closing of the transaction, the Parties will form a technical committee, financed by the Company, with a focus on a combined land package between the Parties.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finders' Fees:
|
None
This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 14, 2022; December 19, 2022 and January 9, 2023.
________________________________________
WHITE GOLD CORP. ("WGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,885,000 common shares
|
9,025,780 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.38 per common share
|
$0.41 per flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,885,000 common shares
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 19, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
WOLFDEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("WLF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,952,310 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.21 per Share.
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider= Y /
|
Name
|
Pro Group= P
|
Number of Securities
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement
|
[2 Existing Insiders]
|
Y
|
9,523,810 Shares
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None.
The Company issued a news release on December 16, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.
__________________________________
