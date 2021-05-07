TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 07, 2021, 22:45 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ -TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 6, 2021 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
CVR
|
2
|
Canadian Oil Recovery & Remediation Enterprises Ltd.
|
IDL
|
2
|
Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
|
2020/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.
|
2020/12/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta & Ontario Securities Commissions on May 6, 2021 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
ENER
|
2
|
Enerspar Corp.
|
WTR
|
2
|
Westcore Energy Ltd.
|
Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year.
|
2020/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 6, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
PRE
|
2
|
Paleo Resources, Inc.
|
Annual audited financial statements, annual
|
2020/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
MERCURY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MERC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated March 31, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective April 9, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $4,000,000 (40,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:.
|
At the market open May 11, 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.
|
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on May 11, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
10,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MERC.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
58937M107
|
Agent:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
Agent's Options:
|
3,200,000 non-transferable options. One option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.
|
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 31, 2021.
|
Company Contact:
|
Clifford Starke
|
Company Address:
|
2900-550 Burrard St. Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3
|
Company Phone Number:
|
416-727-4554
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Subscription Receipts
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business May 10, 2021, the Subscription Receipts (the "Receipts") of Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This action results from the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions pertaining to the closing of the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of BankCard USA Merchant Services, Inc.
The trading of the Receipts was halted on May 7, 2021 and there will be no further trading of the Receipts on the Exchange as they will be converted in common shares of the Company.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 7, 2021.
_______________________________________________
THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated May 6, 2021, effective at the open on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
[formerly CT Developers Ltd. ("DEV.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing CT Developers Ltd.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") as described in its Filing Statement dated March 31, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday May 11, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following transactions:
Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement dated February 10, 2021, the Company acquired all the issued and outstanding securities of Magna Mining Corp. ("Magna") for 44,069,049 post-Consolidation Shares, excluding the number of shares issued in respect of the Magna private placement described in the Private Placement section.
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 1, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1 new for each 4 old basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Magna Mining Inc.
Effective at the opening Tuesday May 11, 2021, the common shares of Magna Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of CT Developers Ltd. will be delisted.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 63,717,429 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
21,874,458 common shares and 1,665,625 stock options
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NICU (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
55925F102 (NEW)
|
The Company is classified as a "Nickel-copper ore mining" company (NAICS 212232).
|
Private Placement - Brokered
|
The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts completed by Magna. The subscription receipts have been converted into the following securities of the Resulting Issuer:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,501,250 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
8,750,625 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,750,625 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.615 per share until November 4, 2022, subject to acceleration
|
Number of Placees:
|
46 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Mine Management Partners Limited
|
Y
|
25,025
|
Paul Fowler
|
Y
|
250,250
|
John Seaman
|
Y
|
125,125
|
Carl Deluca
|
Y
|
125,125
|
Dundee Resources Limited
|
Y
|
6,743,750
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
P
|
1,584,375
|
Agents Fees:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. (lead agent), Paradigm Capital Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Eight Capital received an aggregate of $416,995 cash commission and 992,363 Agent's Options. Each Agent's Option is exercisable into one unit at @$0.40 per unit until May 4, 2023. Each unit comprises one common share and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share @$0.615 per share until November 4, 2022, subject to acceleration.
The private placement closed on February 12, 2021.
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Reinstated for Trading
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective on May 11, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 1 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Toronto.
|
Company Contact:
|
Jason Jessup, CEO
|
Company Address:
|
45 Oak Street, Box 103, Dowling, Ontario, P0M 1R0
|
Company Phone Number:
|
705-665-0262
|
Company Email Address:
|
Company Website:
Effective at the open Tuesday May 11, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company
__________________________________________________
21/05/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,028,667
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 8, 2021 (as to 1,434,000 warrants) and June 17, 2021(as to 3,928,000 warrants)
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
June 8, 2021 (as to 1,434,000 warrants) and July 17, 2021 (as to 3,928,000 warrants)
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.12
|
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,761,333 shares with 6,761,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 21, 2019.
________________________________________
ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 46,333,333 common shares, pursuant to a secured non-convertible loan in the amount of $4,000,000 with AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund L.P.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 7, 2020.
ELIXXER LTD. («ELXR»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en paiement de primes
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 mai 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société relativement à l'émission de 46 333 333 actions ordinaires, dans le cadre d'une convention de prêt garantie non-convertible d'un montant de 4 000 000 $ de AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund L.P.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 7 octobre 2020.
________________________________________
GBLT CORP. ("GBLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 58,824 common shares at $0.255 per share to settle outstanding debt of $15,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Thilo Senst
|
Y
|
$3,750
|
$0.255
|
14,706
|
Alfred Schopf
|
Y
|
$3,750
|
$0.255
|
14,706
|
John Denham
|
Y
|
$3,750
|
$0.255
|
14,706
|
Jean-Manuel Bullukian
|
Y
|
$3,750
|
$0.255
|
14,706
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 19, 2021.
________________________________________
GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,000,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.36 per flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
GOLDENEYE RESOURCES CORP. ("GOE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase12,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
39 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
400,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $8,000 cash and 160,000 non-transferable finder
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP. ("JST.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:59 a.m. PST, May 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 93,750 shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending April 30, 2021, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Glenn Nolan dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Glenn Nolan
|
Y
|
$7,500.00
|
$0.08
|
93,750
|
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 93,750 shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending April 30, 2021, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Lorie Waisberg dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Lorie Waisberg
|
Y
|
$7,500.00
|
$0.08
|
93,750
|
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective April 29, 2021, the Company's short form prospectus dated April 28, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to the Securities Act.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 6, 2021, for gross proceeds of $9,000,005.
|
Agent:
|
Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.
|
Offering:
|
128,571,500 shares
|
Share Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Agent's Commission:
|
$521,931.41 cash and 7,217,472 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles
For further details, please refer to the short form prospectus dated April 28, 2021 and the Company's news releases dated March 23, 2021, April 1, 2021, April 29, 2021 and May 6, 2021 filed on SEDAR.
________________________________________
PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 05, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
12,296,276
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 15, 2020 (Extended to May 15, 2021)
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 15, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.25
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,296,276 shares with 12,296,276 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 17, 2018 and May 22, 2018.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 03, 2021.
________________________________________
QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD. ("QEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 25, March 29 and April 13, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,063,014 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.83 per flow-through share
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,980,198 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.60 per non-flow-through shares
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Skeena Resources Ltd.
|
Y
|
469,910 NFT
|
5,077,232 FT
|
Newmont Corporation
|
Y
|
759,123 NFT
|
1,666,667 FT
|
Tim Thiessen
|
Y
|
33,733
|
Joseph Mullin
|
Y
|
84,532
|
Finder Fee:
|
Received an aggregate of $282,800 in cash and has issued 253,000 finder
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, May 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________________
RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 15, 2021 and April 28, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.75 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
62 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Duane Lo
|
Y
|
10,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
887,500
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate cash commission of $142,650 payable to Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Generic Capital Corp., Richardson Wealth Management and Echelon Wealth Partners.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
2,336,846 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,168,423 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,168,423 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.19 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Glenn J. Mullan
|
Y
|
120,000
|
Quirico De Vega
|
Y
|
40,000
|
9148-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke)
|
Y
|
20,000
|
Deborah Honig
|
Y
|
190,000
|
Frank Mariage
|
Y
|
23,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group (2 Placees)
|
P
|
140,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 6, 2021.
VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION (« VZZ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 mai 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
2 336 846 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,13 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
1 168 423 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 168 423 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,19 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
14 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Glenn J. Mullan
|
Y
|
120 000
|
Quirico De Vega
|
Y
|
40 000
|
9148-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke)
|
Y
|
20 000
|
Deborah Honig
|
Y
|
190 000
|
Frank Mariage
|
Y
|
23 000
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur)
|
P
|
140 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 mai 2021.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2021:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$200,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares on a pre-consolidation basis at $0.05 per share until February 28, 2021
|
Maturity date:
|
February 28, 2021
|
Interest rate:
|
2.5% per month
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Sean Leigh Webster
|
Y
|
4,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 30, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article