VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 1, 2019, effective at the open of market November 7, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

PROSMART ENTERPRISES INC. ("PROS.H")

[formerly PROSMART ENTERPRISES INC. ("PROS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, November 7, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of November 7, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PROS to PROS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued February 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

__________________________________________

REBEL CAPITAL INC. ("RBL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 3, 2019, effective at the open, Thursday, November 7, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 3, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

NEX Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 4, 2019 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









ADR.H NEX Arcland Resources Inc. interim financial report for the period, interim

management's discussion and analysis for

the period and certification of interim filings

for the period. 2019/08/31









TTO.H NEX Atoro Capital Corp. interim financial report for the period, interim

management's discussion and analysis for

the period and certification of interim filings

for the period. 2019/08/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

STONE RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 29, 2014, effective at the close of business on Thursday, November 7, 2019, the common shares of Stone Resources Limited (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

_______________________________

SWEET NATURAL TRADING CO. LIMITED. ("NTRL.H")

[formerly Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited. ("NTRL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, November 7, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of November 7, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NTRL to NTRL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

______________________________________

19/11/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Mark Ashcroft Y 1,000,000 Germaine Coombs Y 900,000 Lorna MacGillvray Y 400,000 One Above Three Below (Jeremy Niemi) Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, November 5, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BOREAL METALS CORP. ("BMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") among Boreal Energy Metals Corp. (the "Seller"), Boreal Battery Metals Scandinavia AB ("BBMSAB"), EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX") and EMX Europe (BVI) Inc. (the "Buyer"). Boreal Metals Corp. ("BMX") holds 90.1% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Seller, which in turn holds all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of BBMSAB.

The Seller previously acquired certain licenses and properties in Sweden and Norway known as the Guldgruvan Project, the Modum Project, the Mjövattnet Project and the Njuggträskliden (collectively, the "Properties") through BBMSAB from EMX. Each property is subject to a royalty interest conveyance and agreement between BBMSAB and EMX (collectively, the "Royalty Agreements"). The Seller now wishes to abandon the Properties. Pursuant to terms of the Royalty Agreements, if the Seller wishes to relinquish or abandon a Property, EMX has a right to have the respective Property transferred back to it for no additional consideration. In order to effect the transfer of the Properties, the Parties have entered enter into the Share Purchase Agreement whereby the Seller will sell to the Buyer all of the issued and outstanding shares of BBMSAB (which holds the Properties) for nominal consideration of $1.00, with the Share Purchase Agreement providing for such consideration solely for the purposes of contract law.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: EMX is an Insider of BMX and Eric Jensen is a director of BMX and an employee of EMX.

_____________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Agreement dated October 22, 2019 between BTU Metals Corp. (the "Company") and Kalt Industries Ltd., Ryan Kalt and Luke Schuss (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 94 claims in Red Lake, Ontario. In consideration, the Company will issue 1,800,000 shares and incur exploration expenditures in the amount of $38,000 over a 12-month period.

________________________________________

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, November 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 23, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,000,000 shares with 6,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 26, 2018.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 20, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 28, 2019.

________________________________________

FENGRO INDUSTRIES CORP. ("FGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, November 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.37 a.m. PST, November 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,120,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,120,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,120,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Simon Dyakowski Y 100,000 Jordan Trimble Y 100,000 Justin Kates Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 333,333 [4 Placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 4, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.16 a.m. PST, November 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending clarification of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.00 a.m. PST, November 5, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 40,738,520 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 15, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 40,738,520 shares with 40,738,520 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 4, 2019.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated December 15, 2017 and December 4 2018, the Exchange has consented to a further extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 31,712,730 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2018 (subsequently extended to December 15, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a successful rights offering of 31,712,730 shares with 31,712,730 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 15, 2017.

________________________________________

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.30 a.m. PST, November 5, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PURE NICKEL INC. ("NIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed October 24, 2019:

Convertible Debenture CDN$300,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.05 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity date: One (1) year from issuance



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 32,300,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 32,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Cumberland Private Wealth Management Inc. Y 10,000,000 (Gerald Connor)



Wilmot Matthews Y 10,000,000 Hanover Investments Corporation Y 10,000,000 (Clive Beddoe)









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 300,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $9,100, payable to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Regent Capital Partners Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Supplemented Convertible Loan Agreement dated October 11, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an extension of a loan commitment announced on November 1, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $658,000 principle amount ($608,650 of which is convertible into common shares)



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.0639 of principal outstanding in year one and at $0.10 thereafter.



Maturity date: 18 months from issuance



Warrants 6,477,733 Warrants to purchase 6,477,733 shares. Each warrant will have a term of 18 months from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.0639.



Interest rate: 0 % per annum



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Riverfort Global Capital Opportunities PCC Limited – 49,961.25 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the completion of the first draw down on the loan commitment and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

