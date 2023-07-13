VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on July 12, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) FRXI FRXI.WT 2 FRX INNOVATIONS INC. Interim financial statements for the period 2023/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period 2023/03/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.





Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: August 23, 2023

Record Date: August 02, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: August 01, 2023





RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")

[formerly TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 29, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening July 17, 2023, the common shares of Renegade Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,983,715 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: RAGE (new)

CUSIP Number: 75974M105 (new)

23/07/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated May 29, 2023, and as amended on June 27, 2023, (the "Amending Agreement"), amending the terms of a Purchase Agreement, dated May 23, 2014, and as amended on March 3, 2015, May 13, 2020 and October 28, 2021 (the "Purchase Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company may acquire and eliminate all encumbrances, including a 3% net smelter returns royalty and certain future cash bonus payments based on gold resources, on the Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects originating from the Purchase Agreement.

As consideration, the Company will issue 37,500 shares to the Optionor for the grant of the option, and the option may be exercised by the payment of an additional €5,000,000 to be paid in either cash or shares, or a combination of both, at any time on or before September 30, 2023. The number of consideration shares that may be issued to the Optionor under the Amending Agreement will be restricted to the Optionor having control or direction to no more than 9.9% of the Company's then issued and outstanding.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2023 and July 10, 2023.

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Corvet and Kaanaayaa lithium properties.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION FOR EACH PROPERTY First option to acquire a 50% interest Second option to acquire a 70% interest $250,000 on signing within 45 days of the commencement date and $150,000 on each anniversary of the Commencement Date, for a total of $850,000 per property None None None $1,500,000 in the first year and $5,500,000 in subsequent years for a total of $7,000,000 per property $50 million over five (5) years per property



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 10, 2023.

EXPLORATION AZIMUT INC. (« AZM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 juillet 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à la cession à un tiers indépendant dans les propriétés lithium Corvet et Kaanaayaa.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) CONTREPARTIE POUR CHAQUE PROPRIÉTÉ Première option pour acquérir un intérêt de 50% Deuxième option pour acquérir un intérêt de 70% 250 000 $ à la signature dans les 45 jours de la date de commencement et 150 000 $ à chaque anniversaire de la date de commencement pour un total de 850 000 $ par propriété Aucun Aucun Aucun 1 500 000 $ au cours de la première année et 5 500 000 $ les années subséquentes pour un total de 7 000 000 $ par propriété 50 millions $ par propriété sur une période de 5 ans



Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 juillet 2023.

BLOCKMATE VENTURES INC. ("MATE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,830,761 shares to settle outstanding debt for $141,538.03.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 5 $85,666.88 $0.05 1,713,337 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

ECC VENTURES 6 CORP. ("ECCS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

Effective at 7:11 a.m. PST, July 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated June 29, 2023 (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and (the "Vendors") in respect of the agreement dated January 30, 2020 (the "Agreement") regarding Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold property. The Amending Agreement provides for the following changes.

By way of consideration, the Company will replace the third-year cash payment of $50,000 due to the Vendors by issuing 333,332 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to the Vendors on or before August 5, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 12, 2023.

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MNTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, July 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC.("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 06, 2023:

Number of Units: 3,263,609 Flow-through shares (the "FT Share")

100,000 Non-Flow-Through Shares (the "NFT share")

Purchase Price: $0.24 per FT share

$0.20 per NFT share

Number of Placee: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 2 N/A 1,241,667 N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 10,080 N/A 42,000



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 12, 2023, and June 27, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement.

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 372,974 shares at a deemed price of $0.27, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, pursuant to agreements dated January 3, 2023, and publicly announced March 27, 2023.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 6 $110,702.50 $0.27 372,974



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 12, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,547,390 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 18, 2023 to July 17, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Jeremiah Katz) on behalf of the Company.

SILVER X MINING CORP.("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 17, 2023:

Number of Units: 8,600,750 shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

Warrants: 8,600,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,600,750 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period

Number of Placee: 28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 2 N/A 445,000 N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 59,143.5 N/A 197,145



Finder's Warrants Terms: 104,580 warrants entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.45 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance

92,565 warrants entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.30 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 07, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 886,668 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Warrants: 443,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 443,334 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA



The Company issued a news release on July 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, July 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

